The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, confirmed that the armed forces, "with the will of our people and the support of our brothers," will end the war initiated by the Houthi militia, aiming to restore state institutions and the capital, Sana'a, and to put an end to the coup, warning the militia that its psychological warfare and attempts to spread rumors will not change the realities on the ground.



Al-Alimi stated during extensive consultations held on (Thursday) regarding the field developments in Taiz Governorate that "the militia is the one that started this war and chose escalation as its path, but our armed forces, with the will of our people and the support of our brothers, will end it in a way that fulfills the aspirations of Yemenis to restore their state, security, freedom, and dignity."



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the bravery of the armed forces, military formations, and popular resistance on the fronts of Taiz, confirming that developments on the ground prove the readiness of the forces and their ability to thwart Houthi militia attacks and plans.



During the consultations, which included members of the leadership council, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sobaihi, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Commander of the Fourth Military Region, and military and security leaders in the governorate, Al-Alimi was briefed on the latest developments across various fronts in Taiz and the measures taken to address the attacks and Houthi infiltration attempts in recent hours.



He also listened to updates on the progress of military operations, the readiness of stationed units, securing roads and supply lines, and countering attempts to create field breaches, as well as the human and material losses the militia has incurred due to confrontations and strikes targeting its positions and reinforcements.



Al-Alimi accused the Houthi militia of trying to compensate for its field losses through psychological warfare, spreading rumors, and exaggeration, exploiting its control over communication networks to instill fear and confusion among the population, emphasizing that these methods "will not change anything about the realities on the ground."



He directed the isolation of infiltrating elements, securing areas, roads, and vital facilities, and taking necessary security and technical measures to prevent the use of communication means in sabotage activities or spreading rumors and inciting panic, and to deal firmly with any activity targeting the security of the governorate and its public tranquility.



He confirmed that operations will proceed according to the planned strategies, aiming to restore state institutions and the capital, Sana'a, and to put an end to the war and suffering caused by the militia with Iranian support, while also praising the resilience of the people of Taiz and their solidarity around state institutions and its armed forces.



The President of the Leadership Council called on citizens in areas under Houthi control not to be drawn into mobilization and deception campaigns, and not to allow their children to be involved in attacks, reiterating the state's commitment to the initiative for the safe return of anyone who chooses to align with the republic and the state and its national institutions.