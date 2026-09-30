حرص المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا على دعم ناديه السابق مانشستر سيتي، بعد حكم إدانته بخرق قواعد الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «البريميرليغ».

وكانت رابطة «البريميرليغ» قد أعلنت، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن لجنة مستقلة خلصت إلى أن نادي مانشستر سيتي مذنب بجميع التهم المتعلقة بالانتهاكات الخطيرة للقواعد المالية للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز على مدى تسعة مواسم، ومعظم التهم المتعلقة بعدم تعاونه مع تحقيق الدوري.

غوارديولا يدعم مانشستر سيتي

وكتب غوارديولا، الذي درّب مانشستر سيتي لعشرة مواسم وحقق معه إنجازات تاريخية، عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «أريد من كل مشجع لمانشستر سيتي حول العالم أن يعرف أنني هنا، أكثر من أي وقت مضى، أنا دائماً، وسأظل دائماً، خلف ناديّ، ومالكه، ورئيس مجلس إدارته، وفيران، واللاعبين، والجهاز الفني، وإنزو، وأنتم، جماهيرنا الاستثنائية».

وأضاف: «دعوني أكن واضحاً: سنتجاوز هذه المرحلة معاً.. أحبكم جميعاً».

إنجازات غوارديولا

وقاد غوارديولا مانشستر سيتي للتتويج بستة ألقاب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، ودوري أبطال أوروبا، وثلاثة ألقاب في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، وخمسة ألقاب في كأس رابطة المحترفين «كاراباو»، وكأس العالم للأندية، خلال الفترة من 2016 إلى 2026.

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، لا يوجد ما يشير إلى أن غوارديولا كان متواطئاً في أي من عمليات التلاعب المالي، رغم أن الفترة التي اتُهم فيها مانشستر سيتي تتداخل مع أول عامين من فترة ولايته.