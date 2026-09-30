تستقطب مرتفعات عسير الزوار خلال هذه الأيام مع بدء طالع "الزبرة"، ثاني منازل الخريف وثالث نجوم سهيل، الذي يستمر 13 يوماً، حيث تتزامن الأجواء المعتدلة نهاراً والباردة ليلاً مع مشاهد غروب استثنائية تكسو الجبال والسحب بألوان ذهبية وبرتقالية وحمراء.

وتتحول القمم المطلة على تهامة إلى منصات طبيعية لمتابعة المشهد المتغير مع حركة الضباب والسحب بين الجبال، فيما تبرز مدينة أبها من المرتفعات محاطة بالسحب، قبل أن تبدأ أضواء أحيائها وطرقها بالظهور تدريجياً مع حلول المساء.

وتمنح الإطلالات المفتوحة الزوار فرصة مشاهدة طبقات الجبال والمدرجات الزراعية والقرى الجبلية وهي تتدرج في الأفق، بينما ترسم أشعة الشمس الأخيرة خطوطاً ضوئية بين الغيوم قبل أن تتوارى خلف القمم.