يخوض الفنان المصري بيومي فؤاد تجربة مختلفة من خلال فيلم «شيش دو»، إذ يقدم شخصية جديدة لم يجسدها من قبل، إلى جانب ظهوره بإطلالة مغايرة، والتعاون للمرة الأولى مع مخرج جديد، وسط مشاركة مجموعة من الفنانين الشباب.

وقال بيومي فؤاد لـ«عكاظ» إن الفيلم يحمل فكرة جديدة، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل يضم عددًا كبيرًا من الشباب، وهو أمر اعتاد عليه خلال مشواره الفني، بعدما تعاون مع العديد من الوجوه الشابة.

ابنتي نور أمام اختبار التمثيل

وتحدث بيومي عن مشاركة ابنته نور للمرة الأولى إلى جواره، موضحًا أنه شجعها على خوض اختبار الأداء حتى تكتشف قدراتها بنفسها، مؤكدًا أنه طلب من المنتج استبعادها إذا لم تكن مناسبة للدور، لكنها نجحت في الاختبار وحصلت على الفرصة.

وأشار إلى أنها تتمتع بخفة ظل وحس كوميدي، لافتًا إلى أنه لم يكن يرغب في دخولها المجال الفني وحذرها من صعوبات المهنة، لكنها أصرت على خوض التجربة.

أزمته الصحية

وعن حالته الصحية، طمأن بيومي فؤاد جمهوره، مؤكدًا أنه أصبح أفضل، كاشفًا عن إصابته بالحزام الناري، التي استدعت بقاءه في المستشفى لمدة 8 أيام، بعدما بدأ علاجه في البداية على أساس إصابته بمشكلة في القولون.

مصطفى النحاس في «شمس الزناتي 2»

كما كشف بيومي فؤاد عن مشاركته في فيلم «شمس الزناتي 2» مع محمد إمام، موضحًا أنه يجسد شخصية مصطفى باشا النحاس، رئيس وزراء مصر ورئيس حزب الوفد، لافتًا إلى أن دوره محدود وقام بتصوير يومين ويتبقى له يوم واحد.

وأعرب عن ثقته في الفيلم، مشيرًا إلى قوة السيناريو وكثرة النجوم المشاركين، ومتمنيًا أن يحقق العمل نجاحًا عند طرحه.

حب الجمهور

وأكد بيومي فؤاد أن حب الجمهور يمثل الدافع الأهم له في مواصلة مشواره الفني، معتبرًا أن محبة الناس نعمة كبيرة من الله، تمنحه القوة لتجاوز لحظات الإحباط والصعوبات التي قد يواجهها خلال مسيرته.

جديد أعماله

وعن أعماله القادمة، قال بيومي فؤاد: «أشارك في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل نيللي وشريهان، بعد النجاح الذي حققه الجزء الأول، وأتمنى أن يلقى الجزء الجديد التفاعل نفسه من الجمهور».