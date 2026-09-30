أكد وزير الدفاع البريطاني السابق سير ليام فوكس، أن المملكة العربية السعودية تتمتع بـ«حق مطلق» في الدفاع عن نفسها، استناداً إلى المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، في مواجهة التهديدات البحرية المتصاعدة وهجمات الطائرات المسيّرة، داعياً الحلفاء الدوليين إلى إعلان دعمهم للمملكة بشكل واضح وصريح.

تحذير من تمدد التهديد الحوثي

وحذّر فوكس، خلال حديثه عن تطورات المشهد الإقليمي، من تسارع محاولات مليشيا الحوثي توسيع نطاق تهديداتها، مشيراً إلى تحركات للسيطرة على أراضٍ بالقرب من جزيرة بريم (ميّون)، بالتزامن مع تنويع سلاسل إمدادها والحصول على قطع ومعدات مزدوجة الاستخدام من الصين عبر ممرات تهريب في القرن الأفريقي.

وأدان وزير الدفاع البريطاني السابق الممارسات الإيرانية في مضيق هرمز، ودعم طهران للحوثيين، الذين استهدفوا خطوط الملاحة السعودية ومنشآت «أرامكو» بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة الانتحارية.

أمن الخليج على طاولة لندن

وجاءت تصريحات فوكس خلال الخطاب الرئيسي الذي ألقاه بعنوان «الأمن في الخليج.. فرص لديناميكية جديدة؟»، ضمن أعمال الاجتماع السنوي الـ37 للجمعية السعودية البريطانية، الذي عُقد في مقر نادي تييمز الملكي لليخوت في لندن.

«رؤية 2030» تعزز الشراكة

وأشاد فوكس بالتحول المتسارع الذي تشهده السعودية في إطار «رؤية 2030»، مؤكداً رسوخ العلاقات السعودية البريطانية، وما تقوم عليه من تعاون وثيق في مكافحة الإرهاب.

وأشار إلى تنامي الشراكة الاقتصادية بين البلدين، بدعم من حملة «مستقبل عظيم» (GREAT FUTURES) البريطانية، في ظل اتساع مجالات التعاون والفرص الاستثمارية المشتركة.