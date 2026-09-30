The medical examinations that Saudi national team player Zakaria Hawsawi underwent revealed that he is free from the injury he sustained during the match against the Iraqi national team, as part of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" held in Jeddah.

According to sources from "Okaz," the examination results showed that the injury Hawsawi suffered is minor and not a cause for concern, and it will not hinder him from participating in upcoming matches with the national team.

Zakaria Hawsawi sustained the injury during the match against Iraq, in which the Saudi national team succeeded in achieving victory with a score of two goals to none, before the player underwent medical examinations to ensure his condition and determine his readiness for the upcoming challenges.

Hawsawi's participation in training is expected to be determined according to the program set by the medical staff in coordination with the coaching staff, after the examinations confirmed that there is no injury preventing him from continuing his journey with the national team.