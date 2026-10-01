أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الخميس)، أن العالم سيكون أفضل إذا تراجعت الهيمنة الغربية، موضحاً أن التوجهات المقلقة في الشؤون الدولية تفرض التفكير أولاً وقبل كل شيء في الحفاظ على السلام العالمي الآن.
وقال بوتين في كلمته أمام الجلسة العامة للاجتماع السنوي الثالث والعشرين لنادي «فالداي» الدولي للحوار: «يجب تجنب السيناريوهات الأكثر كارثية التي قد تدفع البشرية إلى حافة الانقراض»، موضحاً أن البشرية لم تستوعب بعد حجم التحديات الراهنة.
وأضاف: «حياتنا بأكملها تتغير»، مبيناً أن التكنولوجيا تفتح آفاقاً لتحسين جودة الحياة، لكنها تزيد في الوقت ذاته من خطر الدمار.
من جهة أخرى، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي ألكسندر أليموف أن استعداد موسكو للتفاوض بشأن أوكرانيا لا يعني استعدادها للتخلي عن مواقفها أو تقديم تنازلات، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أن روسيا لا تغلق باب الحوار مع الدول الغربية.
وقال أليموف، خلال مؤتمر صحافي، إن «الاستعداد للمفاوضات لا يعني أن دبلوماسيتنا تميل إلى التخلي عن المواقف أو التسرع في تقديم تنازلات»، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «سبوتنيك» الروسية.
وأشار إلى أن محاولات فرض عزلة دولية على روسيا «فشلت»، قائلاً إن موسكو لديها «العديد من الأصدقاء والأشخاص ذوي التوجهات المشابهة»، وإنها لا تنغلق أمام الحوار مع الدول الغربية.
وأضاف أن حتى الدول التي تقود حملات لعزل روسيا سعت، وفق قوله، «خلف الكواليس» إلى عقد لقاءات ومشاركة الاتصالات، مشيراً إلى أن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أجرى أكثر من 40 اتصالاً ثنائياً خلال أسبوع اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رفيعة المستوى.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed today (Thursday) that the world would be better if Western dominance receded, explaining that the troubling trends in international affairs necessitate thinking first and foremost about maintaining global peace now.
Putin stated in his speech at the general session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club: "We must avoid the most catastrophic scenarios that could push humanity to the brink of extinction," clarifying that humanity has not yet grasped the magnitude of the current challenges.
He added: "Our entire lives are changing," pointing out that technology opens up horizons for improving the quality of life, but at the same time increases the risk of destruction.
On another note, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov confirmed that Moscow's readiness to negotiate regarding Ukraine does not mean it is prepared to abandon its positions or make concessions, while also affirming that Russia does not close the door to dialogue with Western countries.
Alimov stated during a press conference that "readiness for negotiations does not mean that our diplomacy leans towards abandoning positions or hastily making concessions," according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.
He pointed out that attempts to impose international isolation on Russia have "failed," stating that Moscow has "many friends and like-minded individuals," and that it is not closed off to dialogue with Western countries.
He added that even the countries leading campaigns to isolate Russia have sought, as he put it, "behind the scenes" to hold meetings and share communications, noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conducted more than 40 bilateral calls during the week of high-level United Nations General Assembly meetings.