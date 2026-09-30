The young Spanish star Lamine Yamal continues to set impressive records with the Spanish national team, as he managed to score against Croatia, netting the second goal for his country.

With this goal, Yamal raised his tally to 10 international goals, surpassing Brazilian Rodrigo, who has 9 goals with the Brazil national team.

Yamal did not only excel in the number of goals, but he achieved this in fewer matches; he reached his current tally after playing 35 international matches, compared to Rodrigo's 37 matches.

This figure reflects Yamal's remarkable start at the international level, given his continuous presence with the Spanish national team and his ability to leave his scoring mark despite his young age.