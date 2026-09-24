The Italian police discovered a large sum of money hidden inside a wall near Naples during a wide-ranging raid targeting a network suspected of links to organized crime.

Footage released by the Carabinieri showed security forces demolishing parts of a wall inside a house in the town of Caivano, before revealing large bundles of cash estimated at around 3.2 million euros that had been carefully concealed behind it.

The discovery of the money came as part of an extensive operation against organized crime, during which prosecutors specializing in mafia cases issued arrest warrants for 34 individuals, based on suspicions including drug trafficking, extortion, weapons possession, and other crimes.

The Carabinieri stated that the suspects belong to an armed criminal organization operating in the style of the Camorra; a network that is historically one of the most prominent organized crime groups in Naples and its surroundings, noting the group’s connection to what is known as the Angelino clan.

The source of the money and the reason for choosing the wall to hide it have not yet been determined, while authorities continue their investigations to identify the origins of the seized amounts and their relation to the criminal activities targeted by the operation.

This raid is part of ongoing campaigns launched by Italian authorities against organized crime networks in the Campania region, of which Naples is the historical center.