أعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، إنشاء قيادة عسكرية جديدة متخصصة في تطوير وبناء وتوفير القدرات الذاتية والروبوتية لمختلف أفرع القوات المسلحة الأمريكية، في خطوة تعكس تسارع اعتماد الذكاء الاصطناعي والطائرات المسيّرة والتقنيات غير المأهولة في العمليات العسكرية الحديثة.
وقال هيغسيث، خلال خطاب ألقاه أمام مئات الضباط والقادة من الصفوف الشابة والعسكريين في قاعدة مشاة البحرية الأمريكية في كوانتيكو بولاية فرجينيا، إن القيادة الجديدة ستحمل اسم «قيادة الحرب الذاتية» (Autonomous Warfare Command)، وستكون بقيادة ضابط برتبة أربع نجوم.
وأوضح وزير الدفاع أن طبيعة الحرب تتغير بوتيرة أسرع من قدرة المؤسسات العسكرية التقليدية على مواكبة هذا التغيير، مشددًا على ضرورة تسريع تطوير الأنظمة التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي والاستقلالية التشغيلية.
وأضاف أن انخفاض تكلفة الحوسبة، والتطور السريع في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب قدرات التصنيع التجاري المتقدمة، أسهمت في انتشار أنظمة هجومية منخفضة التكلفة وعالية الدقة.
قيادة عسكرية جديدة للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات
ويُعد إنشاء قيادة عسكرية جديدة على هذا المستوى خطوة غير معتادة داخل وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية؛ إذ كانت آخر قيادة قتالية أمريكية جديدة، وفق العرض الذي قدمه هيغسيث، هي القيادة الفضائية الأمريكية التي تأسست عام 2019.
ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي حاليًا 11 قيادة قتالية، تتولى مسؤوليات جغرافية أو مهام عسكرية محددة حول العالم.
ويأتي إنشاء القيادة الجديدة في إطار توجه متزايد داخل البنتاغون نحو الجمع بين الجودة والكمية في القدرات العسكرية، بدل الاعتماد بصورة أساسية على منظومات تقليدية باهظة التكلفة.
وقال هيغسيث: «نحتاج اليوم إلى الجودة والكمية معًا»، في إشارة إلى سعي وزارة الدفاع إلى تطوير أعداد كبيرة من الأنظمة الأقل تكلفة إلى جانب الأسلحة المتطورة التقليدية.
حرب أوكرانيا تسرّع التحول نحو المسيّرات
وأبرزت الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا مدى سرعة تحول التكنولوجيا المستخدمة في ساحات القتال، إذ انتقل الصراع تدريجيًا من الاعتماد المكثف على الدبابات والمدفعية إلى استخدام واسع للطائرات المسيّرة والأنظمة غير المأهولة.
ومع تفوق روسيا في بعض جوانب التسليح التقليدي، اعتمدت أوكرانيا بدرجة كبيرة على طائرات مسيّرة منخفضة التكلفة لأغراض الاستطلاع والهجوم، ما أتاح تنفيذ عمليات عن بُعد وتقليل المخاطر التي يتعرض لها الطيارون وأطقم الطائرات.
وتشير تقديرات نقلتها المادة إلى أن المسيّرات أصبحت مرتبطة بنحو 70% من الخسائر الروسية، وهو ما يعكس الدور المتزايد للأنظمة غير المأهولة في العمليات القتالية.
وقد بدأ البنتاغون بالفعل في تطوير قدراته للتعامل مع هذا التحول، ومن بين الخطوات التي اتخذها إنشاء فرقة العمل المشتركة بين الوكالات 401، التي تركز على مواجهة تهديدات الطائرات المسيّرة.
مخاوف من سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي العسكري
لكن التحول نحو الأنظمة ذاتية التشغيل لا يخلو من مخاوف أمنية وتقنية، إذ يحذر خبراء من أن التطور غير المنضبط للذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب التنافس التكنولوجي بين القوى الكبرى، قد يزيد المخاطر التي تواجه البيئة الأمنية العالمية.
وتُعد الولايات المتحدة والصين من أبرز القوى الدافعة لتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوسيع استخدامها، فيما شهدت العلاقات بين البلدين خلافات بشأن سياسات الذكاء الاصطناعي والممارسات الصناعية المرتبطة به.
ودعا خبراء أمنيون من البلدين إلى وضع ضوابط وآليات للتنسيق بشأن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأنظمة العسكرية، بما في ذلك المجالات المرتبطة بالأسلحة النووية.
