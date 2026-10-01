The United States announced on Wednesday the lifting of restrictions that prevented the granting of export licenses for military equipment and defense services to Syria, in a new step within the framework of easing American restrictions imposed on Damascus.

The U.S. State Department stated that Syria has been removed from the list of countries subject to the policy of denying licenses and permits necessary for exporting military equipment and defense services, allowing U.S. authorities to consider export requests from Syria on a case-by-case basis.

Under the amendment, requests for American defense equipment and services submitted by Syria will no longer be subject to the previous comprehensive ban; however, lifting the ban does not mean automatic approval for military deals, as any export operation remains subject to review by U.S. authorities and the granting of necessary licenses.

This new step will take effect on October 1, adding a military dimension to a series of measures taken by Washington in recent months to ease restrictions imposed on Syria.

The United States had lifted Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism last August, following an American decision to cancel this designation effective August 24, as part of a broader policy to ease sanctions and restrictions related to the Syrian government.

The U.S. State Department had also decided in August to end several restrictions related to the export of materials and defense services to Syria, after a U.S. official concluded that lifting those restrictions serves the national security interests of the United States. The measures at that time included ending restrictions on the sale of certain defense materials and services, in addition to restrictions related to financing military sales.

The latest step comes in the context of a gradual shift in U.S. policy toward Damascus, after the relationship between the two sides witnessed successive measures to ease the sanctions and restrictions that were imposed on Syria during the tenure of former President Bashar al-Assad.

According to U.S. data, lifting the ban on licenses for exporting defense equipment does not equate to the approval of specific arms deals, but rather removes one of the regulatory obstacles to the possibility of considering such requests in the future, with the final decision on each request remaining subject to U.S. review and approval.