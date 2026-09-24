A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University in the United States revealed that frequent use of social media immediately after waking up is associated with more than double the likelihood of depression in adults, even after accounting for the total time spent on those platforms daily.



1,512 adults in the study

The study included a national sample of 1,512 American adults aged between 30 and 70 years, with data collected through surveys conducted during July and August 2023, achieving a response rate of 61% from a total of 2,463 invited participants.

The researchers relied on several indicators, including the timing of social media use after waking up, the total time spent on it, seven social and demographic factors, in addition to assessing depression symptoms using the widely used PHQ-9 scale for evaluating the severity of depression symptoms.

More than double the odds

The results showed that about 33% of participants recorded levels that fall within the range of depression according to the study's scale.

When analyzing social media use separately, the researchers found a correlation between both total duration of use and use of platforms after waking up and depression.

However, when both factors were included together in the statistical model, social media use after waking up remained significantly associated with depression.

Compared to individuals who rarely use social media after waking up, frequent use during that period was associated with more than double the odds of depression, with an adjusted odds ratio of 2.05, even after accounting for total social media use and other factors included in the study.

The first 30 minutes

Oregon State University explained that the researchers specifically focused on social media use during the first 30 minutes after waking up, noting that the timing of platform use may be an important factor in understanding the relationship between social media and mental health, not just the number of hours spent on it.

Is the phone the cause?

The researchers emphasized that the results do not prove that browsing social media in the morning causes depression, as the relationship could be the opposite; that is, individuals experiencing symptoms of depression may be more inclined to use social media immediately upon waking.

The lead researcher of the study, Hyo-Seon "Don" Kim, a research assistant at Oregon State University, stated that there is a strong correlation between social media use during the first 30 minutes after waking up and depression, but the researchers do not yet know which one leads to the other, or whether the relationship goes in both directions.

The researchers called for additional studies to determine whether changing the habit of using social media immediately after waking up could improve mental health outcomes, or whether the symptoms of depression themselves drive individuals to those platforms from the very first moments of the day.