U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and members of his delegation to leave New York earlier than scheduled, according to U.S. officials, after mediation efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, end the conflict, and resume negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program stalled.



According to the Associated Press, two U.S. officials stated that the Trump administration informed the Iranian side earlier in the week that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation needed to leave New York after no significant progress was made in meetings held over the weekend involving Iranian and Qatari mediators.



Dispute Over Departure Timing



The United States had granted Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian and his foreign minister and their delegations entry visas, despite strict restrictions, to allow them to participate in United Nations General Assembly meetings amid ongoing tensions and hostility between Washington and Tehran.



Bezhakian left New York a day after delivering his speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week, while Araghchi remained in the city, according to the U.S. account, to participate in indirect communications with the United States.



It was expected, according to some accounts, that the Iranian foreign minister would stay in New York until (Wednesday), but a U.S. official stated that Rubio felt the Iranian delegation had "outstayed their welcome" after the high-level meetings at the United Nations concluded.



According to U.S. officials, Araghchi and his team members left New York early on (Tuesday).



Tehran Denies Receiving Departure Order



In contrast, the Iranian mission to the United Nations denied that Washington had ordered the delegation to leave New York and provided a different account regarding the timing of the departure.



The mission stated, via its official account on the platform "X," that the Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, according to a schedule that had been communicated to the U.S. State Department in advance on September 17.



The mission added that the U.S. State Department resorted to spreading "baseless and worthless news" after failing to achieve results, referring to the U.S. narrative about forcing the delegation to leave.



Stalled Mediation Efforts



Araghchi's stay in New York was linked to attempts to conduct indirect talks with the United States, amid highly sensitive issues including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, ending the conflict between the two countries, and the possibility of resuming negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program.



These developments come at a time when relations between Washington and Tehran are experiencing severe tension, while regional parties are seeking to play a mediating role to de-escalate and open channels of communication between the two sides.