حذرت وزارة الخارجية الروسية، الأربعاء، من أن مصانع الأسلحة في الدول الأوروبية التي تنتج معدات مخصصة لأوكرانيا قد تصبح أهدافاً عسكرية محتملة لروسيا، في تحذير يوسع نطاق التهديدات المرتبطة بالصراع إلى منشآت تقع خارج الأراضي الأوكرانية.

روسيا توسع دائرة التحذير.. مصانع السلاح لأوكرانيا داخل أوروبا «أهداف محتملة»

وقالت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا إن مصانع إنتاج الأسلحة لأوكرانيا في الدول الأوروبية «تُعد أهدافاً عسكرية محتملة لروسيا»، مؤكدة أن وجود هذه المنشآت خارج الأراضي الأوكرانية لا يعني أنها ستكون بمنأى عن العمليات العسكرية.

وأضافت زاخاروفا أن الدول الأوروبية «تشارك مباشرة» في الصراع من خلال دعمها العسكري لأوكرانيا، معتبرة أن هذا الانخراط يسهم في إطالة أمد الحرب ويجعل التوصل إلى تسوية أكثر صعوبة.

وفي المقابل، أكدت موسكو أنها تقدر جهود الوساطة التي تبذلها بعض الدول بهدف تسهيل التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية للنزاع، في إشارة إلى أن التحذير الروسي يأتي بالتوازي مع استمرار الخطاب الدبلوماسي بشأن إمكانية التوصل إلى حل تفاوضي.

ويأتي التصريح الروسي في وقت يتزايد فيه التعاون الصناعي الدفاعي بين أوكرانيا وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، مع توجه بعض الحكومات والشركات إلى إنتاج أسلحة ومعدات مخصصة للقوات الأوكرانية داخل أوروبا بدلاً من الاعتماد حصرياً على نقل الأسلحة الجاهزة إلى كييف.

وكانت مسألة إنشاء منشآت دفاعية أوروبية مرتبطة بحاجات أوكرانيا قد اكتسبت أهمية إضافية مع مناقشة مشاريع لإنتاج منظومات دفاع جوي وذخائر وصواريخ داخل القارة، بما يقلل الاعتماد على عمليات النقل من مخزونات الدول الداعمة.

وجاءت تصريحات زاخاروفا رداً على سؤال بشأن استعداد بولندا لاستضافة مصنع لإنتاج صواريخ اعتراضية من طراز «باتريوت» مخصصة لأوكرانيا، وفق ما نقلته رويترز.

ولا تمثل تصريحات الخارجية الروسية إعلاناً عن استهداف مصنع أوروبي بعينه، لكنها تحمل تحذيراً واضحاً بأن موسكو لا تعتبر الموقع الجغرافي خارج أوكرانيا ضمانة للحصانة بالنسبة إلى المنشآت التي تنتج أسلحة لصالح كييف.

وتأتي هذه الرسالة في ظل تصاعد استهداف المنشآت المرتبطة بالصناعات الدفاعية وسلاسل الإمداد العسكرية داخل أوكرانيا. وفي أحدث تطور ميداني، قالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية الأربعاء إن قواتها نفذت ضربات ليلية طالت منشآت اتصالات وطاقة قالت موسكو إنها مرتبطة بالإنتاج العسكري الأوكراني، إضافة إلى منشآت في ميناء إسماعيل، بينما أشارت رويترز إلى أنها لم تتمكن من التحقق بصورة مستقلة من هذه المعلومات.

وفي وقت سابق، نشرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية معلومات عن شركات أجنبية في عدد من الدول الأوروبية مرتبطة، وفق روايتها، بإنتاج طائرات مسيرة تستخدمها أوكرانيا، فيما حذر مسؤولون روس من أن استمرار نقل الإنتاج العسكري إلى خارج أوكرانيا لن يجعل تلك المنشآت بمنأى عن المخاطر المرتبطة بالحرب.

وتعكس التطورات اتساع البعد الصناعي للصراع الروسي الأوكراني، مع انتقال جزء متزايد من إنتاج وتوريد الأسلحة إلى شبكة أوروبية، بالتزامن مع استمرار موسكو في اعتبار الدعم العسكري الغربي لأوكرانيا أحد العوامل الرئيسية التي تعرقل، من وجهة نظرها، الوصول إلى تسوية للنزاع.