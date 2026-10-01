أطلق المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي برنامج الماجستير المهني في التدريس، إحدى مبادرات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، أحد برامج تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030، ضمن مبادرة التطوير المهني التعليمي؛ بهدف رفع جاهزية الراغبين في الالتحاق بمهنة التدريس، وتطوير مسار مهني متقدم يؤهلهم للممارسة التعليمية منذ بداية مسيرتهم المهنية، بما يعزز جودة مدخلات التعليم وفق أحدث الممارسات المهنية في إعداد المعلمين.
ويأتي البرنامج شرطًا أساسيًا للالتحاق بمهنة التدريس، امتدادًا لمستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، ومواكبًا للتحديثات التي أجرتها وزارة التعليم ضمن الإطار التنظيمي للائحة الوظائف التعليمية، بما يسهم في تطوير رحلة مهنية متكاملة للمعلمين تبدأ من مرحلة ما قبل التوظيف وتمتد طوال مسيرتهم المهنية، من خلال تزويدهم بالمعارف والمهارات والجدارات اللازمة لممارسة التدريس بكفاءة وفاعلية.
جودة الممارسة التعليمية
ويستند البرنامج إلى أهمية الدور المحوري للمعلم في بناء أساس تعليمي متين، وتنمية المعارف والمهارات الأساسية ومهارات المستقبل لدى الطلاب والطالبات، انطلاقًا من أن جودة الممارسة التعليمية تمثل أحد الممكنات الرئيسية لتحسين مخرجات التعليم وتعزيز جاهزية القدرات الوطنية للمستقبل.
ويمتد مسار البرنامج من مرحلة التأهيل إلى الالتحاق بالممارسة المهنية، حيث يتيح لخريجيه فرص التعاقد الوظيفي عبر شركة تطوير للخدمات التعليمية، إحدى شركات تطوير التعليم القابضة، وذلك وفق معايير التوظيف المعتمدة والاحتياج الفعلي للوظائف التعليمية.
The National Institute for Professional Educational Development has launched a professional master's program in teaching, one of the initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, part of the programs aimed at achieving Saudi Vision 2030, under the initiative of professional educational development; with the goal of enhancing the readiness of those wishing to join the teaching profession and developing an advanced career path that qualifies them for educational practice from the beginning of their professional journey, thereby enhancing the quality of educational inputs according to the latest professional practices in teacher preparation.
The program is a prerequisite for joining the teaching profession, extending the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program, and keeping pace with the updates made by the Ministry of Education within the regulatory framework of the educational job classification, contributing to the development of a comprehensive professional journey for teachers that begins from the pre-employment stage and extends throughout their professional career, by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary for effective and efficient teaching practice.
Quality of Educational Practice
The program is based on the importance of the teacher's pivotal role in building a solid educational foundation and developing essential knowledge and skills, as well as future skills among students, starting from the premise that the quality of educational practice represents one of the main enablers for improving educational outcomes and enhancing the readiness of national capacities for the future.
The program's pathway extends from the qualification stage to joining professional practice, as it provides its graduates with job contracting opportunities through the Development Company for Educational Services, one of the holding companies for educational development, in accordance with the approved employment standards and the actual need for educational jobs.