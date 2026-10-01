أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن موسكو ستطرد عدداً من الدبلوماسيين المجريين، رداً على طرد بودابست الشهر الماضي 10 دبلوماسيين روس.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «كإجراء متبادل، يتعين على مجموعة من موظفي السفارة المجرية في موسكو والقنصليات العامة المجرية في سانت بطرسبرغ وقازان مغادرة أراضي روسيا الاتحادية في غضون أسبوعين».
في المقابل، أوضحت وزارة الخارجية المجرية أنها أحيطت علماً بالقرار الروسي، مؤكدة أن «المجر ليست راغبة في تصعيد التوتر الدبلوماسي».
وكانت المجر قد اتهمت الدبلوماسيين الروس الذين طردتهم بممارسة أنشطة لا تتوافق مع وضعهم الدبلوماسي، دون الكشف عن طبيعة هذه الأنشطة.
وسبق أن أعلنت روسيا طرد دبلوماسي ألماني، في خطوة قالت إنها جاءت رداً على طرد برلين دبلوماسياً روسياً الشهر الماضي، فيما اتهمت موسكو ألمانيا بالانخراط في ما وصفته بـ«هوس التجسس».
وفي تطور منفصل، قال مساعد الرئيس الروسي ورئيس الهيئة البحرية الروسية نيكولاي باتروشيف، إن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين أصدر جميع التعليمات اللازمة لضمان الأمن في مقاطعة كالينينغراد، مؤكداً أن الجهات المعنية تنفذها «بدقة متناهية».
وأضاف باتروشيف، خلال اجتماع عمل مع حاكم كالينينغراد أليكسي بيسبروزفانيخ، أن الاجتماع ناقش مسألة ضمان الأمن في المقاطعة، مشيراً إلى أن «الرئيس أصدر جميع الأوامر اللازمة للجهات المعنية، وهي تعمل على هذا الأمر بدقة متناهية».
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today (Thursday) that Moscow will expel a number of Hungarian diplomats in response to Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats last month.
The ministry stated in a statement: "As a reciprocal measure, a group of employees from the Hungarian embassy in Moscow and the Hungarian consulates general in St. Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks."
In turn, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that it has been informed of the Russian decision, emphasizing that "Hungary is not willing to escalate diplomatic tensions."
Hungary had accused the expelled Russian diplomats of engaging in activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status, without disclosing the nature of these activities.
Russia had previously announced the expulsion of a German diplomat, a move it said was in response to Berlin's expulsion of a Russian diplomat last month, while Moscow accused Germany of engaging in what it described as a "spy mania."
In a separate development, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian Maritime Agency Nikolai Patrushev stated that President Vladimir Putin has issued all necessary instructions to ensure security in the Kaliningrad region, confirming that the relevant authorities are implementing them "with utmost precision."
Patrushev added, during a working meeting with Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Sinyagovsky, that the meeting discussed the issue of ensuring security in the region, noting that "the president has issued all necessary orders to the relevant authorities, and they are working on this matter with utmost precision."