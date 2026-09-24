Artist Amr Diab has achieved a new milestone added to his career that spans over four decades, after the Guinness World Records documented his dominance on the Billboard Arabia list of the top 100 artists, leading the first position for 69 consecutive weeks, an unprecedented figure in the Arab music scene.

The official announcement from Guinness confirmed that the superstar is the first Arab artist to achieve such a long presence on the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 list, in an accomplishment that reflects his continuous ability to renew his music and keep up with generations, while maintaining his leading position in the musical scene despite changing tastes and shifting trends over the years.

This figure marks the second achievement recorded by Amr Diab in the Guinness World Records, further enhancing his artistic record, which has formed an important part of the Arab musical memory and left a clear mark on the modern song industry.

Amr Diab expressed his happiness with the achievement, affirming that his audience is the primary motivation behind every success, noting that he is keen on developing his music to match the tastes of listeners, and that audience satisfaction remains "the most important achievement" for him.