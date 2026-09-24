وجه سماحة المفتي العام للمملكة العربية السعودية رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، بيانًا للمرابطين ولقوات التحالف، فيما يلي نصه:

الحمد للّه رب العالمين، والعاقبة للمتقين، ولا عدوان إلا على الظالمين، وأشهد أن لا إله إلا اللّه وحده لا شريك له، إله الأولين والآخرين، وقيوم السموات والأرضين، وأشهد أن محمدًا عبده ورسوله وخليله وأمينه على وحيه، صلى اللّه عليه وعلى آله وصحبه وسلم تسليمًا كثيرًا إلى يوم الدين، أما بعد:

فإن اللّه عز وجل مَنَّ علينا بهذا الدين القويم (الإسلام) قال اللّه سبحانه وتعالى: (وَجاهِدوا فِي اللَّهِ حَقَّ جِهادِهِ هُوَ اجتَباكُم وَما جَعَلَ عَلَيكُم فِي الدّينِ مِن حَرَجٍ مِلَّةَ أَبيكُم إِبراهيمَ هُوَ سَمّاكُمُ المُسلِمينَ مِن قَبلُ وَفي هذا لِيَكونَ الرَّسولُ شَهيدًا عَلَيكُم وَتَكونوا شُهَداءَ عَلَى النّاسِ فَأَقيمُوا الصَّلاةَ وَآتُوا الزَّكاةَ وَاعتَصِموا بِاللَّهِ هُوَ مَولاكُم فَنِعمَ المَولى وَنِعمَ النَّصيرُ) الحج: 78، ثم إن اللّه عز وجل منَّ علينا في هذه البلاد الطيبة المباركة المملكة العربية السعودية باجتماع الكلمة، ووحدة الصف، حول ولاة أمرنا -أيدهم اللّه-.

ومن مِنن اللّه الكبرى على المملكة العربية السعودية أن أقامها على كتاب اللّه عز وجل وسنة رسوله صلى اللّه عليه وسلم، وأن شرّفها بخدمة الحرمين الشريفين، البيت العتيق، ومسجد رسول اللّه صلى اللّه عليه وسلم، فحصل للحرمين الشريفين من الخدمة والرعاية ما لم يسبق له مثيل منذ الخلافة الراشدة. فكان الحفاظ على هذا الكيان العظيم، والمرابطة على حدوده، وصد العدوان عنه، ومعاقبة كل من يريد مسَّ شبر منه، من أعظم الواجبات، وأفضل القربات، ومما تبذل فيه المُهج والأنفس ابتغاء مرضاة اللّه، لا سيما وهذا الوطن العظيم يحتضن مقدسات المسلمين، ويُقام في مشاعره ركن عظيم من أركان الإسلام (الحج)، وشعيرة من شعائره العظام (العمرة).

فنوصي أبناءنا المرابطين، بالصبر والمصابرة والمرابطة، فلقد اختصكم اللّه تعالى بفضل أيّما فضل، وأجر أيّما أجر، قال الله تعالى: (يا أَيُّهَا الَّذينَ آمَنُوا اصبِروا وَصابِروا وَرابِطوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُم تُفلِحونَ) آل عمران: 200، وقال عليه الصلاة والسلام فيما صح عنه: «رباط يوم في سبيل اللّه خير من الدنيا وما عليها».

وفضائل المرابط وما يختصُ به من المزايا عظيمة جدًا، فقد صح عنه صلى اللّه عليه وسلم أنه قال: «رباط يوم وليلة خير من صيام شهر وقيامه، وإن مات جرى عليه عمله الذي كان يعمله، وأجري عليه رزقه، وأمن الفتَّان». وقال عليه الصلاة والسلام: «كل ميّت يُختم على عمله إلا المرابط، فإنه ينمو له عمله إلى يوم القيامة، ويُومِّن من فتَّان القبر». وقال عليه الصلاة والسلام: «عينان لا تمسهما النار عين بكت من خشية الله، وعين باتت تحرس في سبيل اللّه». وتلك فضائل وأجور عظيمة للمرابط: (فَاستَبشِروا بِبَيعِكُمُ الَّذي بايَعتُم بِهِ وَذلِكَ هُوَ الفَوزُ العَظيمُ) التوبة: 111.

وإن مما يجب -أيها الأخوة المرابطون- أن تكونوا على استعداد دائم للقيام بالواجب، والسمع والطاعة لولاة الأمر، ولقياداتكم في الميدان، وتنفيذ الأوامر بكل إتقان؛ كما أمر اللّه عز وجل صحابة نبيه صلى اللّه عليه وسلم بذلك، فقال تعالى: (وَأَطيعُوا اللَّهَ وَرَسولَهُ وَلا تَنازَعوا فَتَفشَلوا وَتَذهَبَ ريحُكُم وَاصبِروا إِنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الصّابِرينَ) الأنفال: 46، وأنتم على خطى صحابة نبيه، تدافعون عن مقدسات المسلمين، وترفعون راية التوحيد.

هذا ونتوجّه إلى إخواننا من قوات التحالف بالتحية والتقدير، فإنكم على ثغر عظيم، وفي مهمة شريفة جليلة، فاعتصموا بحبل الله، وحدوا صفوفكم، وتطاوعوا فيما بينكم، واجمعوا كلمتكم امتثالًا لقول ربكم: (وَاعتَصِموا بِحَبلِ اللَّهِ جَميعًا وَلا تَفَرَّقوا) آل عمران: 103، واعلموا أنكم تقاتلون عدوًا، قد أفسد في البلاد، وفرَّق العباد، وخرج على ولاة أمره، ورام شرًا بمقدسات المسلمين؛ ولكنّ اللّه تعالى لهم بالمرصاد.

تلكم جماعة الحوثي، عصابة الشر، ودسيسة الأعداء، التي قامت على فساد في العقيدة، وفساد في المنهج، فخرجت على ولاة أمرها، في فتن متتابعة طوال سنوات كثيرة؛ حتى فرَّقت البلاد والعباد، فكونوا صفًا واحدًا تجاه هذه الفرقة الضالة، والجماعة المنحرفة، التي تكفر صحابة النبي صلى اللّه عليه وسلم، وتستحل دماء المسلمين، وتستبيح مساجدهم بالهدم والتدمير.

إن إعادة الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن في ظل قيادته الشرعية من أوجب الواجبات، حتى يعيش إخواننا اليمنيون في أمن وأمان، ورخاء واستقرار، وتكون دولتهم مع بقية دول العالم الإسلامي، في نهضة وتنمية، وتماسك.

والله ناصركم ومؤيدكم فتوكلوا عليه: (إِن يَنصُركُمُ اللَّهُ فَلا غالِبَ لَكُم وَإِن يَخذُلكُم فَمَن ذَا الَّذي يَنصُرُكُم مِن بَعدِهِ وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَليَتَوَكَّلِ المُؤمِنونَ) آل عمران: 160.

نسأل اللّه تعالى أن يُمدكم جميعًا بعونه، وأن يحفظ بلادنا، واليمن العزيز من كل شر، كما نسأله سبحانه أن يقطع دابر جماعة الحوثي، ومن يساعدهم ويشايعهم. إنه ولي ذلك والقادر عليه، والحمد لله رب العالمين.

المفتي العام للمملكة العربية السعودية

رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء

الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان