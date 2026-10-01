أعلنت الولايات المتحدة، الأربعاء، رفع القيود التي كانت تمنع منح تراخيص تصدير المعدات العسكرية والخدمات الدفاعية إلى سوريا، في خطوة جديدة ضمن مسار تخفيف القيود الأمريكية المفروضة على دمشق.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية إن سوريا أزيلت من قائمة الدول الخاضعة لسياسة رفض منح التراخيص والتصاريح اللازمة لتصدير المعدات العسكرية والخدمات الدفاعية، ما يتيح للسلطات الأمريكية النظر في طلبات التصدير المقدمة من سوريا على أساس كل حالة على حدة.
وبموجب التعديل، لن تكون طلبات الحصول على المعدات والخدمات الدفاعية الأمريكية المقدمة من سوريا خاضعة للحظر الشامل السابق، إلا أن رفع الحظر لا يعني موافقة تلقائية على صفقات عسكرية، إذ تظل أي عملية تصدير مرتبطة بمراجعة السلطات الأمريكية ومنح التراخيص اللازمة.
وتدخل الخطوة الجديدة حيز التنفيذ في الأول من أكتوبر القادم، لتضيف بعدًا عسكريًا إلى سلسلة الإجراءات التي اتخذتها واشنطن خلال الأشهر الماضية لتخفيف القيود المفروضة على سوريا.
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد رفعت في أغسطس الماضي تصنيف سوريا كدولة راعية للإرهاب، بعد قرار أمريكي بإلغاء هذا التصنيف اعتبارًا من 24 أغسطس، في إطار سياسة أوسع لتخفيف العقوبات والقيود المرتبطة بالحكومة السورية.
كما سبق لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أن قررت في أغسطس إنهاء عدد من القيود المرتبطة بتصدير المواد والخدمات الدفاعية إلى سوريا، بعدما خلص مسؤول أمريكي مختص إلى أن رفع تلك القيود يخدم مصالح الأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة. وشملت الإجراءات حينها إنهاء القيود على مبيعات بعض المواد والخدمات الدفاعية، إضافة إلى القيود المتعلقة بتمويل المبيعات العسكرية.
وتأتي الخطوة الأخيرة في سياق تحول تدريجي في السياسة الأمريكية تجاه دمشق، بعدما شهدت العلاقات بين الجانبين خلال الفترة الماضية إجراءات متتالية لتخفيف العقوبات والقيود التي كانت مفروضة على سوريا في عهد الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.
وبحسب البيانات الأمريكية، فإن رفع الحظر عن تراخيص تصدير المعدات الدفاعية لا يساوي إقرار صفقات تسليح محددة، وإنما يزيل أحد العوائق التنظيمية أمام إمكانية بحث مثل هذه الطلبات مستقبلًا، مع بقاء القرار النهائي بشأن كل طلب خاضعًا للمراجعة والموافقة الأمريكية.
The United States announced on Wednesday the lifting of restrictions that prevented the granting of export licenses for military equipment and defense services to Syria, in a new step within the framework of easing American restrictions imposed on Damascus.
The U.S. State Department stated that Syria has been removed from the list of countries subject to the policy of denying licenses and permits necessary for exporting military equipment and defense services, allowing U.S. authorities to consider export requests from Syria on a case-by-case basis.
Under the amendment, requests for American defense equipment and services submitted by Syria will no longer be subject to the previous comprehensive ban; however, lifting the ban does not mean automatic approval for military deals, as any export operation remains subject to review by U.S. authorities and the granting of necessary licenses.
This new step will take effect on October 1, adding a military dimension to a series of measures taken by Washington in recent months to ease restrictions imposed on Syria.
The United States had lifted Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism last August, following an American decision to cancel this designation effective August 24, as part of a broader policy to ease sanctions and restrictions related to the Syrian government.
The U.S. State Department had also decided in August to end several restrictions related to the export of materials and defense services to Syria, after a U.S. official concluded that lifting those restrictions serves the national security interests of the United States. The measures at that time included ending restrictions on the sale of certain defense materials and services, in addition to restrictions related to financing military sales.
The latest step comes in the context of a gradual shift in U.S. policy toward Damascus, after the relationship between the two sides witnessed successive measures to ease the sanctions and restrictions that were imposed on Syria during the tenure of former President Bashar al-Assad.
According to U.S. data, lifting the ban on licenses for exporting defense equipment does not equate to the approval of specific arms deals, but rather removes one of the regulatory obstacles to the possibility of considering such requests in the future, with the final decision on each request remaining subject to U.S. review and approval.