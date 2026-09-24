A night journey on a passenger bus in India turned into a bloody tragedy after a fire broke out inside a sleeper bus, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers.

The fire occurred late Wednesday night while most passengers were fast asleep inside the bus, which was traveling on the Yamuna Expressway in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, heading from the capital New Delhi to the city of Mahoba with around 35 people on board.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the Jewar area before spreading rapidly inside the bus, with thick smoke filling the cabin, prompting several passengers to break the windows and jump out in an attempt to escape.

Officials said, "Police and fire teams arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call and managed to rescue more than 20 passengers, while nine bodies were found inside the bus after the fire was brought under control." Initial information indicates that the fatalities were due to burns or smoke inhalation.

Local reports quoted survivors as saying that the escape was extremely difficult due to the rapid spread of the flames and the density of the smoke, while authorities have opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

According to preliminary investigations reported by the PTI agency, it is suspected that a spark or explosion in the air conditioning system may have ignited engine oil before the fire spread to parts of the bus. Authorities have detained the bus driver and his assistant and have opened a criminal case in connection with the incident, while efforts to identify the victims and complete the investigation into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

The tragedy comes as authorities continue to work on determining full responsibilities behind the incident, especially with passengers being asleep at the moment the fire broke out, making the response to the fire and escape from it more difficult.