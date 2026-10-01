أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي أن القوات المسلحة، «بإرادة شعبنا ودعم أشقائنا»، ستنهي الحرب التي بدأتها مليشيا الحوثي، وصولاً إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة والعاصمة صنعاء وإنهاء الانقلاب، محذراً المليشيا من أن حربها النفسية ومحاولات بث الشائعات لن تغير حقائق الميدان.
وقال العليمي، خلال مشاورات موسعة أجراها (الخميس) بشأن التطورات الميدانية في محافظة تعز، إن «المليشيا هي التي بدأت هذه الحرب، واختارت التصعيد طريقاً، لكن قواتنا المسلحة، بإرادة شعبنا ودعم أشقائنا، هي من ستنهيها بما يحقق تطلعات اليمنيين في استعادة دولتهم وأمنهم وحريتهم وكرامتهم».
وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ببسالة القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية والمقاومة الشعبية في جبهات تعز، مؤكداً أن التطورات على الأرض تثبت جاهزية القوات وقدرتها على إحباط هجمات مليشيا الحوثي ومخططاتها.
واطلع العليمي، خلال المشاورات التي شارك فيها عضوا مجلس القيادة الفريق عبدالرحمن المحرمي والفريق محمود الصبيحي، ووزير الدفاع، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة، وقائد المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة، والقيادات العسكرية والأمنية في المحافظة، على مستجدات مختلف جبهات تعز، والإجراءات المتخذة للتعامل مع الهجمات ومحاولات التسلل الحوثية خلال الساعات الماضية.
كما استمع إلى إحاطات حول سير العمليات العسكرية، وجاهزية الوحدات المرابطة، وتأمين الطرق وخطوط الإمداد، والتصدي لمحاولات إحداث اختراقات ميدانية، وما تكبدته المليشيا من خسائر بشرية ومادية جراء المواجهات والضربات التي استهدفت مواقعها وتعزيزاتها.
واتهم العليمي مليشيا الحوثي بمحاولة تعويض خسائرها الميدانية عبر حرب نفسية ونشر الشائعات والتهويل، مستغلة سيطرتها على شبكات الاتصالات لإثارة الخوف والبلبلة بين السكان، مؤكداً أن هذه الأساليب «لن تغير شيئاً من حقائق الميدان».
ووجه العليمي بعزل العناصر المتسللة، وتأمين المناطق والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، واتخاذ التدابير الأمنية والفنية اللازمة لمنع استخدام وسائل الاتصال في الأعمال التخريبية أو بث الشائعات وإثارة الهلع، والتعامل بحزم مع أي نشاط يستهدف أمن المحافظة وسكينتها العامة.
وأكد أن العمليات ستسير وفق الخطط المقررة، وصولاً إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة والعاصمة صنعاء، ووضع حد للحرب والمعاناة التي صنعتها المليشيا بدعم إيراني، مشيداً في الوقت نفسه بصمود أبناء تعز والتفافهم حول مؤسسات الدولة وقواتها المسلحة.
ودعا رئيس مجلس القيادة المواطنين في مناطق سيطرة الحوثيين إلى عدم الانجرار وراء حملات التعبئة والتضليل، وعدم السماح بزج أبنائهم في هجمات، مجدداً التزام الدولة بمبادرة العودة الآمنة لكل من يختار الانحياز إلى الجمهورية والدولة ومؤسساتها الوطنية.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, confirmed that the armed forces, "with the will of our people and the support of our brothers," will end the war initiated by the Houthi militia, aiming to restore state institutions and the capital, Sana'a, and to put an end to the coup, warning the militia that its psychological warfare and attempts to spread rumors will not change the realities on the ground.
Al-Alimi stated during extensive consultations held on (Thursday) regarding the field developments in Taiz Governorate that "the militia is the one that started this war and chose escalation as its path, but our armed forces, with the will of our people and the support of our brothers, will end it in a way that fulfills the aspirations of Yemenis to restore their state, security, freedom, and dignity."
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the bravery of the armed forces, military formations, and popular resistance on the fronts of Taiz, confirming that developments on the ground prove the readiness of the forces and their ability to thwart Houthi militia attacks and plans.
During the consultations, which included members of the leadership council, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sobaihi, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Commander of the Fourth Military Region, and military and security leaders in the governorate, Al-Alimi was briefed on the latest developments across various fronts in Taiz and the measures taken to address the attacks and Houthi infiltration attempts in recent hours.
He also listened to updates on the progress of military operations, the readiness of stationed units, securing roads and supply lines, and countering attempts to create field breaches, as well as the human and material losses the militia has incurred due to confrontations and strikes targeting its positions and reinforcements.
Al-Alimi accused the Houthi militia of trying to compensate for its field losses through psychological warfare, spreading rumors, and exaggeration, exploiting its control over communication networks to instill fear and confusion among the population, emphasizing that these methods "will not change anything about the realities on the ground."
He directed the isolation of infiltrating elements, securing areas, roads, and vital facilities, and taking necessary security and technical measures to prevent the use of communication means in sabotage activities or spreading rumors and inciting panic, and to deal firmly with any activity targeting the security of the governorate and its public tranquility.
He confirmed that operations will proceed according to the planned strategies, aiming to restore state institutions and the capital, Sana'a, and to put an end to the war and suffering caused by the militia with Iranian support, while also praising the resilience of the people of Taiz and their solidarity around state institutions and its armed forces.
The President of the Leadership Council called on citizens in areas under Houthi control not to be drawn into mobilization and deception campaigns, and not to allow their children to be involved in attacks, reiterating the state's commitment to the initiative for the safe return of anyone who chooses to align with the republic and the state and its national institutions.