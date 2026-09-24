The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, addressed a statement to the defenders and the coalition forces, the text of which is as follows:

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds, and the outcome is for the righteous, and there is no aggression except against the wrongdoers. I bear witness that there is no deity but Allah alone, with no partner, the God of the first and the last, and the Sustainer of the heavens and the earth. I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and messenger, His friend and the trustworthy one regarding His revelation. May Allah's peace and blessings be upon him, his family, and his companions, and may they receive abundant peace until the Day of Judgment. To proceed:

Indeed, Allah, the Exalted, has bestowed upon us this upright religion (Islam). Allah, the Most High, said: (And strive in the cause of Allah with the striving due to Him. He has chosen you and has not made upon you in the religion any difficulty. The religion of your father Ibrahim. He named you Muslims before and in this [Qur'an] that the Messenger may be a witness over you and you may be witnesses over the people. So establish prayer and give zakah and hold fast to Allah; He is your protector. And excellent is the protector and excellent is the helper.) Al-Hajj: 78. Furthermore, Allah, the Exalted, has granted us in this blessed land, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unity of word and unity of ranks around our leaders - may Allah support them.

Among the greatest blessings of Allah upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is that He established it upon the Book of Allah, the Exalted, and the Sunnah of His Messenger, may Allah's peace and blessings be upon him, and that He honored it with the service of the Two Holy Mosques, the Ancient House, and the Mosque of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah's peace and blessings be upon him. The service and care provided for the Two Holy Mosques have no precedent since the era of the Rightly Guided Caliphs. Therefore, preserving this great entity, defending its borders, repelling aggression against it, and punishing anyone who seeks to harm even an inch of it is among the greatest duties and the best acts of devotion, for which lives and souls are sacrificed seeking the pleasure of Allah, especially since this great nation embraces the sanctities of Muslims and hosts a significant pillar of Islam (Hajj) and a major ritual (Umrah).

We advise our sons, the defenders, to be patient, steadfast, and vigilant, for Allah, the Exalted, has chosen you with a favor that is beyond measure and a reward that is beyond measure. Allah, the Most High, said: (O you who have believed, persevere and endure and remain stationed and fear Allah that you may be successful.) Al-Imran: 200. And the Prophet, peace be upon him, said in an authentic narration: "A day of guarding in the cause of Allah is better than the world and what is in it."

The virtues of the defenders and the unique merits they possess are indeed very great. It has been authentically reported from him, peace be upon him, that he said: "A day and night of guarding is better than fasting a month and standing in prayer, and if he dies, the deeds he used to do will continue to be recorded for him, and he will receive his sustenance, and he will be safe from the trials." The Prophet, peace be upon him, also said: "Every dead person is sealed with his deeds except for the defender; his deeds will continue to grow for him until the Day of Resurrection, and he will be safe from the trial of the grave." He also said: "Two eyes will not be touched by the Fire: an eye that wept from the fear of Allah, and an eye that spent the night guarding in the cause of Allah." These are great virtues and rewards for the defender: (So rejoice in your transaction which you have contracted, and that is the great success.) At-Tawbah: 111.

It is essential, O brothers the defenders, that you remain in a constant state of readiness to fulfill your duty, to listen and obey your leaders, and to execute orders with utmost precision, as Allah, the Exalted, commanded the companions of His Prophet, peace be upon him, saying: (And obey Allah and His Messenger and do not dispute and thus lose courage and your strength would depart; and be patient; indeed, Allah is with the patient.) Al-Anfal: 46. You are following in the footsteps of the companions of His Prophet, defending the sanctities of Muslims and raising the banner of monotheism.

We extend our greetings and appreciation to our brothers in the coalition forces, for you are on a great frontier, engaged in a noble and honorable mission. Hold fast to the rope of Allah, unite your ranks, cooperate among yourselves, and gather your words in compliance with the command of your Lord: (And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.) Al-Imran: 103. Know that you are fighting an enemy that has corrupted the land, divided the people, rebelled against its leaders, and sought harm against the sanctities of Muslims; but Allah, the Exalted, is vigilant over them.

That is the Houthi group, a gang of evil, and a deceit of enemies, which has arisen from corruption in creed and corruption in methodology, rebelling against its leaders in successive trials for many years; until it has divided the land and the people. Therefore, stand united against this misguided faction and the deviant group that denies the companions of the Prophet, peace be upon him, and considers the blood of Muslims lawful, and desecrates their mosques through destruction and demolition.

Restoring security and stability in Yemen under its legitimate leadership is one of the most important duties, so that our Yemeni brothers can live in safety, security, prosperity, and stability, and their state can join the other Islamic countries in progress and development, and cohesion.

And Allah is your supporter and helper, so put your trust in Him: (If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is it that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely.) Al-Imran: 160.

We ask Allah, the Exalted, to grant you all His assistance, and to protect our country and the beloved Yemen from all evil. We also ask Him to cut off the roots of the Houthi group and those who support and ally with them. Indeed, He is capable of that, and all praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta

Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan