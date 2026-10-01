أمر وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وفق مسؤولين أمريكيين، وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي وأعضاء وفده بمغادرة نيويورك في وقت أبكر مما كان مقرراً، بعد تعثر جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى فتح مضيق هرمز وإنهاء الصراع واستئناف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
وبحسب وكالة أسوشيتد برس، قال مسؤولان أمريكيان: إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أبلغت الجانب الإيراني، في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، بضرورة مغادرة عراقجي والوفد المرافق له نيويورك، بعد عدم إحراز تقدم يُذكر في اجتماعات جرت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع بمشاركة وسطاء إيرانيين وقطريين.
خلاف بشأن موعد المغادرة
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد منحت الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ووزير خارجيته ووفديهما تأشيرات دخول، رغم فرض قيود مشددة عليها، للسماح لهم بالمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في ظل التوترات والعداء المستمر بين واشنطن وطهران.
وغادر بزشكيان نيويورك بعد يوم من إلقائه كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، بينما بقي عراقجي في المدينة، بحسب الرواية الأمريكية، للمشاركة في اتصالات غير مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة.
وكان من المتوقع، وفق بعض الروايات، أن يبقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني في نيويورك حتى (الأربعاء)، إلا أن مسؤولاً أمريكياً قال إن روبيو رأى أن الوفد الإيراني «تجاوز فترة الترحيب به»، بعدما انتهت الاجتماعات رفيعة المستوى في الأمم المتحدة.
وبحسب المسؤولين الأمريكيين، غادر عراقجي وأعضاء فريقه نيويورك في وقت مبكر من (الثلاثاء).
طهران تنفي تلقيها أمراً بالمغادرة
في المقابل، نفت البعثة الإيرانية لدى الأمم المتحدة أن تكون واشنطن قد أمرت الوفد بمغادرة نيويورك، وقدمت رواية مختلفة بشأن توقيت المغادرة.
وقالت البعثة، عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، إن الوفد الإيراني غادر نيويورك مساء الإثنين، وفق جدول زمني كان قد أُبلغت به وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مسبقاً في 17 سبتمبر.
وأضافت البعثة أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لجأت، بعد عدم تحقيق نتائج، إلى نشر «أخبار لا أساس لها ولا قيمة لها»، في إشارة إلى الرواية الأمريكية بشأن إجبار الوفد على المغادرة.
تعثر جهود الوساطة
وكان بقاء عراقجي في نيويورك مرتبطاً بمحاولات لإجراء محادثات غير مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، في ظل ملفات شديدة الحساسية تشمل مستقبل مضيق هرمز، وإنهاء الصراع بين البلدين، وإمكانية استئناف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين واشنطن وطهران توتراً حاداً، بينما تسعى أطراف إقليمية إلى لعب دور الوسيط لخفض التصعيد وفتح قنوات اتصال بين الجانبين.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and members of his delegation to leave New York earlier than scheduled, according to U.S. officials, after mediation efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, end the conflict, and resume negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program stalled.
According to the Associated Press, two U.S. officials stated that the Trump administration informed the Iranian side earlier in the week that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation needed to leave New York after no significant progress was made in meetings held over the weekend involving Iranian and Qatari mediators.
Dispute Over Departure Timing
The United States had granted Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian and his foreign minister and their delegations entry visas, despite strict restrictions, to allow them to participate in United Nations General Assembly meetings amid ongoing tensions and hostility between Washington and Tehran.
Bezhakian left New York a day after delivering his speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week, while Araghchi remained in the city, according to the U.S. account, to participate in indirect communications with the United States.
It was expected, according to some accounts, that the Iranian foreign minister would stay in New York until (Wednesday), but a U.S. official stated that Rubio felt the Iranian delegation had "outstayed their welcome" after the high-level meetings at the United Nations concluded.
According to U.S. officials, Araghchi and his team members left New York early on (Tuesday).
Tehran Denies Receiving Departure Order
In contrast, the Iranian mission to the United Nations denied that Washington had ordered the delegation to leave New York and provided a different account regarding the timing of the departure.
The mission stated, via its official account on the platform "X," that the Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, according to a schedule that had been communicated to the U.S. State Department in advance on September 17.
The mission added that the U.S. State Department resorted to spreading "baseless and worthless news" after failing to achieve results, referring to the U.S. narrative about forcing the delegation to leave.
Stalled Mediation Efforts
Araghchi's stay in New York was linked to attempts to conduct indirect talks with the United States, amid highly sensitive issues including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, ending the conflict between the two countries, and the possibility of resuming negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program.
These developments come at a time when relations between Washington and Tehran are experiencing severe tension, while regional parties are seeking to play a mediating role to de-escalate and open channels of communication between the two sides.