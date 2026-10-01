أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن موسكو ستطرد عدداً من الدبلوماسيين المجريين، رداً على طرد بودابست الشهر الماضي 10 دبلوماسيين روس.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «كإجراء متبادل، يتعين على مجموعة من موظفي السفارة المجرية في موسكو والقنصليات العامة المجرية في سانت بطرسبرغ وقازان مغادرة أراضي روسيا الاتحادية في غضون أسبوعين».


في المقابل، أوضحت وزارة الخارجية المجرية أنها أحيطت علماً بالقرار الروسي، مؤكدة أن «المجر ليست راغبة في تصعيد التوتر الدبلوماسي».


وكانت المجر قد اتهمت الدبلوماسيين الروس الذين طردتهم بممارسة أنشطة لا تتوافق مع وضعهم الدبلوماسي، دون الكشف عن طبيعة هذه الأنشطة.


وسبق أن أعلنت روسيا طرد دبلوماسي ألماني، في خطوة قالت إنها جاءت رداً على طرد برلين دبلوماسياً روسياً الشهر الماضي، فيما اتهمت موسكو ألمانيا بالانخراط في ما وصفته بـ«هوس التجسس».


وفي تطور منفصل، قال مساعد الرئيس الروسي ورئيس الهيئة البحرية الروسية نيكولاي باتروشيف، إن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين أصدر جميع التعليمات اللازمة لضمان الأمن في مقاطعة كالينينغراد، مؤكداً أن الجهات المعنية تنفذها «بدقة متناهية».


وأضاف باتروشيف، خلال اجتماع عمل مع حاكم كالينينغراد أليكسي بيسبروزفانيخ، أن الاجتماع ناقش مسألة ضمان الأمن في المقاطعة، مشيراً إلى أن «الرئيس أصدر جميع الأوامر اللازمة للجهات المعنية، وهي تعمل على هذا الأمر بدقة متناهية».