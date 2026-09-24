تأجّلت جلسة محاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر أمام المحكمة العسكرية الدائمة في بيروت، اليوم الأربعاء، بعد تعذّر حضوره بسبب وضعه الصحي، فيما تولّت وكيلته القانونية المحامية أماتا مبارك متابعة الإجراءات نيابة عنه.

وقررت المحكمة تحديد جلسة جديدة في 21 أكتوبر المقبل، مع منح فريق الدفاع مهلة إضافية لتقديم دفوعه ومستنداته.

وتأتي الجلسة وسط ترقّب لما قد تؤول إليه الملفات المفتوحة بحق شاكر، في ظل سيناريوهات عدة تداولتها صحف لبنانية، من بينها احتمال صدور أحكام بالبراءة استنادًا إلى قرارات سابقة لصالحه، أبرزها تبرئته من تهمة محاولة اغتيال مسؤول في "سرايا المقاومة". كما تستند التوقعات إلى شهادات ضباط في الجيش اللبناني قيل إنها تصب في مصلحته، إلى جانب احتمال احتساب فترة التوقيف التي قضاها سابقًا.

وكانت المحكمة العسكرية قد رفعت قبل أسابيع منع السفر عن شاكر وأعادت إليه جواز سفره، بعد إخلاء سبيله بكفالة مالية بلغ مجموعها 500 مليون ليرة لبنانية، إثر الموافقة على إخلاء سبيله في أربع قضايا مرتبطة بملف "عبرا" وغيره. ورغم خروجه من التوقيف، لا تزال القضايا الأربع مفتوحة وتستمر إجراءات محاكمته بشأنها.

وفي موازاة المسار القضائي، عاد اسم فضل شاكر إلى الواجهة فنيًا، مع تداول معلومات عن تحضيره للعودة إلى الحفلات بعد سنوات من الغياب، وسط حديث عن أن تكون دمشق محطة أولى لعودته إلى المسرح، إلى جانب عروض محتملة في دول عربية وأجنبية. وكان شاكر قد أكد عقب إخلاء سبيله حاجته إلى فترة يستعيد خلالها عافيته ويطمئن على أسرته قبل استئناف نشاطه الفني، طالبًا من جمهوره منحه بعض الوقت نظرًا لظروفه الصحية والعائلية.