البنتاغون يعيد النظر في تكلفة القوة العسكرية
ولطالما اعتمدت الولايات المتحدة على ميزانيتها الدفاعية الضخمة لتطوير وتشغيل بعض أكثر أنظمة الأسلحة تكلفة في العالم، إلا أن التطورات الأخيرة دفعت داخل البنتاغون إلى إعادة النظر في مدى استدامة الاعتماد على المنصات العسكرية التقليدية مرتفعة التكلفة وحدها.
وفي المقابل، تتيح الأنظمة الذاتية والمسيّرات إمكانية إنتاج أعداد أكبر من المعدات العسكرية بتكلفة أقل نسبيًا، مع منح القوات قدرات إضافية في الاستطلاع والهجوم والدفاع.
ويشير هذا التحول إلى توجه أمريكي نحو نموذج عسكري يجمع بين المنصات التقليدية المتطورة والأنظمة ذاتية التشغيل منخفضة التكلفة، مع توسيع دور الذكاء الاصطناعي في اتخاذ القرارات العملياتية ودعم القوات في الميدان.
ويأتي إنشاء «قيادة الحرب الذاتية» في وقت يشهد فيه الاستخدام العسكري للذكاء الاصطناعي والمسيّرات تطورًا سريعًا، ما يجعل إدارة هذه التقنيات وتحديد ضوابط استخدامها من أبرز الملفات التي تواجه المؤسسات العسكرية في السنوات القادمة.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the establishment of a new military command specialized in developing, building, and providing autonomous and robotic capabilities for various branches of the U.S. armed forces, in a move that reflects the accelerating reliance on artificial intelligence, drones, and unmanned technologies in modern military operations.
Hegseth stated during a speech delivered to hundreds of officers and young leaders at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, that the new command will be named the "Autonomous Warfare Command" and will be led by a four-star officer.
The Defense Secretary explained that the nature of warfare is changing at a pace faster than traditional military institutions can keep up with, emphasizing the need to accelerate the development of systems that rely on artificial intelligence and operational autonomy.
He added that the decreasing cost of computing, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, along with advanced commercial manufacturing capabilities, have contributed to the proliferation of low-cost, high-precision offensive systems.
A New Military Command for the First Time in Years
The establishment of a new military command at this level is an unusual step within the U.S. Department of Defense; according to the presentation made by Hegseth, the last new U.S. combat command was the U.S. Space Command, which was established in 2019.
The U.S. military currently has 11 combat commands, each responsible for geographical areas or specific military missions around the world.
The creation of the new command comes as part of an increasing trend within the Pentagon towards combining quality and quantity in military capabilities, rather than relying primarily on traditional, costly systems.
Hegseth stated, "We need both quality and quantity today," referring to the Defense Department's efforts to develop large numbers of lower-cost systems alongside advanced traditional weapons.
The Ukraine War Accelerates the Shift Towards Drones
The Russian war in Ukraine has highlighted how quickly technology used on the battlefield is evolving, as the conflict has gradually shifted from heavy reliance on tanks and artillery to widespread use of drones and unmanned systems.
With Russia's superiority in some aspects of conventional armament, Ukraine has heavily relied on low-cost drones for reconnaissance and attack purposes, allowing for remote operations and reducing the risks faced by pilots and aircrew.
Estimates cited in the article suggest that drones are linked to about 70% of Russian losses, reflecting the increasing role of unmanned systems in combat operations.
The Pentagon has already begun to develop its capabilities to address this shift, including the establishment of the Joint Task Force 401, which focuses on countering drone threats.
Concerns About a Military AI Arms Race
However, the shift towards autonomous systems is not without security and technical concerns, as experts warn that the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence, alongside technological competition among major powers, could increase the risks facing the global security environment.
The United States and China are among the leading forces driving the development and expansion of artificial intelligence technologies, while the relationship between the two countries has seen disagreements over AI policies and related industrial practices.
Security experts from both countries have called for controls and mechanisms for coordination regarding the use of artificial intelligence in military systems, including areas related to nuclear weapons.
The Pentagon Reassesses the Cost of Military Power
The United States has long relied on its massive defense budget to develop and operate some of the most expensive weapon systems in the world; however, recent developments have prompted the Pentagon to reassess the sustainability of relying solely on high-cost traditional military platforms.
In contrast, autonomous systems and drones allow for the production of larger numbers of military equipment at relatively lower costs, while providing forces with additional capabilities in reconnaissance, attack, and defense.
This shift indicates an American trend towards a military model that combines advanced traditional platforms with low-cost autonomous systems, while expanding the role of artificial intelligence in operational decision-making and supporting forces in the field.
The establishment of the "Autonomous Warfare Command" comes at a time when the military use of artificial intelligence and drones is rapidly evolving, making the management of these technologies and the establishment of usage controls one of the foremost issues facing military institutions in the coming years.