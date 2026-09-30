The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazli, announced the execution of 8 precise targeting operations against military sites and capabilities belonging to the Houthi militia, resulting in the destruction of reinforcements, weapons, and military equipment, in addition to an air defense system that he said had been developed by experts from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Destruction of 3 Artillery Batteries

Al-Nazli explained that the operations were part of the continuous monitoring and follow-up of the militia's movements, resulting in the destruction of 3 artillery batteries in the Al-Waziyah front, along with targeting reinforcements, weapons, and military equipment belonging to the Houthis.

“Jawalah” System in Al-Mokha

He pointed out that the targeting operations destroyed an air defense system of the “Jawalah” type in Al-Mokha, confirming that it was developed by experts in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which the Yemeni Armed Forces had previously announced.

Neutralizing Houthi Leaders and Elements

According to the official spokesman, the operations also resulted in the neutralization of Houthi leaders and elements in Al-Mansurah and the Bab al-Mandab area.