The Asir highlands attract visitors these days with the onset of the "Zubrah," the second mansion of autumn and the third star of Suhail, which lasts for 13 days. The moderate daytime temperatures and cold nights coincide with exceptional sunset views that bathe the mountains and clouds in golden, orange, and red hues.

The peaks overlooking Tihama transform into natural platforms to observe the changing scene with the movement of fog and clouds among the mountains, while the city of Abha stands out from the highlands, surrounded by clouds, before the lights of its neighborhoods and roads gradually begin to appear as evening falls.

The open vistas provide visitors with the opportunity to see the layers of mountains, agricultural terraces, and mountain villages as they recede into the horizon, while the last rays of sunlight draw light lines between the clouds before disappearing behind the peaks.