بعد جريمة صدمت الشارع العربي، زال الغموض عن قضية مقتل الطفلة راما يزن المصري (8 أعوام)، التي عُثر على جثمانها في ريف العاصمة السورية دمشق بعد 4 أيام من اختفائها الغامض، ليتبيّن أن الجاني ليس سوى جار العائلة الذي كانوا يثقون به.

بدأت المأساة عندما خرجت الطفلة الصغرى لجلب غرض من محل مجاور، حيث استدرجها الشاب الساكن بمفرده في المنزل الملاصق لعائلتها بحجة شراء القهوة له. وما إن دخلت المنزل حتى سحبها إلى الداخل وأغلق الباب، وعندما بدأت الاستغاثة والصراخ، باغتها بضربة قوية بقطعة حديدية على رأسها سقطت على إثرها تنزف وفاقدة للوعي.

وأظهرت التفاصيل بعداً نفسياً صادماً للجريمة، إذ ترك الجاني الطفلة تنزف في منزله من الساعة الخامسة مساءً حتى الحادية عشرة ليلاً حتى فارقت الحياة. وخلال هذه الساعات الطويلة، خرج الجاني بدم بارد ليسهر مع عائلة الطفلة وهم يفتشون عنها ويبحثون في كل مكان دون أن يبدو عليه أي ارتياب.

وفي اليوم التالي، صعد القاتل إلى سطح منزله وأفرغ خزان المياه، ثم لف جثة الطفلة ببطانية وألقاها داخله، قبل أن يحملها فجر اليوم الذي يليه ويرميها في مكب للنفايات. ولم تنكشف الجريمة إلا بعد أن لاحظت إحدى قريبات الطفلة بقع دم مشبوهة على باب منزل الجار من الداخل، لتتدخل الجهات الأمنية وتلقي القبض عليه فوراً، مفككة خيوط واحدة من أبشع الجرائم الأسرية والمجتمعية.