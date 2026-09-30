كشفت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها لاعب المنتخب السعودي زكريا هوساوي، سلامته من الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مواجهة المنتخب العراقي، ضمن منافسات كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 27» المقامة في جدة.
وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، أظهرت نتائج الفحوصات أن الإصابة التي تعرض لها هوساوي بسيطة ولا تدعو للقلق، ولن تعيقه عن المشاركة في المباريات القادمة مع الأخضر.
وكان زكريا هوساوي قد تعرض للإصابة خلال مواجهة العراق، التي نجح خلالها المنتخب السعودي في تحقيق الفوز بهدفين دون مقابل، قبل أن يخضع اللاعب للفحوصات الطبية للاطمئنان على حالته وتحديد مدى جاهزيته للاستحقاقات القادمة.
ومن المنتظر أن تتحدد مشاركة هوساوي في التدريبات وفق البرنامج الذي يضعه الجهاز الطبي بالتنسيق مع الجهاز الفني، بعد أن أكدت الفحوصات عدم وجود إصابة تمنعه من مواصلة مشواره مع الأخضر.
The medical examinations that Saudi national team player Zakaria Hawsawi underwent revealed that he is free from the injury he sustained during the match against the Iraqi national team, as part of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" held in Jeddah.
According to sources from "Okaz," the examination results showed that the injury Hawsawi suffered is minor and not a cause for concern, and it will not hinder him from participating in upcoming matches with the national team.
Zakaria Hawsawi sustained the injury during the match against Iraq, in which the Saudi national team succeeded in achieving victory with a score of two goals to none, before the player underwent medical examinations to ensure his condition and determine his readiness for the upcoming challenges.
Hawsawi's participation in training is expected to be determined according to the program set by the medical staff in coordination with the coaching staff, after the examinations confirmed that there is no injury preventing him from continuing his journey with the national team.