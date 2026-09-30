واصل النجم الإسباني الشاب لامين يامال تسجيل الأرقام المميزة مع منتخب إسبانيا، بعدما تمكن من هز شباك كرواتيا وتسجيل الهدف الثاني لمنتخب بلاده. ورفع يامال بهذا الهدف رصيده إلى 10 أهداف دولية، ليتجاوز البرازيلي رودريغو الذي يملك 9 أهداف مع منتخب البرازيل.

ولم يكتفِ يامال بالتفوق في عدد الأهداف، بل حقق ذلك خلال عدد مباريات أقل؛ إذ وصل إلى رصيده الحالي بعد خوض 35 مباراة دولية، مقابل 37 مباراة لرودريغو.

ويعكس الرقم البداية اللافتة ليامال على المستوى الدولي، في ظل حضوره المتواصل مع المنتخب الإسباني وقدرته على ترك بصمته التهديفية رغم صغر سنه.