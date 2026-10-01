أتاحت منصة «أبشر» خدمة جديدة تمكّن المقيم الذي غادر السعودية ثم عاد إليها برقم إقامة جديد من تجديد رخصة القيادة السعودية السابقة وإعادة إصدارها، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة مدارس القيادة، وذلك لمن سبق لهم الحصول على رخصة قيادة سعودية من نوع «خصوصي».

وتتيح خدمة «استبدال رخصة قيادة سعودية سابقة لمقيم» للمستفيد اختيار الرخصة السابقة وتحديد عدد سنوات التجديد، ثم تحديد عنوان التوصيل ودفع أجور الخدمة إلكترونياً، على أن يتم بعد ذلك إصدار الرخصة وتسليمها للمستفيد.

وحددت «أبشر» المدة المتوقعة لتنفيذ الخدمة بما يتراوح بين 3 و7 أيام عمل من تاريخ رفع الطلب، فيما تبلغ أجور الخدمة 57.5 ريال شاملة ضريبة القيمة المضافة، إضافة إلى الرسوم الحكومية المقررة.

واشترطت المنصة للاستفادة من الخدمة سداد الرسوم الحكومية، وامتلاك رخصة قيادة سعودية سابقة من نوع «خصوصي»، إضافة إلى وجود فحص طبي صالح صادر من أحد المراكز الطبية المعتمدة.

وتتضمن رحلة تنفيذ الخدمة أربع مراحل، تبدأ باختيار الرخصة وتحديد سنوات التجديد، ثم تحديد عنوان التوصيل ودفع أجور الخدمة، وتنتهي باستلام الرخصة بعد إصدارها.