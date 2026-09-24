تحوّلت ليلة زفاف في ولاية مين الأمريكية إلى مأساة، بعدما عثرت الشرطة على الجدة شارون بوكولميز، 61 عامًا، وحفيديها كينزلي (5 سنوات) وسوير (3 سنوات)، داخل سيارة غارقة في مياه المحيط بمنطقة «بوند كوف».

وكان الثلاثة قد غادروا حفل زفاف نجلها بيتر غراب مساء السبت، متجهين إلى شقة مستأجرة تبعد دقائق قليلة عن موقع الحفل، قبل أن يختفوا بشكل كامل.

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن السيارة سلكت طريقًا معاكسًا تمامًا للوجهة المقصودة، وانتهت عند منحدر مظلم يؤدي إلى مرسى قوارب عام يخلو من الحواجز؛ ما دفع السلطات إلى فتح تحقيق موسّع لتحديد كيفية وصول المركبة إلى المياه، مع عدم وجود مؤشرات على واقعة مريبة حتى الآن. وتنتظر الشرطة تقرير الفاحصين الطبيين لمعرفة ما إذا كانت الوفاة مرتبطة بحالة طبية طارئة أو عوامل أخرى.

ويحمل الموقع سجلًا سابقًا لحوادث مشابهة؛ إذ شهد عام 2013 غرق امرأتين، إحداهما حامل، بعد سقوط سيارتهما وسط الضباب، كما وقع حادث مماثل عام 2005 نجا فيه الركاب. وتقول السلطات إن الوصول إلى خلاصة نهائية بشأن ملابسات الحادث قد يستغرق وقتًا.

وكشف الأب بيتر غراب، في تصريحات لمحطة محلية، أن الشرطة وجدت داخل السيارة أدلة تشير إلى محاولة والدته مساعدة الطفلين على الخروج قبل غرقهم. وأطلقت حملة تبرعات عبر منصة «غو فاند مي» لدعم الأسرة، فيما نعت حضانة الطفلين شغف كينزلي وحب سوير لكرة السلة، وأعلنت معلمتهما إطلاق منحة رياضية تحمل اسم سوير لمساعدة الأطفال من ذوي الموارد المحدودة.