تحولت رحلة ليلية على متن حافلة ركاب في الهند إلى مأساة دامية، بعدما اندلعت النيران داخل حافلة للنوم؛ ما أسفر عن وفاة تسعة ركاب.

ووقع الحريق في ساعة متأخرة من ليل الأربعاء، بينما كان معظم الركاب يغطّون في النوم داخل الحافلة التي كانت تسير على طريق يامونا السريع في منطقة غريتر نويدا بولاية أوتار براديش، متجهةً من العاصمة نيودلهي إلى مدينة ماهوبا وعلى متنها نحو 35 شخصًا.

وبحسب الشرطة، اندلعت النيران في منطقة جيفار، قبل أن تنتشر بسرعة داخل الحافلة، فيما غطى الدخان الكثيف المقصورة، ما دفع عددًا من الركاب إلى تحطيم النوافذ والقفز منها في محاولة للنجاة.

وقال مسؤولون «إن فرق الشرطة والإطفاء وصلت إلى موقع الحادث بعد تلقي بلاغ استغاثة، وتمكنت من إنقاذ أكثر من 20 راكبًا، بينما عُثر على تسع جثث داخل الحافلة بعد السيطرة على الحريق». وتشير المعلومات الأولية إلى أن الوفيات نتجت عن الحروق أو الاختناق بالدخان.

ونقلت تقارير محلية عن ناجين أن عملية الهروب كانت شديدة الصعوبة بسبب سرعة انتشار النيران وكثافة الدخان، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقًا لمعرفة السبب الدقيق للحريق.

ووفق التحقيقات الأولية التي نقلتها وكالة PTI، يُشتبه في أن شرارة أو انفجارًا في نظام تكييف الهواء ربما أدى إلى اشتعال زيت المحرك، قبل أن تنتشر النيران في أجزاء الحافلة. وأوقفت السلطات سائق الحافلة ومساعده، وفتحت قضية جنائية على خلفية الحادث، فيما تتواصل إجراءات تحديد هويات الضحايا واستكمال التحقيق في ملابسات اندلاع الحريق.

وتأتي المأساة فيما لا تزال السلطات تعمل على تحديد المسؤوليات الكاملة وراء الحادث، خصوصًا مع وجود ركاب كانوا نائمين لحظة اندلاع النيران، ما جعل الاستجابة للحريق والهروب منه أكثر صعوبة.