A wedding night in the state of Maine, USA, turned into a tragedy after police found 61-year-old grandmother Sharon Bukolmez and her two grandchildren, Kinsley (5 years old) and Sawyer (3 years old), inside a car submerged in ocean waters in the "Bond Cove" area.

The three had left her son Peter Grab's wedding reception on Saturday evening, heading to a rented apartment just a few minutes away from the venue, before they completely disappeared.

Investigations revealed that the car took a route completely opposite to the intended destination and ended up at a dark slope leading to a public boat ramp without barriers; this prompted authorities to launch an extensive investigation to determine how the vehicle ended up in the water, with no indications of suspicious circumstances so far. The police are awaiting the medical examiner's report to find out whether the deaths were related to a medical emergency or other factors.

The site has a previous record of similar incidents; in 2013, two women, one of whom was pregnant, drowned after their car fell into the fog, and a similar incident occurred in 2005 where the passengers survived. Authorities say it may take time to reach a final conclusion regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Father Peter Grab revealed in statements to a local station that police found evidence inside the car indicating that his mother tried to help the children escape before they drowned. He launched a fundraising campaign through the "GoFundMe" platform to support the family, while the children's daycare mourned Kinsley's passion and Sawyer's love for basketball, announcing that their teacher would establish a sports scholarship in Sawyer's name to help children from underprivileged backgrounds.