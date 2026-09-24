كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية أن الاستخدام المتكرر لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد الاستيقاظ مباشرة يرتبط بأكثر من ضعف احتمالات الإصابة بالاكتئاب لدى البالغين، حتى بعد احتساب إجمالي الوقت الذي يقضونه على تلك المنصات يومياً.

1,512 بالغاً تحت الدراسة

وشملت الدراسة عينة وطنية من 1,512 بالغاً أمريكياً تراوحت أعمارهم بين 30 و70 عاماً، جُمعت بياناتهم عبر استبيانات أُجريت خلال شهري يوليو وأغسطس 2023، وبلغت نسبة الاستجابة 61% من أصل 2,463 شخصاً دُعوا للمشاركة.

واعتمد الباحثون على عدد من المؤشرات، من بينها توقيت استخدام مواقع التواصل بعد الاستيقاظ، وإجمالي الوقت المستغرق عليها، وسبعة عوامل اجتماعية وديموغرافية، إضافة إلى تقييم أعراض الاكتئاب باستخدام مقياس PHQ-9 المعتمد على نطاق واسع في تقييم شدة أعراض الاكتئاب.

أكثر من ضعف الاحتمالات

وأظهرت النتائج أن نحو 33% من المشاركين سجلوا مستويات تندرج ضمن الاكتئاب وفق مقياس الدراسة.

وعند تحليل استخدام مواقع التواصل بصورة منفصلة، وجد الباحثون ارتباطاً بين كل من إجمالي مدة الاستخدام واستخدام المنصات بعد الاستيقاظ والاكتئاب.

لكن عند إدخال العاملين معاً في النموذج الإحصائي، ظل استخدام مواقع التواصل بعد الاستيقاظ وحده مرتبطاً بصورة ذات دلالة إحصائية بالاكتئاب.

وبالمقارنة مع الأشخاص الذين نادراً ما يستخدمون مواقع التواصل بعد استيقاظهم، ارتبط الاستخدام المتكرر في تلك الفترة بأكثر من ضعف احتمالات الاكتئاب، إذ بلغ معدل الأرجحية المعدّل 2.05، حتى بعد احتساب إجمالي استخدام مواقع التواصل والعوامل الأخرى التي شملتها الدراسة.

أول 30 دقيقة

وأوضحت جامعة ولاية أوريغون أن الباحثين ركزوا بصورة خاصة على استخدام مواقع التواصل خلال أول 30 دقيقة بعد الاستيقاظ، مشيرة إلى أن توقيت استخدام المنصات قد يكون عاملاً مهماً في فهم العلاقة بين وسائل التواصل والصحة النفسية، وليس فقط عدد الساعات التي يقضيها المستخدم عليها.

هل الهاتف هو السبب؟

وشدد الباحثون على أن النتائج لا تثبت أن تصفح مواقع التواصل صباحاً يسبب الاكتئاب، إذ يمكن أن تكون العلاقة في الاتجاه المعاكس؛ أي أن الأشخاص الذين يعانون أعراض الاكتئاب قد يكونون أكثر ميلاً إلى استخدام مواقع التواصل فور استيقاظهم.

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة هيوسين «دون» كيم، الباحثة المساعدة في جامعة ولاية أوريغون، إن هناك ارتباطاً قوياً بين استخدام مواقع التواصل خلال أول 30 دقيقة بعد الاستيقاظ والاكتئاب، لكن الباحثين لا يعرفون بعد أيهما يؤدي إلى الآخر، أو ما إذا كانت العلاقة تسير في الاتجاهين.

ودعا الباحثون إلى إجراء دراسات إضافية لمعرفة ما إذا كان تغيير عادة استخدام مواقع التواصل فور الاستيقاظ يمكن أن يحسن نتائج الصحة النفسية، أو ما إذا كانت أعراض الاكتئاب نفسها تدفع الأشخاص إلى التوجه إلى تلك المنصات منذ اللحظات الأولى لليوم.