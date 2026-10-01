روسيا توسع دائرة التحذير.. مصانع السلاح لأوكرانيا داخل أوروبا «أهداف محتملة»

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Wednesday that arms factories in European countries producing equipment intended for Ukraine could become potential military targets for Russia, in a warning that expands the scope of threats related to the conflict to facilities located outside Ukrainian territory.

The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the arms production facilities for Ukraine in European countries "are considered potential military targets for Russia," emphasizing that the presence of these facilities outside Ukrainian territory does not mean they will be immune from military operations.

Zakharova added that European countries are "directly participating" in the conflict through their military support for Ukraine, considering that this involvement contributes to prolonging the war and makes reaching a settlement more difficult.

In contrast, Moscow confirmed that it appreciates the mediation efforts made by some countries to facilitate reaching a political settlement to the conflict, indicating that the Russian warning comes alongside ongoing diplomatic discourse regarding the possibility of a negotiated solution.

The Russian statement comes at a time when defense industrial cooperation between Ukraine and several European countries is increasing, with some governments and companies moving towards producing weapons and equipment intended for Ukrainian forces within Europe instead of relying solely on transporting ready-made weapons to Kyiv.

The issue of establishing European defense facilities linked to Ukraine's needs has gained additional importance with discussions about projects to produce air defense systems, munitions, and missiles within the continent, thereby reducing reliance on transportation from the stockpiles of supporting countries.

Zakharova's remarks came in response to a question about Poland's readiness to host a factory for producing Patriot interceptor missiles intended for Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statements do not represent an announcement of targeting a specific European factory, but they carry a clear warning that Moscow does not consider the geographical location outside Ukraine a guarantee of immunity for facilities producing weapons for Kyiv.

This message comes amid an increase in targeting facilities linked to defense industries and military supply chains within Ukraine. In the latest field development, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday that its forces carried out nighttime strikes on communication and energy facilities that Moscow claimed were linked to Ukrainian military production, in addition to facilities in the port of Ismail, while Reuters noted that it could not independently verify this information.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published information about foreign companies in several European countries that, according to its account, are linked to the production of drones used by Ukraine, while Russian officials warned that the continued transfer of military production outside Ukraine would not make those facilities immune from the risks associated with the war.

The developments reflect the expanding industrial dimension of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, with an increasing portion of arms production and supply shifting to a European network, coinciding with Moscow's continued view that Western military support for Ukraine is one of the main factors hindering, from its perspective, reaching a settlement to the conflict.