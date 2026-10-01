The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today (Thursday) that Moscow will expel a number of Hungarian diplomats in response to Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats last month.



The ministry stated in a statement: "As a reciprocal measure, a group of employees from the Hungarian embassy in Moscow and the Hungarian consulates general in St. Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks."



In turn, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that it has been informed of the Russian decision, emphasizing that "Hungary is not willing to escalate diplomatic tensions."



Hungary had accused the expelled Russian diplomats of engaging in activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status, without disclosing the nature of these activities.



Russia had previously announced the expulsion of a German diplomat, a move it said was in response to Berlin's expulsion of a Russian diplomat last month, while Moscow accused Germany of engaging in what it described as a "spy mania."



In a separate development, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian Maritime Agency Nikolai Patrushev stated that President Vladimir Putin has issued all necessary instructions to ensure security in the Kaliningrad region, confirming that the relevant authorities are implementing them "with utmost precision."



Patrushev added, during a working meeting with Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Sinyagovsky, that the meeting discussed the issue of ensuring security in the region, noting that "the president has issued all necessary orders to the relevant authorities, and they are working on this matter with utmost precision."