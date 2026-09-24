The Egyptian artist Bayoumi Fouad is embarking on a different experience through the film "Shish Dou," where he presents a new character that he has never portrayed before, alongside appearing in a different look and collaborating for the first time with a new director, amidst the participation of a group of young artists.

Bayoumi Fouad told "Okaz" that the film carries a new idea, pointing out that the work includes a large number of young people, which is something he has become accustomed to throughout his artistic career, having collaborated with many young faces.

My daughter Nour facing an acting test

Bayoumi talked about his daughter Nour participating alongside him for the first time, explaining that he encouraged her to take the performance test so she could discover her abilities for herself, emphasizing that he asked the producer to exclude her if she was not suitable for the role, but she succeeded in the test and got the opportunity.

He noted that she has a sense of humor and comedic talent, pointing out that he did not want her to enter the artistic field and warned her about the difficulties of the profession, but she insisted on taking the experience.

His health crisis

Regarding his health condition, Bayoumi Fouad reassured his audience, confirming that he is feeling better, revealing that he suffered from shingles, which required him to stay in the hospital for 8 days, after initially starting treatment based on a diagnosis of a colon issue.

Mustafa El-Nahhas in "Shams El-Zanaty 2"

Bayoumi Fouad also revealed his participation in the film "Shams El-Zanaty 2" with Mohamed Imam, explaining that he portrays the character of Mustafa Pasha El-Nahhas, the Prime Minister of Egypt and head of the Wafd Party, noting that his role is limited and he has filmed for two days with one day remaining.

He expressed his confidence in the film, pointing to the strength of the script and the numerous stars involved, hoping that the work achieves success upon its release.

The love of the audience

Bayoumi Fouad affirmed that the love of the audience is the most important motivation for him to continue his artistic journey, considering that the affection of the people is a great blessing from God, granting him the strength to overcome moments of frustration and difficulties he may face during his career.

His upcoming works

Regarding his upcoming works, Bayoumi Fouad said: "I am participating in the second part of the series Nelly and Sherihan, after the success achieved by the first part, and I hope that the new part receives the same interaction from the audience."