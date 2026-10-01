The "Absher" platform has introduced a new service that enables residents who left Saudi Arabia and then returned with a new residency number to renew their previous Saudi driving license and reissue it, without the need to visit driving schools, for those who have previously obtained a Saudi driving license of the "private" type.

The service "Replacing a Previous Saudi Driving License for Residents" allows the beneficiary to select the previous license, specify the number of years for renewal, then set the delivery address and pay the service fees electronically, after which the license will be issued and delivered to the beneficiary.

Absher has specified the expected duration for the service implementation to be between 3 and 7 working days from the date of submitting the request, while the service fees amount to 57.5 riyals, including value-added tax, in addition to the prescribed government fees.

The platform requires the payment of government fees, possession of a previous Saudi driving license of the "private" type, and a valid medical examination issued by one of the accredited medical centers to benefit from the service.

The service implementation journey includes four stages, starting with selecting the license and specifying the renewal years, then determining the delivery address and paying the service fees, and ending with receiving the license after it has been issued.