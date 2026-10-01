كشفت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية (YWEF)، في إحاطتها الشهرية النهائية، اليوم (الخميس)، عن توثيق 148 جريمة وانتهاكاً خلال سبتمبر 2026، شملت القتل والإصابة والقصف والاختطاف والإخفاء القسري والنزوح وتجنيد الأطفال ونهب الممتلكات واستهداف المرافق الصحية والعمل الإنساني.


وقالت المؤسسة إن الإحاطة، التي تغطي الفترة من 1 إلى 30 سبتمبر، أظهرت مقتل ما لا يقل عن 50 شخصاً وإصابة أكثر من 160 آخرين، بينهم 17 طفلاً قتيلاً و20 طفلاً مصاباً، و5 نساء قتيلات و7 نساء مصابات. وأوضحت أن هذه الأرقام تمثل الحد الأدنى للضحايا المدنيين الذين أمكن تحديدهم، ولا تشمل الخسائر في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي أو الوقائع التي لم تحدد أعداد ضحاياها.


وفي ملف تجنيد الأطفال، وثقت المؤسسة مقتل 72 طفلاً كانوا يقاتلون في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، فيما وقع 25 طفلاً آخرين في الأسر بيد الجيش والقوات الحكومية، مؤكدة أن الحالات توضح استمرار زج الأطفال في العمليات القتالية وتعريضهم للموت والأسر.


وفي ملف الاختطاف والاحتجاز والإخفاء القسري، وثقت المؤسسة اختطاف 322 مدنياً في مقبنة وجبل حبشي بمحافظة تعز، و9 شبان في إب في 26 سبتمبر، وأكثر من 40 مدنياً في حملة أخرى بالمحافظة في 28 سبتمبر، إضافة إلى 30 مدنياً في ذمار و4 أطفال في حجة، فضلاً عن حالات فردية وعشرات المحتجزين والمخفيين قسراً في السجون والمعتقلات.


وأظهرت الإحاطة نزوح وتهجير 4,119 أسرة على الأقل، بينها 3,319 أسرة في مقبنة وجبل حبشي، تضم نحو 17,702 شخص، و540 أسرة في حيس والخوخة، إضافة إلى 260 أسرة تعرضت للطرد والتشريد من مدينة «مأواهم رحمة» في الخوخة. وأكدت المؤسسة اعتماد أحدث الأرقام في المناطق التي شهدت موجات نزوح متتابعة لتجنب احتساب الأسر نفسها أكثر من مرة.


وفي ملف الممتلكات، وثقت المؤسسة تفجير 3 منازل بالعبوات الناسفة، ونهب أكثر من 10 منازل بصورة محددة، إلى جانب عشرات حالات الاقتحام والنهب ومصادرة الأراضي والمزارع والممتلكات التجارية.


كما رصدت تضرر أو تعطيل 30 مرفقاً صحياً، بينها المجمع الطبي في المخا، إضافة إلى عسكرة مستشفيات ومراكز طبية، وطرد مرضى مدنيين لإخلاء الأسرّة، ومصادرة هواتف أطباء وممرضين وفرض قيود أمنية على المرافق وتهديد الكوادر الطبية.


وامتدت الانتهاكات، وفق الإحاطة، إلى العمل الإنساني، إذ وثقت المؤسسة اقتحام ونهب مقار ومكاتب لمنظمات أممية وإنسانية، والاستيلاء على مجمع للمنظمات، ومصادرة 8 مركبات أممية، ونهب ومصادرة مساعدات وسلال غذائية ومواد إغاثية وإيوائية، فيما تأثرت نحو 18 ألف أسرة بتعطل خدمات صحية وإنسانية في إحدى الوقائع الموثقة.


وأكدت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية أن حصيلة سبتمبر تعكس اتساع نطاق الانتهاكات ليشمل الأفراد والمنازل والمرافق الصحية والخدمات الإنسانية والتعليم ودور العبادة، داعية إلى تعزيز التوثيق والمساءلة وحماية المدنيين والأطفال والفئات الأكثر عرضة للانتهاكات.