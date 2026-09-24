The trial session of Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker before the permanent military court in Beirut was postponed today, Wednesday, due to his inability to attend because of his health condition, while his legal representative, attorney Amata Mubarak, handled the proceedings on his behalf.

The court decided to set a new session for October 21, granting the defense team an additional period to submit their defenses and documents.

This session comes amid anticipation of the outcomes of the open cases against Shaker, with various scenarios circulated by Lebanese newspapers, including the possibility of acquittals based on previous rulings in his favor, most notably his acquittal of the charge of attempting to assassinate an official in the "Resistance Brigades." Expectations are also based on testimonies from Lebanese army officers that are said to be in his favor, along with the possibility of counting the period of detention he previously served.

Weeks ago, the military court lifted the travel ban on Shaker and returned his passport after releasing him on a financial bail totaling 500 million Lebanese pounds, following the approval of his release in four cases related to the "Abra" file and others. Despite his release from detention, the four cases remain open, and the trial procedures regarding them continue.

Alongside the judicial process, Fadl Shaker's name has resurfaced in the artistic scene, with information circulating about his preparations to return to concerts after years of absence, with discussions suggesting that Damascus could be the first stop for his return to the stage, along with potential performances in Arab and foreign countries. Shaker had confirmed after his release that he needed a period to regain his health and ensure his family's well-being before resuming his artistic activities, asking his audience to give him some time due to his health and family circumstances.