أكد رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بمحافظة شبوة سيلان حنش العولقي أن الدور الذي تضطلع به السعودية في المحافظات اليمنية يمثل أنموذجًا فريدًا للقيادة الحكيمة والإنسانية الصادقة، لافتًا إلى أن هذا العطاء لا يقتصر على البيانات والمواقف السياسية فحسب، بل يترجم واقعًا ملموسًا على الأرض من خلال مشاريع تنموية وخدمية إستراتيجية تلمس حياة المواطن اليومية، حتى أضحت بصمات الدعم السعودي حاضرة في كل بيت.
شريان أمل في المدن والقرى
وأوضح العولقي في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ»، أنه منذ انطلاق عمليتي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، أخذت المملكة على عاتقها مسؤولية تاريخية لإنقاذ اليمن وإعادة بنائه؛ حيث جسّد مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية حضورًا استثنائيًا في كل مدينة وقرية، عبر تقديم الغذاء والدواء والإيواء، ومداواة الجرحى، ودعم النازحين، في إطار واحدة من أكبر العمليات الإنسانية الشاملة في تاريخ المنطقة.
واحدة من المدارس التي شيدتها السعودية
وأضاف أن الجانب التنموي يظل الأبرز والأكثر أثرًا واستدامة في مسار الدعم السعودي، مشيدًا بالدور الريادي والبصمة الواضحة للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وما أحدثه من تحول ملموس في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع الطاقة؛ من خلال تمويل إنشاء وتوسعة محطات الكهرباء في عدن وحضرموت والمهرة وسقطرى، وتوفير منح المشتقات النفطية الكريمة لضمان استمرار التيار الكهربائي في أوقات كثيرة كانت تغرق فيها المحافظات في الظلام.
بناء الإنسان وتطوير البنية التحتية
ولفت رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بشبوة، إلى أن يد العطاء السعودية امتدت لتشمل قطاع التعليم عبر إعادة تأهيل عشرات المدارس ودعم التعليم الجامعي إيمانًا بأن بناء الإنسان هو المرتكز الأساس لبناء الدولة، إلى جانب النهوض بقطاع الصحة من خلال تشييد وترميم المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية وعلى رأسها «مستشفى عدن العام» و«مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان» وتزويدها بأحدث الأجهزة والمعدات، وتسيير الحملات المكثفة لمكافحة الأوبئة.
وأوضح العولقي أن المملكة ساهمت بشكل فاعل في تأهيل قطاعات البنية التحتية والنقل، وفي مقدمتها مطار عدن الدولي، والعمل المستمر لإعادة ميناء عدن إلى سابق عهده المرموق، فضلاً عن دعم قطاعي المياه والزراعة بحفر الآبار وإنشاء السدود والحواجز المائية، ومساندة المزارعين والصيادين لتحقيق الاستقرار والأمن الغذائي للمواطنين.
دعم أخوي بلا أجندات
ولفت على أن ما يميز العطاء السعودي أنه دعم أخوي صادق، بلا منّة ولا أجندات خفية أو تدخل في الشأن الداخلي، بل نابعٌ من مسؤولية المملكة كرائدة للعالمين العربي والإسلامي، وقائدة لمشروع الاستقرار والنماء في المنطقة.
مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان
واختتم رئيس المجلس الشعبي الجنوبي بشبوة تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن كل حجر وضع في مدرسة، وكل عمود إنارة أضيء في شارع، وكل مريض عولج في مستشفى، سيبقى شاهدًا حيًا في ذاكرة التاريخ على أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال رائدة القيادة والإنسانية، وأن يدها البيضاء ستظل ممدودة لنماء وطن آمن ومزدهر.
The Chairman of the Southern Popular Council in Shabwa Governorate, Sylan Hanish Al-Awlaki, confirmed that the role played by Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni governorates represents a unique model of wise leadership and genuine humanity, pointing out that this contribution is not limited to statements and political positions only, but is translated into a tangible reality on the ground through strategic development and service projects that touch the daily lives of citizens, to the extent that the fingerprints of Saudi support are present in every home.
A Lifeline of Hope in Cities and Villages
Al-Awlaki explained in statements to "Okaz" that since the launch of the "Decisive Storm" and "Restoration of Hope" operations, the Kingdom has taken on a historic responsibility to save Yemen and rebuild it; where the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works has embodied an exceptional presence in every city and village, by providing food, medicine, shelter, treating the wounded, and supporting the displaced, as part of one of the largest comprehensive humanitarian operations in the history of the region.
واحدة من المدارس التي شيدتها السعودية
He added that the developmental aspect remains the most prominent and impactful in the path of Saudi support, praising the pioneering role and clear imprint of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and what it has achieved in terms of tangible transformation in various vital sectors, foremost of which is the energy sector; through funding the construction and expansion of electricity stations in Aden, Hadramout, Al-Mahra, and Socotra, and providing generous oil derivatives grants to ensure the continuity of electricity supply during times when the governorates were often plunged into darkness.
Building Humanity and Developing Infrastructure
Al-Awlaki pointed out that the Saudi hand of giving has extended to the education sector by rehabilitating dozens of schools and supporting higher education, believing that building humanity is the fundamental basis for building the state, alongside advancing the health sector by constructing and renovating hospitals and medical centers, led by "Aden General Hospital" and "Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital," equipping them with the latest devices and equipment, and conducting intensive campaigns to combat epidemics.
Al-Awlaki clarified that the Kingdom has actively contributed to rehabilitating infrastructure and transport sectors, foremost of which is Aden International Airport, and the continuous efforts to restore Aden Port to its former prestigious status, in addition to supporting the water and agriculture sectors by drilling wells and constructing dams and water barriers, and assisting farmers and fishermen to achieve stability and food security for citizens.
Fraternal Support Without Agendas
He pointed out that what distinguishes Saudi giving is that it is sincere fraternal support, without any favors or hidden agendas or interference in internal affairs, but rather stems from the Kingdom's responsibility as a leader of the Arab and Islamic worlds, and a leader of the project for stability and development in the region.
مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان
Al-Awlaki concluded his statement by emphasizing that every stone laid in a school, every streetlight illuminated on a street, and every patient treated in a hospital will remain a living witness in the memory of history that Saudi Arabia has been and still is a pioneer of leadership and humanity, and that its benevolent hand will remain extended for the growth of a safe and prosperous homeland.