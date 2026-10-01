The National Institute for Professional Educational Development has launched a professional master's program in teaching, one of the initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, part of the programs aimed at achieving Saudi Vision 2030, under the initiative of professional educational development; with the goal of enhancing the readiness of those wishing to join the teaching profession and developing an advanced career path that qualifies them for educational practice from the beginning of their professional journey, thereby enhancing the quality of educational inputs according to the latest professional practices in teacher preparation.

The program is a prerequisite for joining the teaching profession, extending the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program, and keeping pace with the updates made by the Ministry of Education within the regulatory framework of the educational job classification, contributing to the development of a comprehensive professional journey for teachers that begins from the pre-employment stage and extends throughout their professional career, by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary for effective and efficient teaching practice.

Quality of Educational Practice

The program is based on the importance of the teacher's pivotal role in building a solid educational foundation and developing essential knowledge and skills, as well as future skills among students, starting from the premise that the quality of educational practice represents one of the main enablers for improving educational outcomes and enhancing the readiness of national capacities for the future.

The program's pathway extends from the qualification stage to joining professional practice, as it provides its graduates with job contracting opportunities through the Development Company for Educational Services, one of the holding companies for educational development, in accordance with the approved employment standards and the actual need for educational jobs.