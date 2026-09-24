حقق الفنان عمرو دياب إنجازًا جديدًا يضاف إلى مسيرته الممتدة لأكثر من أربعة عقود، بعدما وثّقت موسوعة (غينيس) للأرقام القياسية تفوقه على قائمة (بيلبورد عربية) لأفضل 100 فنان، بتصدره المركز الأول لمدة 69 أسبوعًا متتاليًا، في رقم غير مسبوق على الساحة الموسيقية العربية.

وجاء الإعلان الرسمي من (غينيس) ليؤكد أن الهضبة هو أول فنان عربي يحقق هذا الحضور الطويل على قائمة Billboard Arabia Artist 100، في إنجاز يعكس قدرته المستمرة على تجديد موسيقاه ومواكبة الأجيال، وحفاظه على صدارة المشهد الغنائي رغم تغير الذائقة وتبدل الاتجاهات عبر السنوات.

ويُعد هذا الرقم ثاني إنجاز يسجله عمرو دياب في موسوعة (غينيس)، ليعزز سجله الفني الذي شكّل جزءًا مهمًا من الذاكرة الموسيقية العربية، وترك بصمة واضحة في صناعة الأغنية الحديثة.

وعبّر عمرو دياب عن سعادته بالإنجاز، مؤكدًا أن جمهوره هو الدافع الأول وراء كل نجاح، مشيرًا إلى أنه يحرص على تطوير موسيقاه بما يواكب ذوق المستمعين، وأن رضا الجمهور يظل «الإنجاز الأهم» بالنسبة إليه.