أعلنت الاستخبارات التركية توقيف السوري عمر الخطيب، المتهم بالضلوع في التخطيط والتنظيم لهجوم الريحانية بولاية هاتاي عام 2013، الذي أوقع 53 قتيلاً وعشرات المصابين.


ونقلت وكالة «الأناضول»، عن مصادر أمنية قولها: إن جهاز الاستخبارات التركي «MIT» اعتقل الخطيب أثناء محاولته مغادرة تركيا بحراً باتجاه أوروبا، قبل أن يعيده إلى البلاد للتحقيق معه.


ووفقاً لقناة «تي آر تي» الحكومية، فإن الخطيب شارك في الإعداد للهجوم، وتولى، بحسب المعلومات التي أوردتها السلطات التركية، مهمة التنسيق بين منفذي العملية وعناصر الاستخبارات العسكرية التابعة لنظام الرئيس السوري المخلوع بشار الأسد.


وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى عام 2013، حين التقى الخطيب كلاً من يوسف نازك وكفاح ملهم، وبحث معهم تفاصيل العملية، بحسب صحيفة «جمهورييت». وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الخطيب ونازك دخلا الأراضي التركية عبر هاتاي في فبراير من العام نفسه، وحددا أهدافاً محتملة للهجوم قبل الحصول على الموافقة لتنفيذه.


وبحسب «تي آر تي خبر»، توجه الخطيب في مايو 2013 إلى فرع الاستخبارات العسكرية في اللاذقية برفقة تيمر دوكانجي، حيث تسلما معدات استخدمت في تجهيز العبوة الناسفة، وبعد ذلك نُقلت سيارة مفخخة إلى الريحانية، قبل تفجيرها عن بُعد.


وقالت الاستخبارات التركية إنها أبقت الخطيب تحت المتابعة منذ وقوع الهجوم، وتمكنت من تحديد تحركاته، قبل تنفيذ عملية توقيفه إثر رصد محاولته الفرار إلى أوروبا.


ويأتي توقيف الخطيب بعد سلسلة اعتقالات نفذتها السلطات التركية بحق أشخاص تتهمهم بالارتباط بالهجوم، بينهم يوسف نازك الذي أوقف عام 2018، وجنكيز سرتال في 2024، ومحمد ديب كورالي وتيمر دوكانجي في 2025.


ووقع هجوم الريحانية في 11 مايو 2013، عندما انفجرت سيارتان مفخختان في القضاء الواقع بولاية هاتاي قرب الحدود السورية، ما أسفر عن مقتل 53 شخصاً. وكانت المنطقة آنذاك إحدى أبرز نقاط العبور بين تركيا وسورية، في ظل تصاعد الحرب السورية وتزايد تدفق اللاجئين إلى الأراضي التركية.