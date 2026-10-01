Barcelona Club denied the rumors about the reopening of the UEFA case regarding Negreira, confirming that the investigation has been open since 2023 and has not been closed at all. The club clarified in its official statement that two investigators appointed by "UEFA" at that time initiated the necessary procedures, and that Barcelona responded to all their requests without delay, and thus there is no new file.

It noted that UEFA's recent statement merely confirmed the receipt of documents from Real Madrid, and that the ethics and disciplinary inspectors will evaluate them as part of the ongoing review, where the phrase "ongoing" appeared twice in the text, without any announcement about opening or reactivating, and without expressing a position on the value of the submitted documents. It added that only the investigators determine the next steps, and so far they have not requested anything new from Barcelona nor referred Real Madrid's complaint to them, and when that happens, the club will respond in due time. It emphasized that the file remains linked and contingent on the outcomes of the ongoing criminal proceedings in Spain, reminding that it has obtained UEFA's license and participated in its competitions normally since the beginning of the investigation.

The club quoted the exact text of the "UEFA" statement: "UEFA can confirm that it has received a large amount of documents from Real Madrid related to the ongoing investigation concerning Barcelona in the case involving José María Enriquez Negreira, former vice president of the referees committee in the Spanish Football Federation, known as the Negreira case. The ethics and disciplinary inspectors have also received these latest documents, which they will evaluate as part of their ongoing review."

Barcelona concluded by affirming its full cooperation with the relevant authorities, calling for accuracy and rigor in conveying information about this procedure.