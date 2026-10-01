نفى نادي برشلونة ما تردد عن إعادة فتح الاتحاد الأوروبي لملف قضية نيغريرا، مؤكداً أن التحقيق مفتوح منذ 2023 ولم يُغلق من الأساس. وأوضح النادي في بيانه الرسمي أن محققين اثنين عينهما «يويفا» حينها باشرا الإجراءات اللازمة، وأن برشلونة استجاب لكل طلباتهما دون تأخير، وبالتالي لا يوجد أي ملف جديد.

وأشار إلى أن بيان «يويفا» الأخير اكتفى بتأكيد استلامه وثائق من ريال مدريد، وسيقوم مفتشو الأخلاقيات والانضباط بتقييمها ضمن المراجعة الجارية، حيث وردت عبارة "جاريان" مرتين في النص، دون أي إعلان عن فتح أو إعادة تفعيل، ودون إبداء موقف من قيمة الوثائق المقدمة. وأضاف أن المحققين وحدهم من يحددون الخطوات القادمة، وحتى الآن لم يطلبوا شيئاً جديداً من برشلونة ولم يحيلوا إليه شكوى ريال مدريد، وحين يحدث ذلك سيرد النادي في الوقت المناسب. وشدد على أن الملف يظل مرتبطاً ومرهوناً بما ستسفر عنه الإجراءات الجنائية الجارية في إسبانيا، مذكراً بأنه حصل على ترخيص «يويفا» وشارك في مسابقاته بشكل طبيعي منذ بداية التحقيق.

وأورد النادي النص الحرفي لبيان «يويفا»: «يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي تأكيد أنه تلقى من نادي ريال مدريد كمية كبيرة من الوثائق المتعلقة بالتحقيق الجاري بشأن نادي برشلونة في القضية التي تتعلق بخوسيه ماريا إنريكيز نيغريرا، نائب رئيس لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد الإسباني سابقاً، والمعروفة باسم قضية نيغريرا، كما تلقى مفتشو الأخلاقيات والانضباط هذه الوثائق الأخيرة والتي سيقومون بتقييمها كجزء من مراجعتهم الجارية».

وختم برشلونة مؤكداً تعاونه الكامل مع الجهات المختصة، مطالباً بتوخي الدقة والصرامة في نقل المعلومات حول هذا الإجراء.