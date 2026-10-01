The Iranian media continues its attempts to refute Western intelligence leaks that speak of Mojtaba Khamenei suffering serious injuries, amidst his ongoing absence from any visible appearances since the Tehran strike on February 28, 2026.

Iranian websites reported statements from Tayeba Mahrouzadeh (the mother of Khamenei's wife), claiming that he is in complete health and secretly participated in the burial of his father, Ali Khamenei, at the Razavi shrine, in an attempt to explain his absence from the official ceremonies and justify his withdrawal from public view for security reasons.

These Iranian justifications come in response to reports published by Western media based on informed sources, which indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained serious injuries that resulted in severe facial disfigurements and the loss of one of his legs, impairing his ability to move and appear. In contrast, Iranian regime officials limited the injuries to mere minor bruises on his back, considering that they did not affect his leadership capabilities.

Despite the multiple narratives coming from Tehran asserting his physical and mental capabilities, his reliance on issuing written statements without any audio or video recordings documenting his health condition raises widespread questions, especially in the absence of any independent medical report that clarifies the nature of his injuries or confirms his operational readiness.