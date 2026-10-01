أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الخميس)، أن العالم سيكون أفضل إذا تراجعت الهيمنة الغربية، موضحاً أن التوجهات المقلقة في الشؤون الدولية تفرض التفكير أولاً وقبل كل شيء في الحفاظ على السلام العالمي الآن.


وقال بوتين في كلمته أمام الجلسة العامة للاجتماع السنوي الثالث والعشرين لنادي «فالداي» الدولي للحوار: «يجب تجنب السيناريوهات الأكثر كارثية التي قد تدفع البشرية إلى حافة الانقراض»، موضحاً أن البشرية لم تستوعب بعد حجم التحديات الراهنة.


وأضاف: «حياتنا بأكملها تتغير»، مبيناً أن التكنولوجيا تفتح آفاقاً لتحسين جودة الحياة، لكنها تزيد في الوقت ذاته من خطر الدمار.


من جهة أخرى، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي ألكسندر أليموف أن استعداد موسكو للتفاوض بشأن أوكرانيا لا يعني استعدادها للتخلي عن مواقفها أو تقديم تنازلات، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أن روسيا لا تغلق باب الحوار مع الدول الغربية.


وقال أليموف، خلال مؤتمر صحافي، إن «الاستعداد للمفاوضات لا يعني أن دبلوماسيتنا تميل إلى التخلي عن المواقف أو التسرع في تقديم تنازلات»، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «سبوتنيك» الروسية.


وأشار إلى أن محاولات فرض عزلة دولية على روسيا «فشلت»، قائلاً إن موسكو لديها «العديد من الأصدقاء والأشخاص ذوي التوجهات المشابهة»، وإنها لا تنغلق أمام الحوار مع الدول الغربية.


وأضاف أن حتى الدول التي تقود حملات لعزل روسيا سعت، وفق قوله، «خلف الكواليس» إلى عقد لقاءات ومشاركة الاتصالات، مشيراً إلى أن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أجرى أكثر من 40 اتصالاً ثنائياً خلال أسبوع اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رفيعة المستوى.