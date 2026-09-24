كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية أن الاستخدام المتكرر لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد الاستيقاظ مباشرة يرتبط بأكثر من ضعف احتمالات الإصابة بالاكتئاب لدى البالغين، حتى بعد احتساب إجمالي الوقت الذي يقضونه على تلك المنصات يومياً.
1,512 بالغاً تحت الدراسة
وشملت الدراسة عينة وطنية من 1,512 بالغاً أمريكياً تراوحت أعمارهم بين 30 و70 عاماً، جُمعت بياناتهم عبر استبيانات أُجريت خلال شهري يوليو وأغسطس 2023، وبلغت نسبة الاستجابة 61% من أصل 2,463 شخصاً دُعوا للمشاركة.
واعتمد الباحثون على عدد من المؤشرات، من بينها توقيت استخدام مواقع التواصل بعد الاستيقاظ، وإجمالي الوقت المستغرق عليها، وسبعة عوامل اجتماعية وديموغرافية، إضافة إلى تقييم أعراض الاكتئاب باستخدام مقياس PHQ-9 المعتمد على نطاق واسع في تقييم شدة أعراض الاكتئاب.
أكثر من ضعف الاحتمالات
وأظهرت النتائج أن نحو 33% من المشاركين سجلوا مستويات تندرج ضمن الاكتئاب وفق مقياس الدراسة.
وعند تحليل استخدام مواقع التواصل بصورة منفصلة، وجد الباحثون ارتباطاً بين كل من إجمالي مدة الاستخدام واستخدام المنصات بعد الاستيقاظ والاكتئاب.
لكن عند إدخال العاملين معاً في النموذج الإحصائي، ظل استخدام مواقع التواصل بعد الاستيقاظ وحده مرتبطاً بصورة ذات دلالة إحصائية بالاكتئاب.
وبالمقارنة مع الأشخاص الذين نادراً ما يستخدمون مواقع التواصل بعد استيقاظهم، ارتبط الاستخدام المتكرر في تلك الفترة بأكثر من ضعف احتمالات الاكتئاب، إذ بلغ معدل الأرجحية المعدّل 2.05، حتى بعد احتساب إجمالي استخدام مواقع التواصل والعوامل الأخرى التي شملتها الدراسة.
أول 30 دقيقة
وأوضحت جامعة ولاية أوريغون أن الباحثين ركزوا بصورة خاصة على استخدام مواقع التواصل خلال أول 30 دقيقة بعد الاستيقاظ، مشيرة إلى أن توقيت استخدام المنصات قد يكون عاملاً مهماً في فهم العلاقة بين وسائل التواصل والصحة النفسية، وليس فقط عدد الساعات التي يقضيها المستخدم عليها.
هل الهاتف هو السبب؟
وشدد الباحثون على أن النتائج لا تثبت أن تصفح مواقع التواصل صباحاً يسبب الاكتئاب، إذ يمكن أن تكون العلاقة في الاتجاه المعاكس؛ أي أن الأشخاص الذين يعانون أعراض الاكتئاب قد يكونون أكثر ميلاً إلى استخدام مواقع التواصل فور استيقاظهم.
وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة هيوسين «دون» كيم، الباحثة المساعدة في جامعة ولاية أوريغون، إن هناك ارتباطاً قوياً بين استخدام مواقع التواصل خلال أول 30 دقيقة بعد الاستيقاظ والاكتئاب، لكن الباحثين لا يعرفون بعد أيهما يؤدي إلى الآخر، أو ما إذا كانت العلاقة تسير في الاتجاهين.
ودعا الباحثون إلى إجراء دراسات إضافية لمعرفة ما إذا كان تغيير عادة استخدام مواقع التواصل فور الاستيقاظ يمكن أن يحسن نتائج الصحة النفسية، أو ما إذا كانت أعراض الاكتئاب نفسها تدفع الأشخاص إلى التوجه إلى تلك المنصات منذ اللحظات الأولى لليوم.
A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University in the United States revealed that frequent use of social media immediately after waking up is associated with more than double the likelihood of depression in adults, even after accounting for the total time spent on those platforms daily.
1,512 adults in the study
The study included a national sample of 1,512 American adults aged between 30 and 70 years, with data collected through surveys conducted during July and August 2023, achieving a response rate of 61% from a total of 2,463 invited participants.
The researchers relied on several indicators, including the timing of social media use after waking up, the total time spent on it, seven social and demographic factors, in addition to assessing depression symptoms using the widely used PHQ-9 scale for evaluating the severity of depression symptoms.
More than double the odds
The results showed that about 33% of participants recorded levels that fall within the range of depression according to the study's scale.
When analyzing social media use separately, the researchers found a correlation between both total duration of use and use of platforms after waking up and depression.
However, when both factors were included together in the statistical model, social media use after waking up remained significantly associated with depression.
Compared to individuals who rarely use social media after waking up, frequent use during that period was associated with more than double the odds of depression, with an adjusted odds ratio of 2.05, even after accounting for total social media use and other factors included in the study.
The first 30 minutes
Oregon State University explained that the researchers specifically focused on social media use during the first 30 minutes after waking up, noting that the timing of platform use may be an important factor in understanding the relationship between social media and mental health, not just the number of hours spent on it.
Is the phone the cause?
The researchers emphasized that the results do not prove that browsing social media in the morning causes depression, as the relationship could be the opposite; that is, individuals experiencing symptoms of depression may be more inclined to use social media immediately upon waking.
The lead researcher of the study, Hyo-Seon "Don" Kim, a research assistant at Oregon State University, stated that there is a strong correlation between social media use during the first 30 minutes after waking up and depression, but the researchers do not yet know which one leads to the other, or whether the relationship goes in both directions.
The researchers called for additional studies to determine whether changing the habit of using social media immediately after waking up could improve mental health outcomes, or whether the symptoms of depression themselves drive individuals to those platforms from the very first moments of the day.