Former British Defense Secretary Liam Fox confirmed that Saudi Arabia has an "absolute right" to defend itself, based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, in the face of escalating maritime threats and drone attacks, calling on international allies to clearly and explicitly declare their support for the Kingdom.

Warning of the Houthi Threat Expansion

Fox warned, during his discussion on the developments in the regional scene, of the accelerating attempts by the Houthi militia to expand the scope of their threats, pointing to movements to control territories near the island of Perim (Mayyun), coinciding with diversifying their supply chains and obtaining dual-use parts and equipment from China through smuggling routes in the Horn of Africa.

The former British Defense Secretary condemned Iranian practices in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's support for the Houthis, who targeted Saudi navigation lines and "Aramco" facilities with ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

Gulf Security on the London Agenda

Fox's statements came during the keynote speech he delivered titled "Security in the Gulf... Opportunities for a New Dynamic?", as part of the 37th annual meeting of the Saudi-British Society, held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

"Vision 2030" Strengthens Partnership

Fox praised the rapid transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia under "Vision 2030," affirming the solid Saudi-British relations and the close cooperation in combating terrorism.

He noted the growing economic partnership between the two countries, supported by the British "Great Futures" campaign, amid the expanding fields of cooperation and joint investment opportunities.