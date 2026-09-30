كشفت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها لاعب المنتخب السعودي زكريا هوساوي، سلامته من الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مواجهة المنتخب العراقي، ضمن منافسات كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 27» المقامة في جدة.

وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، أظهرت نتائج الفحوصات أن الإصابة التي تعرض لها هوساوي بسيطة ولا تدعو للقلق، ولن تعيقه عن المشاركة في المباريات القادمة مع الأخضر.

وكان زكريا هوساوي قد تعرض للإصابة خلال مواجهة العراق، التي نجح خلالها المنتخب السعودي في تحقيق الفوز بهدفين دون مقابل، قبل أن يخضع اللاعب للفحوصات الطبية للاطمئنان على حالته وتحديد مدى جاهزيته للاستحقاقات القادمة.

ومن المنتظر أن تتحدد مشاركة هوساوي في التدريبات وفق البرنامج الذي يضعه الجهاز الطبي بالتنسيق مع الجهاز الفني، بعد أن أكدت الفحوصات عدم وجود إصابة تمنعه من مواصلة مشواره مع الأخضر.