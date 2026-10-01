Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed today (Thursday) that the world would be better if Western dominance receded, explaining that the troubling trends in international affairs necessitate thinking first and foremost about maintaining global peace now.



Putin stated in his speech at the general session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club: "We must avoid the most catastrophic scenarios that could push humanity to the brink of extinction," clarifying that humanity has not yet grasped the magnitude of the current challenges.



He added: "Our entire lives are changing," pointing out that technology opens up horizons for improving the quality of life, but at the same time increases the risk of destruction.



On another note, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov confirmed that Moscow's readiness to negotiate regarding Ukraine does not mean it is prepared to abandon its positions or make concessions, while also affirming that Russia does not close the door to dialogue with Western countries.



Alimov stated during a press conference that "readiness for negotiations does not mean that our diplomacy leans towards abandoning positions or hastily making concessions," according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.



He pointed out that attempts to impose international isolation on Russia have "failed," stating that Moscow has "many friends and like-minded individuals," and that it is not closed off to dialogue with Western countries.



He added that even the countries leading campaigns to isolate Russia have sought, as he put it, "behind the scenes" to hold meetings and share communications, noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conducted more than 40 bilateral calls during the week of high-level United Nations General Assembly meetings.