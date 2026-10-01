أمر وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وفق مسؤولين أمريكيين، وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي وأعضاء وفده بمغادرة نيويورك في وقت أبكر مما كان مقرراً، بعد تعثر جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى فتح مضيق هرمز وإنهاء الصراع واستئناف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


وبحسب وكالة أسوشيتد برس، قال مسؤولان أمريكيان: إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أبلغت الجانب الإيراني، في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، بضرورة مغادرة عراقجي والوفد المرافق له نيويورك، بعد عدم إحراز تقدم يُذكر في اجتماعات جرت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع بمشاركة وسطاء إيرانيين وقطريين.


خلاف بشأن موعد المغادرة


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد منحت الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ووزير خارجيته ووفديهما تأشيرات دخول، رغم فرض قيود مشددة عليها، للسماح لهم بالمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في ظل التوترات والعداء المستمر بين واشنطن وطهران.


وغادر بزشكيان نيويورك بعد يوم من إلقائه كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، بينما بقي عراقجي في المدينة، بحسب الرواية الأمريكية، للمشاركة في اتصالات غير مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة.


وكان من المتوقع، وفق بعض الروايات، أن يبقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني في نيويورك حتى (الأربعاء)، إلا أن مسؤولاً أمريكياً قال إن روبيو رأى أن الوفد الإيراني «تجاوز فترة الترحيب به»، بعدما انتهت الاجتماعات رفيعة المستوى في الأمم المتحدة.


وبحسب المسؤولين الأمريكيين، غادر عراقجي وأعضاء فريقه نيويورك في وقت مبكر من (الثلاثاء).


طهران تنفي تلقيها أمراً بالمغادرة


في المقابل، نفت البعثة الإيرانية لدى الأمم المتحدة أن تكون واشنطن قد أمرت الوفد بمغادرة نيويورك، وقدمت رواية مختلفة بشأن توقيت المغادرة.


وقالت البعثة، عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، إن الوفد الإيراني غادر نيويورك مساء الإثنين، وفق جدول زمني كان قد أُبلغت به وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مسبقاً في 17 سبتمبر.


وأضافت البعثة أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لجأت، بعد عدم تحقيق نتائج، إلى نشر «أخبار لا أساس لها ولا قيمة لها»، في إشارة إلى الرواية الأمريكية بشأن إجبار الوفد على المغادرة.


تعثر جهود الوساطة


وكان بقاء عراقجي في نيويورك مرتبطاً بمحاولات لإجراء محادثات غير مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، في ظل ملفات شديدة الحساسية تشمل مستقبل مضيق هرمز، وإنهاء الصراع بين البلدين، وإمكانية استئناف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين واشنطن وطهران توتراً حاداً، بينما تسعى أطراف إقليمية إلى لعب دور الوسيط لخفض التصعيد وفتح قنوات اتصال بين الجانبين.