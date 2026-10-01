أكد رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بمحافظة شبوة سيلان حنش العولقي أن الدور الذي تضطلع به السعودية في المحافظات اليمنية يمثل أنموذجًا فريدًا للقيادة الحكيمة والإنسانية الصادقة، لافتًا إلى أن هذا العطاء لا يقتصر على البيانات والمواقف السياسية فحسب، بل يترجم واقعًا ملموسًا على الأرض من خلال مشاريع تنموية وخدمية إستراتيجية تلمس حياة المواطن اليومية، حتى أضحت بصمات الدعم السعودي حاضرة في كل بيت.


شريان أمل في المدن والقرى


وأوضح العولقي في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ»، أنه منذ انطلاق عمليتي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، أخذت المملكة على عاتقها مسؤولية تاريخية لإنقاذ اليمن وإعادة بنائه؛ حيث جسّد مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية حضورًا استثنائيًا في كل مدينة وقرية، عبر تقديم الغذاء والدواء والإيواء، ومداواة الجرحى، ودعم النازحين، في إطار واحدة من أكبر العمليات الإنسانية الشاملة في تاريخ المنطقة.

واحدة من المدارس التي شيدتها السعودية

واحدة من المدارس التي شيدتها السعودية


وأضاف أن الجانب التنموي يظل الأبرز والأكثر أثرًا واستدامة في مسار الدعم السعودي، مشيدًا بالدور الريادي والبصمة الواضحة للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وما أحدثه من تحول ملموس في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع الطاقة؛ من خلال تمويل إنشاء وتوسعة محطات الكهرباء في عدن وحضرموت والمهرة وسقطرى، وتوفير منح المشتقات النفطية الكريمة لضمان استمرار التيار الكهربائي في أوقات كثيرة كانت تغرق فيها المحافظات في الظلام.


بناء الإنسان وتطوير البنية التحتية


ولفت رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بشبوة، إلى أن يد العطاء السعودية امتدت لتشمل قطاع التعليم عبر إعادة تأهيل عشرات المدارس ودعم التعليم الجامعي إيمانًا بأن بناء الإنسان هو المرتكز الأساس لبناء الدولة، إلى جانب النهوض بقطاع الصحة من خلال تشييد وترميم المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية وعلى رأسها «مستشفى عدن العام» و«مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان» وتزويدها بأحدث الأجهزة والمعدات، وتسيير الحملات المكثفة لمكافحة الأوبئة.


وأوضح العولقي أن المملكة ساهمت بشكل فاعل في تأهيل قطاعات البنية التحتية والنقل، وفي مقدمتها مطار عدن الدولي، والعمل المستمر لإعادة ميناء عدن إلى سابق عهده المرموق، فضلاً عن دعم قطاعي المياه والزراعة بحفر الآبار وإنشاء السدود والحواجز المائية، ومساندة المزارعين والصيادين لتحقيق الاستقرار والأمن الغذائي للمواطنين.


دعم أخوي بلا أجندات


ولفت على أن ما يميز العطاء السعودي أنه دعم أخوي صادق، بلا منّة ولا أجندات خفية أو تدخل في الشأن الداخلي، بل نابعٌ من مسؤولية المملكة كرائدة للعالمين العربي والإسلامي، وقائدة لمشروع الاستقرار والنماء في المنطقة.

مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان

مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان


واختتم رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بشبوة تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن كل حجر وضع في مدرسة، وكل عمود إنارة أضيء في شارع، وكل مريض عولج في مستشفى، سيبقى شاهدًا حيًا في ذاكرة التاريخ على أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال رائدة القيادة والإنسانية، وأن يدها البيضاء ستظل ممدودة لنماء وطن آمن ومزدهر.