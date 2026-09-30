حرص المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا على دعم ناديه السابق مانشستر سيتي، بعد حكم إدانته بخرق قواعد الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «البريميرليغ».
وكانت رابطة «البريميرليغ» قد أعلنت، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن لجنة مستقلة خلصت إلى أن نادي مانشستر سيتي مذنب بجميع التهم المتعلقة بالانتهاكات الخطيرة للقواعد المالية للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز على مدى تسعة مواسم، ومعظم التهم المتعلقة بعدم تعاونه مع تحقيق الدوري.
غوارديولا يدعم مانشستر سيتي
وكتب غوارديولا، الذي درّب مانشستر سيتي لعشرة مواسم وحقق معه إنجازات تاريخية، عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «أريد من كل مشجع لمانشستر سيتي حول العالم أن يعرف أنني هنا، أكثر من أي وقت مضى، أنا دائماً، وسأظل دائماً، خلف ناديّ، ومالكه، ورئيس مجلس إدارته، وفيران، واللاعبين، والجهاز الفني، وإنزو، وأنتم، جماهيرنا الاستثنائية».
وأضاف: «دعوني أكن واضحاً: سنتجاوز هذه المرحلة معاً.. أحبكم جميعاً».
إنجازات غوارديولا
وقاد غوارديولا مانشستر سيتي للتتويج بستة ألقاب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، ودوري أبطال أوروبا، وثلاثة ألقاب في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، وخمسة ألقاب في كأس رابطة المحترفين «كاراباو»، وكأس العالم للأندية، خلال الفترة من 2016 إلى 2026.
وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، لا يوجد ما يشير إلى أن غوارديولا كان متواطئاً في أي من عمليات التلاعب المالي، رغم أن الفترة التي اتُهم فيها مانشستر سيتي تتداخل مع أول عامين من فترة ولايته.
Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is keen to support his former club Manchester City after the ruling condemning them for breaching Premier League rules.
The Premier League announced yesterday (Tuesday) that an independent committee concluded that Manchester City is guilty of all charges related to serious violations of the Premier League's financial rules over nine seasons, with most charges related to their lack of cooperation with the league's investigation.
Guardiola supports Manchester City
Guardiola, who coached Manchester City for ten seasons and achieved historic successes with them, wrote on his Instagram account: "I want every Manchester City fan around the world to know that I am here, more than ever, I am always, and I will always be, behind my club, its owner, its chairman, Ferran, the players, the coaching staff, Enzo, and you, our exceptional fans."
He added: "Let me be clear: We will get through this phase together.. I love you all."
Guardiola's achievements
Guardiola led Manchester City to win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups, five EFL Cup titles, and the FIFA Club World Cup, during the period from 2016 to 2026.
According to the Daily Mail, there is no indication that Guardiola was complicit in any financial manipulation, even though the period during which Manchester City was accused overlaps with the first two years of his tenure.