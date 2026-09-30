After a crime that shocked the Arab street, the mystery surrounding the murder of 8-year-old Rama Yazan Al-Masri has been resolved, as her body was found in the countryside of the Syrian capital, Damascus, four days after her mysterious disappearance. It turned out that the perpetrator was none other than the family’s neighbor, whom they trusted.

The tragedy began when the young girl went out to fetch an item from a nearby store, where she was lured by a young man living alone in the house adjacent to her family’s under the pretext of buying coffee for him. As soon as she entered the house, he pulled her inside and closed the door. When she started to scream and call for help, he struck her violently on the head with a metal object, causing her to fall, bleeding and unconscious.

The details revealed a shocking psychological aspect of the crime, as the perpetrator left the girl to bleed in his home from 5 PM until 11 PM, when she succumbed to her injuries. During these long hours, the perpetrator calmly went out to socialize with the girl's family while they searched for her everywhere, showing no signs of suspicion.

The next day, the killer went up to the roof of his house and emptied the water tank, then wrapped the girl’s body in a blanket and threw it inside, before carrying it early the following day and dumping it in a landfill. The crime was uncovered only after one of the girl’s relatives noticed suspicious blood stains on the inside of the neighbor's door, prompting security forces to intervene and arrest him immediately, unraveling one of the most heinous family and societal crimes.