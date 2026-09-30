The young Spanish star Lamine Yamal continues to set impressive records with the Spanish national team, having managed to score against Croatia and net the second goal for his country. With this goal, Yamal raised his tally to 10 international goals, surpassing Brazilian Rodrigo, who has 9 goals with the Brazil national team.

Yamal not only excelled in the number of goals but also achieved this in fewer matches; he reached his current tally after playing 35 international matches, compared to Rodrigo's 37 matches.

This figure reflects Yamal's remarkable start on the international stage, given his continuous presence with the Spanish national team and his ability to leave his scoring mark despite his young age.