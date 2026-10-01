The Chairman of the Southern Popular Council in Shabwa Governorate, Sylan Hanish Al-Awlaki, confirmed that the role played by Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni governorates represents a unique model of wise leadership and genuine humanity, pointing out that this contribution is not limited to statements and political positions only, but is translated into a tangible reality on the ground through strategic development and service projects that touch the daily lives of citizens, to the extent that the fingerprints of Saudi support are present in every home.



A Lifeline of Hope in Cities and Villages



Al-Awlaki explained in statements to "Okaz" that since the launch of the "Decisive Storm" and "Restoration of Hope" operations, the Kingdom has taken on a historic responsibility to save Yemen and rebuild it; where the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works has embodied an exceptional presence in every city and village, by providing food, medicine, shelter, treating the wounded, and supporting the displaced, as part of one of the largest comprehensive humanitarian operations in the history of the region.

واحدة من المدارس التي شيدتها السعودية



He added that the developmental aspect remains the most prominent and impactful in the path of Saudi support, praising the pioneering role and clear imprint of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and what it has achieved in terms of tangible transformation in various vital sectors, foremost of which is the energy sector; through funding the construction and expansion of electricity stations in Aden, Hadramout, Al-Mahra, and Socotra, and providing generous oil derivatives grants to ensure the continuity of electricity supply during times when the governorates were often plunged into darkness.



Building Humanity and Developing Infrastructure



Al-Awlaki pointed out that the Saudi hand of giving has extended to the education sector by rehabilitating dozens of schools and supporting higher education, believing that building humanity is the fundamental basis for building the state, alongside advancing the health sector by constructing and renovating hospitals and medical centers, led by "Aden General Hospital" and "Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital," equipping them with the latest devices and equipment, and conducting intensive campaigns to combat epidemics.



Al-Awlaki clarified that the Kingdom has actively contributed to rehabilitating infrastructure and transport sectors, foremost of which is Aden International Airport, and the continuous efforts to restore Aden Port to its former prestigious status, in addition to supporting the water and agriculture sectors by drilling wells and constructing dams and water barriers, and assisting farmers and fishermen to achieve stability and food security for citizens.



Fraternal Support Without Agendas



He pointed out that what distinguishes Saudi giving is that it is sincere fraternal support, without any favors or hidden agendas or interference in internal affairs, but rather stems from the Kingdom's responsibility as a leader of the Arab and Islamic worlds, and a leader of the project for stability and development in the region.

مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان



Al-Awlaki concluded his statement by emphasizing that every stone laid in a school, every streetlight illuminated on a street, and every patient treated in a hospital will remain a living witness in the memory of history that Saudi Arabia has been and still is a pioneer of leadership and humanity, and that its benevolent hand will remain extended for the growth of a safe and prosperous homeland.