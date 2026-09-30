The Egyptian governorate of Qalyubia witnessed a horrific family crime when an Egyptian man took the life of his wife inside their apartment using a sharp tool, before resorting to a strange trick to mislead the neighbors and security authorities and hide the evidence of his act.

A heated argument broke out between the couple inside their home due to sudden family disputes, and events quickly escalated when the husband became enraged and grabbed a metal hammer, delivering severe and fatal blows to his wife's head, instantly killing her. The horror of the crime was compounded by the fact that all these terrifying details occurred in the presence of their youngest daughter, who is only six years old.

After confirming his wife's death, the perpetrator began to execute a quick plan to conceal the crime, wrapping the body in blankets and heavy covers and keeping it in one of the closed rooms. To avoid being discovered as the body began to decompose, the husband sprayed large amounts of air fresheners and strong perfumes throughout the apartment and around the corpse, attempting to prevent any odor from emanating that might raise the suspicions of the building's residents.

However, despite the intense attempts at camouflage using perfumes, the trick did not last long against the worsening decomposition of the body, as a strong and strange odor spread through the apartment's vents, prompting the neighbors to become suspicious and immediately report to the police. Upon raiding the apartment by the security forces, the victim's body was found, and the husband was arrested, his defenses collapsing as he confessed to the details of the crime, leading them to the hammer used in the act so that he could be referred directly to the public prosecution.