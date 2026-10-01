أعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، إنشاء قيادة عسكرية جديدة متخصصة في تطوير وبناء وتوفير القدرات الذاتية والروبوتية لمختلف أفرع القوات المسلحة الأمريكية، في خطوة تعكس تسارع اعتماد الذكاء الاصطناعي والطائرات المسيّرة والتقنيات غير المأهولة في العمليات العسكرية الحديثة.

وقال هيغسيث، خلال خطاب ألقاه أمام مئات الضباط والقادة من الصفوف الشابة والعسكريين في قاعدة مشاة البحرية الأمريكية في كوانتيكو بولاية فرجينيا، إن القيادة الجديدة ستحمل اسم «قيادة الحرب الذاتية» (Autonomous Warfare Command)، وستكون بقيادة ضابط برتبة أربع نجوم.

وأوضح وزير الدفاع أن طبيعة الحرب تتغير بوتيرة أسرع من قدرة المؤسسات العسكرية التقليدية على مواكبة هذا التغيير، مشددًا على ضرورة تسريع تطوير الأنظمة التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي والاستقلالية التشغيلية.

وأضاف أن انخفاض تكلفة الحوسبة، والتطور السريع في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب قدرات التصنيع التجاري المتقدمة، أسهمت في انتشار أنظمة هجومية منخفضة التكلفة وعالية الدقة.

قيادة عسكرية جديدة للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات

ويُعد إنشاء قيادة عسكرية جديدة على هذا المستوى خطوة غير معتادة داخل وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية؛ إذ كانت آخر قيادة قتالية أمريكية جديدة، وفق العرض الذي قدمه هيغسيث، هي القيادة الفضائية الأمريكية التي تأسست عام 2019.

ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي حاليًا 11 قيادة قتالية، تتولى مسؤوليات جغرافية أو مهام عسكرية محددة حول العالم.

ويأتي إنشاء القيادة الجديدة في إطار توجه متزايد داخل البنتاغون نحو الجمع بين الجودة والكمية في القدرات العسكرية، بدل الاعتماد بصورة أساسية على منظومات تقليدية باهظة التكلفة.

وقال هيغسيث: «نحتاج اليوم إلى الجودة والكمية معًا»، في إشارة إلى سعي وزارة الدفاع إلى تطوير أعداد كبيرة من الأنظمة الأقل تكلفة إلى جانب الأسلحة المتطورة التقليدية.

حرب أوكرانيا تسرّع التحول نحو المسيّرات

وأبرزت الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا مدى سرعة تحول التكنولوجيا المستخدمة في ساحات القتال، إذ انتقل الصراع تدريجيًا من الاعتماد المكثف على الدبابات والمدفعية إلى استخدام واسع للطائرات المسيّرة والأنظمة غير المأهولة.

ومع تفوق روسيا في بعض جوانب التسليح التقليدي، اعتمدت أوكرانيا بدرجة كبيرة على طائرات مسيّرة منخفضة التكلفة لأغراض الاستطلاع والهجوم، ما أتاح تنفيذ عمليات عن بُعد وتقليل المخاطر التي يتعرض لها الطيارون وأطقم الطائرات.

وتشير تقديرات نقلتها المادة إلى أن المسيّرات أصبحت مرتبطة بنحو 70% من الخسائر الروسية، وهو ما يعكس الدور المتزايد للأنظمة غير المأهولة في العمليات القتالية.

وقد بدأ البنتاغون بالفعل في تطوير قدراته للتعامل مع هذا التحول، ومن بين الخطوات التي اتخذها إنشاء فرقة العمل المشتركة بين الوكالات 401، التي تركز على مواجهة تهديدات الطائرات المسيّرة.

مخاوف من سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي العسكري

لكن التحول نحو الأنظمة ذاتية التشغيل لا يخلو من مخاوف أمنية وتقنية، إذ يحذر خبراء من أن التطور غير المنضبط للذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب التنافس التكنولوجي بين القوى الكبرى، قد يزيد المخاطر التي تواجه البيئة الأمنية العالمية.

وتُعد الولايات المتحدة والصين من أبرز القوى الدافعة لتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوسيع استخدامها، فيما شهدت العلاقات بين البلدين خلافات بشأن سياسات الذكاء الاصطناعي والممارسات الصناعية المرتبطة به.

ودعا خبراء أمنيون من البلدين إلى وضع ضوابط وآليات للتنسيق بشأن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأنظمة العسكرية، بما في ذلك المجالات المرتبطة بالأسلحة النووية.

البنتاغون يعيد النظر في تكلفة القوة العسكرية

ولطالما اعتمدت الولايات المتحدة على ميزانيتها الدفاعية الضخمة لتطوير وتشغيل بعض أكثر أنظمة الأسلحة تكلفة في العالم، إلا أن التطورات الأخيرة دفعت داخل البنتاغون إلى إعادة النظر في مدى استدامة الاعتماد على المنصات العسكرية التقليدية مرتفعة التكلفة وحدها.

وفي المقابل، تتيح الأنظمة الذاتية والمسيّرات إمكانية إنتاج أعداد أكبر من المعدات العسكرية بتكلفة أقل نسبيًا، مع منح القوات قدرات إضافية في الاستطلاع والهجوم والدفاع.

ويشير هذا التحول إلى توجه أمريكي نحو نموذج عسكري يجمع بين المنصات التقليدية المتطورة والأنظمة ذاتية التشغيل منخفضة التكلفة، مع توسيع دور الذكاء الاصطناعي في اتخاذ القرارات العملياتية ودعم القوات في الميدان.

ويأتي إنشاء «قيادة الحرب الذاتية» في وقت يشهد فيه الاستخدام العسكري للذكاء الاصطناعي والمسيّرات تطورًا سريعًا، ما يجعل إدارة هذه التقنيات وتحديد ضوابط استخدامها من أبرز الملفات التي تواجه المؤسسات العسكرية في السنوات القادمة.