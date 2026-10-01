أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي أن القوات المسلحة، «بإرادة شعبنا ودعم أشقائنا»، ستنهي الحرب التي بدأتها مليشيا الحوثي، وصولاً إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة والعاصمة صنعاء وإنهاء الانقلاب، محذراً المليشيا من أن حربها النفسية ومحاولات بث الشائعات لن تغير حقائق الميدان.


وقال العليمي، خلال مشاورات موسعة أجراها (الخميس) بشأن التطورات الميدانية في محافظة تعز، إن «المليشيا هي التي بدأت هذه الحرب، واختارت التصعيد طريقاً، لكن قواتنا المسلحة، بإرادة شعبنا ودعم أشقائنا، هي من ستنهيها بما يحقق تطلعات اليمنيين في استعادة دولتهم وأمنهم وحريتهم وكرامتهم».


وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ببسالة القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية والمقاومة الشعبية في جبهات تعز، مؤكداً أن التطورات على الأرض تثبت جاهزية القوات وقدرتها على إحباط هجمات مليشيا الحوثي ومخططاتها.


واطلع العليمي، خلال المشاورات التي شارك فيها عضوا مجلس القيادة الفريق عبدالرحمن المحرمي والفريق محمود الصبيحي، ووزير الدفاع، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة، وقائد المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة، والقيادات العسكرية والأمنية في المحافظة، على مستجدات مختلف جبهات تعز، والإجراءات المتخذة للتعامل مع الهجمات ومحاولات التسلل الحوثية خلال الساعات الماضية.


كما استمع إلى إحاطات حول سير العمليات العسكرية، وجاهزية الوحدات المرابطة، وتأمين الطرق وخطوط الإمداد، والتصدي لمحاولات إحداث اختراقات ميدانية، وما تكبدته المليشيا من خسائر بشرية ومادية جراء المواجهات والضربات التي استهدفت مواقعها وتعزيزاتها.


واتهم العليمي مليشيا الحوثي بمحاولة تعويض خسائرها الميدانية عبر حرب نفسية ونشر الشائعات والتهويل، مستغلة سيطرتها على شبكات الاتصالات لإثارة الخوف والبلبلة بين السكان، مؤكداً أن هذه الأساليب «لن تغير شيئاً من حقائق الميدان».


ووجه العليمي بعزل العناصر المتسللة، وتأمين المناطق والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية، واتخاذ التدابير الأمنية والفنية اللازمة لمنع استخدام وسائل الاتصال في الأعمال التخريبية أو بث الشائعات وإثارة الهلع، والتعامل بحزم مع أي نشاط يستهدف أمن المحافظة وسكينتها العامة.


وأكد أن العمليات ستسير وفق الخطط المقررة، وصولاً إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة والعاصمة صنعاء، ووضع حد للحرب والمعاناة التي صنعتها المليشيا بدعم إيراني، مشيداً في الوقت نفسه بصمود أبناء تعز والتفافهم حول مؤسسات الدولة وقواتها المسلحة.


ودعا رئيس مجلس القيادة المواطنين في مناطق سيطرة الحوثيين إلى عدم الانجرار وراء حملات التعبئة والتضليل، وعدم السماح بزج أبنائهم في هجمات، مجدداً التزام الدولة بمبادرة العودة الآمنة لكل من يختار الانحياز إلى الجمهورية والدولة ومؤسساتها الوطنية.