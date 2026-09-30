شهدت محافظة القليوبية المصرية جريمة أسرية مروعة، عندما أقدم مصري على إنهاء حياة زوجته داخل شقتهما السكنية باستخدام أداة حادة، قبل أن يلجأ إلى حيلة غريبة لتضليل الجيران والأجهزة الأمنية وإخفاء أثر فعلته.

نشبت مشاجرة حادة بين الزوجين داخل منزلهما إثر خلافات عائلية مفاجئة، وسرعان ما تصاعدت الأحداث حين استشاط الزوج غضباً واستل مطرقة حديدية مسدداً بها ضربات قاسية ونافذة على رأس زوجته، لترديها قتيلة في الحال. وزاد من فظاعة الجريمة أن جميع هذه التفاصيل المرعبة وقعت في حضور طفلتهما الصغرى البالغة من العمر ست سنوات فقط.

وعقب التأكد من وفاة زوجته، بدأ الجاني في تنفيذ خطة سريعة لإخفاء الجريمة، حيث لفّ الجثمان ببطانيات وأغطية ثقيلة وأبقاه داخل إحدى الغرف المغلقة. ولتجنب افتضاح أمره مع بدء تحلل الجسد، أقدم الزوج على رش كميات ضخمة من المعطرات والعطور القوية داخل الشقة وحول الجثة، محاولاً منع انبعاث أي رائحة قد تثير شكوك القاطنين في المبنى.

لكن وعلى الرغم من محاولات التمويه المكثفة باستخدام العطور، لم تصمد الحيلة طويلاً أمام تفاقم تحلل الجثة، إذ تشعبت رائحة نفاذة وغريبة عبر منافذ الشقة، مما دفع الجيران للارتياب وإبلاغ الشرطة فوراً. وبمداهمة الشقة من قبل القوة الأمنية، تم العثور على جثمان الضحية وإلقاء القبض على الزوج الذي انهارت دفاعاته وأقر بتفاصيل الجريمة، مرشداً عن المطرقة المستخدمة في الجريمة ليتم إحالته مباشرة إلى النيابة العامة.