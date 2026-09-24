أثارت الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب موجة جديدة من الجدل بعد ظهورها في مقطع فيديو نشره نجل مدير أعمالها ناصر بيجاتو عبر حسابه على (إنستجرام).

وبدت شيرين وهي تغني أغنية (بحرية) طرحتها مؤخرًا بالتعاون مع الفنان محمد حماقي، بينما لفت الأنظار ارتداؤها (دبلة) في يدها، ما فتح باب التساؤلات بين الجمهور حول دلالات هذا الظهور.

وجاء الفيديو بعد أسابيع من حفل شيرين الأخير في الساحل الشمالي، الذي شكّل عودتها إلى المسرح المصري بعد فترة غياب طويلة، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وتفاعل لافت منذ لحظة صعودها إلى المسرح. وكانت شيرين قد افتتحت الحفل بأغنية (صبري قليل)، قبل أن تتوقف لتخاطب الجمهور بكلمات عاطفية قالت فيها: «وحشتوني.. كلنا صوت مصر.. أنا عمري ما غبت عنكم».

ويواصل الجمهور متابعة ظهور شيرين الأخير بكثير من الفضول، خصوصًا مع تكرار لقطات تُظهر ارتداءها (الدبلة)؛ ما جعل الفيديو مادة للنقاش عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.