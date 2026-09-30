تستقطب مرتفعات عسير الزوار خلال هذه الأيام مع بدء طالع "الزبرة"، ثاني منازل الخريف وثالث نجوم سهيل، الذي يستمر 13 يوماً، حيث تتزامن الأجواء المعتدلة نهاراً والباردة ليلاً مع مشاهد غروب استثنائية تكسو الجبال والسحب بألوان ذهبية وبرتقالية وحمراء.
وتتحول القمم المطلة على تهامة إلى منصات طبيعية لمتابعة المشهد المتغير مع حركة الضباب والسحب بين الجبال، فيما تبرز مدينة أبها من المرتفعات محاطة بالسحب، قبل أن تبدأ أضواء أحيائها وطرقها بالظهور تدريجياً مع حلول المساء.
وتمنح الإطلالات المفتوحة الزوار فرصة مشاهدة طبقات الجبال والمدرجات الزراعية والقرى الجبلية وهي تتدرج في الأفق، بينما ترسم أشعة الشمس الأخيرة خطوطاً ضوئية بين الغيوم قبل أن تتوارى خلف القمم.
The Asir highlands attract visitors these days with the onset of the "Zubrah," the second mansion of autumn and the third star of Suhail, which lasts for 13 days. The moderate daytime temperatures and cold nights coincide with exceptional sunset views that bathe the mountains and clouds in golden, orange, and red hues.
The peaks overlooking Tihama transform into natural platforms to observe the changing scene with the movement of fog and clouds among the mountains, while the city of Abha stands out from the highlands, surrounded by clouds, before the lights of its neighborhoods and roads gradually begin to appear as evening falls.
The open vistas provide visitors with the opportunity to see the layers of mountains, agricultural terraces, and mountain villages as they recede into the horizon, while the last rays of sunlight draw light lines between the clouds before disappearing behind the peaks.