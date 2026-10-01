تواصل وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية محاولاتها لتفنيد التسريبات الاستخباراتية الغربية التي تتحدث عن إصابة مجتبى خامنئي بجروح بليغة، وسط استمرار غيابه عن أي ظهور مرئي منذ ضربة طهران في 28 فبراير 2026.

ونقلت مواقع إيرانية تصريحات عن طيبة ماهروزادة (والدة زوجة خامنئي)، زعمت فيها أنه يتمتع بسلامة كاملة وشارك سراً في دفن والده علي خامنئي بالعتبة الرضوية، في محاولة لتفسير غيابه عن المراسم الرسمية وتبرير تواريه عن الأنظار بدواعٍ أمنية.

وتأتي هذه التبريرات الإيرانية إثر تقارير نشرتها وسائل إعلام غربية استناداً إلى مصادر مطلعة، أفادت بتعرض مجتبى خامنئي لإصابات خطيرة أدت إلى تشوهات بالغة في الوجه وفقدانه إحدى ساقيه، ما عطل قدرته على الحركة والظهور. وفي المقابل، حصر مسؤولو النظام الإيراني الإصابات في مجرد رضوض بسيطة في الظهر، معتبرين أنها لم تؤثر على قدرته القيادية.

ورغم الروايات المتعددة الصادرة من طهران التي تجزم بقدرته الجسدية والذهنية، إلا أن اقتصاره على إصدار بيانات مكتوبة دون أي تسجيل صوتي أو مرئي يوثق حالته الصحية، يطرح علامات استفهام واسعة، في ظل غياب أي تقرير طبي مستقل يحسم طبيعة إصاباته أو يؤكد جاهزيته الميدانية.