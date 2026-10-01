أطلق المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي برنامج الماجستير المهني في التدريس، إحدى مبادرات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، أحد برامج تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030، ضمن مبادرة التطوير المهني التعليمي؛ بهدف رفع جاهزية الراغبين في الالتحاق بمهنة التدريس، وتطوير مسار مهني متقدم يؤهلهم للممارسة التعليمية منذ بداية مسيرتهم المهنية، بما يعزز جودة مدخلات التعليم وفق أحدث الممارسات المهنية في إعداد المعلمين.

ويأتي البرنامج شرطًا أساسيًا للالتحاق بمهنة التدريس، امتدادًا لمستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، ومواكبًا للتحديثات التي أجرتها وزارة التعليم ضمن الإطار التنظيمي للائحة الوظائف التعليمية، بما يسهم في تطوير رحلة مهنية متكاملة للمعلمين تبدأ من مرحلة ما قبل التوظيف وتمتد طوال مسيرتهم المهنية، من خلال تزويدهم بالمعارف والمهارات والجدارات اللازمة لممارسة التدريس بكفاءة وفاعلية.

جودة الممارسة التعليمية

ويستند البرنامج إلى أهمية الدور المحوري للمعلم في بناء أساس تعليمي متين، وتنمية المعارف والمهارات الأساسية ومهارات المستقبل لدى الطلاب والطالبات، انطلاقًا من أن جودة الممارسة التعليمية تمثل أحد الممكنات الرئيسية لتحسين مخرجات التعليم وتعزيز جاهزية القدرات الوطنية للمستقبل.

ويمتد مسار البرنامج من مرحلة التأهيل إلى الالتحاق بالممارسة المهنية، حيث يتيح لخريجيه فرص التعاقد الوظيفي عبر شركة تطوير للخدمات التعليمية، إحدى شركات تطوير التعليم القابضة، وذلك وفق معايير التوظيف المعتمدة والاحتياج الفعلي للوظائف التعليمية.