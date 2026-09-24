The artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has sparked a new wave of controversy after appearing in a video posted by her manager's son, Nasser Bigato, on his (Instagram) account.

Sherine was seen singing the song (Bahriya), which she recently released in collaboration with artist Mohamed Hamaki, while her wearing a (ring) on her hand caught attention, opening the door to questions among the audience about the implications of this appearance.

The video came weeks after Sherine's last concert in the North Coast, which marked her return to the Egyptian stage after a long absence, amidst a large audience and notable interaction from the moment she stepped onto the stage. Sherine opened the concert with the song (Sabri Qaleel), before pausing to address the audience with emotional words, saying: "I missed you.. We are all the voice of Egypt.. I have never been away from you."

The audience continues to follow Sherine's recent appearance with much curiosity, especially with repeated clips showing her wearing the (ring); which has made the video a topic of discussion across social media platforms.