The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation (YWEF) revealed in its final monthly briefing today (Thursday) that it documented 148 crimes and violations during September 2026, including murder, injury, shelling, kidnapping, enforced disappearance, displacement, child recruitment, property theft, and targeting of health facilities and humanitarian work.



The foundation stated that the briefing, which covers the period from September 1 to 30, showed that at least 50 people were killed and more than 160 others were injured, including 17 child fatalities and 20 injured children, as well as 5 deceased women and 7 injured women. It clarified that these figures represent the minimum number of civilian casualties that could be identified and do not include losses among the Houthi militia or incidents where the number of victims was not determined.



In the child recruitment file, the foundation documented the deaths of 72 children who were fighting with the Houthi militia, while 25 other children were captured by the army and government forces, emphasizing that these cases illustrate the ongoing involvement of children in combat operations, exposing them to death and captivity.



In the file on kidnapping, detention, and enforced disappearance, the foundation documented the abduction of 322 civilians in Maqbana and Jabal Habashi in Taiz Governorate, 9 young men in Ibb on September 26, and more than 40 civilians in another campaign in the governorate on September 28, in addition to 30 civilians in Dhamar and 4 children in Hajjah, as well as individual cases and dozens of detainees and forcibly disappeared individuals in prisons and detention centers.



The briefing revealed the displacement and forced migration of at least 4,119 families, including 3,319 families in Maqbana and Jabal Habashi, comprising about 17,702 individuals, and 540 families in Hays and Al-Khokha, in addition to 260 families who were expelled and displaced from the city of "Mawaham Rahma" in Al-Khokha. The foundation confirmed that it relied on the latest figures in areas that witnessed successive waves of displacement to avoid counting the same families multiple times.



In the property file, the foundation documented the bombing of 3 houses with explosive devices, the specific theft of more than 10 houses, along with dozens of cases of incursions, looting, and confiscation of land, farms, and commercial properties.



It also reported damage or disruption to 30 health facilities, including the medical complex in Al-Mokha, in addition to the militarization of hospitals and medical centers, the expulsion of civilian patients to free up beds, confiscation of phones from doctors and nurses, and the imposition of security restrictions on facilities and threats to medical staff.



The violations, according to the briefing, extended to humanitarian work, as the foundation documented the storming and looting of offices and headquarters of UN and humanitarian organizations, the seizure of a complex for organizations, confiscation of 8 UN vehicles, and the looting and confiscation of aid, food baskets, and relief and shelter materials, while around 18,000 families were affected by the disruption of health and humanitarian services in one of the documented incidents.



The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation affirmed that the September toll reflects the widening scope of violations to include individuals, homes, health facilities, humanitarian services, education, and places of worship, calling for enhanced documentation, accountability, and protection of civilians, children, and the most vulnerable groups to violations.