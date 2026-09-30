أعلن الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزلي، تنفيذ 8 عمليات استهداف دقيقة ضد مواقع وقدرات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي، أسفرت عن تدمير تعزيزات وأسلحة ومعدات عسكرية، إضافة إلى منظومة دفاع جوي قال إنها طُوّرت على أيدي خبراء من الحرس الثوري الإيراني.

تدمير 3 بطاريات مدفعية

وأوضح النزلي أن العمليات جاءت في إطار الرصد والمتابعة المستمرة لتحركات المليشيا، وأسفرت عن تدمير 3 بطاريات مدفعية في جبهة الوازعية، إلى جانب استهداف تعزيزات وأسلحة ومعدات عسكرية تابعة للحوثيين.

منظومة «جوالة» في المخا

وأشار إلى أن عمليات الاستهداف دمّرت منظومة دفاع جوي من طراز «جوالة» في المخا، مؤكداً أنها طُوّرت من قبل خبراء في الحرس الثوري الإيراني، وسبق للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الإعلان عنها.

تحييد قيادات وعناصر حوثية

وبحسب الناطق الرسمي، أسفرت العمليات كذلك عن تحييد قيادات وعناصر حوثية في المنصورة ومنطقة باب المندب.