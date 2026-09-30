Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is keen to support his former club Manchester City after the ruling condemning them for breaching Premier League rules.

The Premier League announced yesterday (Tuesday) that an independent committee concluded that Manchester City is guilty of all charges related to serious violations of the Premier League's financial rules over nine seasons, with most charges related to their lack of cooperation with the league's investigation.



Guardiola supports Manchester City

Guardiola, who coached Manchester City for ten seasons and achieved historic successes with them, wrote on his Instagram account: "I want every Manchester City fan around the world to know that I am here, more than ever, I am always, and I will always be, behind my club, its owner, its chairman, Ferran, the players, the coaching staff, Enzo, and you, our exceptional fans."

He added: "Let me be clear: We will get through this phase together.. I love you all."



Guardiola's achievements

Guardiola led Manchester City to win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups, five EFL Cup titles, and the FIFA Club World Cup, during the period from 2016 to 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, there is no indication that Guardiola was complicit in any financial manipulation, even though the period during which Manchester City was accused overlaps with the first two years of his tenure.