عثرت الشرطة الإيطالية على مبلغٍ ضخمٍ مخبأٍ داخل جدار قرب نابولي، خلال مداهمة واسعة استهدفت شبكة يُشتبه في ارتباطها بالجريمة المنظمة.

وأظهرت تسجيلات نشرتها قوات الكارابينييري عناصر الأمن وهم يهدمون أجزاءً من جدار داخل منزل في بلدة كايفانو، قبل أن تظهر رزم كبيرة من الأوراق النقدية تقدّر بنحو 3.2 مليون يورو كانت مخفية بعناية خلفه.

وجاء العثور على الأموال ضمن عملية موسّعة لمكافحة الجريمة المنظمة، أصدر خلالها مدعون مختصون في قضايا المافيا أوامر باعتقال 34 شخصًا، على خلفية شبهات تشمل الاتجار بالمخدرات والابتزاز وحيازة الأسلحة وجرائم أخرى.

وقالت قوات الكارابينييري إن المشتبه بهم ينتمون إلى تنظيم إجرامي مسلح يعمل بأسلوب (كامورا)؛ الشبكة التي تُعد تاريخيًا إحدى أبرز مجموعات الجريمة المنظمة في نابولي ومحيطها، مشيرة إلى ارتباط المجموعة بما يُعرف بـ(عشيرة أنجيلينو).

ولم تُحدَّد بعد الجهة التي تعود إليها الأموال أو سبب اختيار الجدار لإخفائها، فيما تواصل السلطات تحقيقاتها لتحديد مصادر المبالغ المضبوطة وعلاقتها بالأنشطة الإجرامية التي تستهدفها العملية.

وتندرج هذه المداهمة ضمن حملات متواصلة تشنّها السلطات الإيطالية ضد شبكات الجريمة المنظمة في منطقة كامبانيا، التي تُعد نابولي مركزها التاريخي.