أثارت الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب موجة جديدة من الجدل بعد ظهورها في مقطع فيديو نشره نجل مدير أعمالها ناصر بيجاتو عبر حسابه على (إنستجرام).
وبدت شيرين وهي تغني أغنية (بحرية) طرحتها مؤخرًا بالتعاون مع الفنان محمد حماقي، بينما لفت الأنظار ارتداؤها (دبلة) في يدها، ما فتح باب التساؤلات بين الجمهور حول دلالات هذا الظهور.
وجاء الفيديو بعد أسابيع من حفل شيرين الأخير في الساحل الشمالي، الذي شكّل عودتها إلى المسرح المصري بعد فترة غياب طويلة، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وتفاعل لافت منذ لحظة صعودها إلى المسرح. وكانت شيرين قد افتتحت الحفل بأغنية (صبري قليل)، قبل أن تتوقف لتخاطب الجمهور بكلمات عاطفية قالت فيها: «وحشتوني.. كلنا صوت مصر.. أنا عمري ما غبت عنكم».
ويواصل الجمهور متابعة ظهور شيرين الأخير بكثير من الفضول، خصوصًا مع تكرار لقطات تُظهر ارتداءها (الدبلة)؛ ما جعل الفيديو مادة للنقاش عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
The artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has sparked a new wave of controversy after appearing in a video posted by her manager's son, Nasser Bigato, on his (Instagram) account.
Sherine was seen singing the song (Bahriya), which she recently released in collaboration with artist Mohamed Hamaki, while her wearing a (ring) on her hand caught attention, opening the door to questions among the audience about the implications of this appearance.
The video came weeks after Sherine's last concert in the North Coast, which marked her return to the Egyptian stage after a long absence, amidst a large audience and notable interaction from the moment she stepped onto the stage. Sherine opened the concert with the song (Sabri Qaleel), before pausing to address the audience with emotional words, saying: "I missed you.. We are all the voice of Egypt.. I have never been away from you."
The audience continues to follow Sherine's recent appearance with much curiosity, especially with repeated clips showing her wearing the (ring); which has made the video a topic of discussion across social media platforms.