أعلنت الولايات المتحدة، الأربعاء، رفع القيود التي كانت تمنع منح تراخيص تصدير المعدات العسكرية والخدمات الدفاعية إلى سوريا، في خطوة جديدة ضمن مسار تخفيف القيود الأمريكية المفروضة على دمشق.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية إن سوريا أزيلت من قائمة الدول الخاضعة لسياسة رفض منح التراخيص والتصاريح اللازمة لتصدير المعدات العسكرية والخدمات الدفاعية، ما يتيح للسلطات الأمريكية النظر في طلبات التصدير المقدمة من سوريا على أساس كل حالة على حدة.

وبموجب التعديل، لن تكون طلبات الحصول على المعدات والخدمات الدفاعية الأمريكية المقدمة من سوريا خاضعة للحظر الشامل السابق، إلا أن رفع الحظر لا يعني موافقة تلقائية على صفقات عسكرية، إذ تظل أي عملية تصدير مرتبطة بمراجعة السلطات الأمريكية ومنح التراخيص اللازمة.

وتدخل الخطوة الجديدة حيز التنفيذ في الأول من أكتوبر القادم، لتضيف بعدًا عسكريًا إلى سلسلة الإجراءات التي اتخذتها واشنطن خلال الأشهر الماضية لتخفيف القيود المفروضة على سوريا.

وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد رفعت في أغسطس الماضي تصنيف سوريا كدولة راعية للإرهاب، بعد قرار أمريكي بإلغاء هذا التصنيف اعتبارًا من 24 أغسطس، في إطار سياسة أوسع لتخفيف العقوبات والقيود المرتبطة بالحكومة السورية.

كما سبق لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أن قررت في أغسطس إنهاء عدد من القيود المرتبطة بتصدير المواد والخدمات الدفاعية إلى سوريا، بعدما خلص مسؤول أمريكي مختص إلى أن رفع تلك القيود يخدم مصالح الأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة. وشملت الإجراءات حينها إنهاء القيود على مبيعات بعض المواد والخدمات الدفاعية، إضافة إلى القيود المتعلقة بتمويل المبيعات العسكرية.

وتأتي الخطوة الأخيرة في سياق تحول تدريجي في السياسة الأمريكية تجاه دمشق، بعدما شهدت العلاقات بين الجانبين خلال الفترة الماضية إجراءات متتالية لتخفيف العقوبات والقيود التي كانت مفروضة على سوريا في عهد الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.

وبحسب البيانات الأمريكية، فإن رفع الحظر عن تراخيص تصدير المعدات الدفاعية لا يساوي إقرار صفقات تسليح محددة، وإنما يزيل أحد العوائق التنظيمية أمام إمكانية بحث مثل هذه الطلبات مستقبلًا، مع بقاء القرار النهائي بشأن كل طلب خاضعًا للمراجعة والموافقة الأمريكية.