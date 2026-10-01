U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the establishment of a new military command specialized in developing, building, and providing autonomous and robotic capabilities for various branches of the U.S. armed forces, in a move that reflects the accelerating reliance on artificial intelligence, drones, and unmanned technologies in modern military operations.

Hegseth stated during a speech delivered to hundreds of officers and young leaders at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, that the new command will be named the "Autonomous Warfare Command" and will be led by a four-star officer.

The Defense Secretary explained that the nature of warfare is changing at a pace faster than traditional military institutions can keep up with, emphasizing the need to accelerate the development of systems that rely on artificial intelligence and operational autonomy.

He added that the decreasing cost of computing, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, along with advanced commercial manufacturing capabilities, have contributed to the proliferation of low-cost, high-precision offensive systems.

A New Military Command for the First Time in Years

The establishment of a new military command at this level is an unusual step within the U.S. Department of Defense; according to the presentation made by Hegseth, the last new U.S. combat command was the U.S. Space Command, which was established in 2019.

The U.S. military currently has 11 combat commands, each responsible for geographical areas or specific military missions around the world.

The creation of the new command comes as part of an increasing trend within the Pentagon towards combining quality and quantity in military capabilities, rather than relying primarily on traditional, costly systems.

Hegseth stated, "We need both quality and quantity today," referring to the Defense Department's efforts to develop large numbers of lower-cost systems alongside advanced traditional weapons.

The Ukraine War Accelerates the Shift Towards Drones

The Russian war in Ukraine has highlighted how quickly technology used on the battlefield is evolving, as the conflict has gradually shifted from heavy reliance on tanks and artillery to widespread use of drones and unmanned systems.

With Russia's superiority in some aspects of conventional armament, Ukraine has heavily relied on low-cost drones for reconnaissance and attack purposes, allowing for remote operations and reducing the risks faced by pilots and aircrew.

Estimates cited in the article suggest that drones are linked to about 70% of Russian losses, reflecting the increasing role of unmanned systems in combat operations.

The Pentagon has already begun to develop its capabilities to address this shift, including the establishment of the Joint Task Force 401, which focuses on countering drone threats.

Concerns About a Military AI Arms Race

However, the shift towards autonomous systems is not without security and technical concerns, as experts warn that the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence, alongside technological competition among major powers, could increase the risks facing the global security environment.

The United States and China are among the leading forces driving the development and expansion of artificial intelligence technologies, while the relationship between the two countries has seen disagreements over AI policies and related industrial practices.

Security experts from both countries have called for controls and mechanisms for coordination regarding the use of artificial intelligence in military systems, including areas related to nuclear weapons.

The Pentagon Reassesses the Cost of Military Power

The United States has long relied on its massive defense budget to develop and operate some of the most expensive weapon systems in the world; however, recent developments have prompted the Pentagon to reassess the sustainability of relying solely on high-cost traditional military platforms.

In contrast, autonomous systems and drones allow for the production of larger numbers of military equipment at relatively lower costs, while providing forces with additional capabilities in reconnaissance, attack, and defense.

This shift indicates an American trend towards a military model that combines advanced traditional platforms with low-cost autonomous systems, while expanding the role of artificial intelligence in operational decision-making and supporting forces in the field.

The establishment of the "Autonomous Warfare Command" comes at a time when the military use of artificial intelligence and drones is rapidly evolving, making the management of these technologies and the establishment of usage controls one of the foremost issues facing military institutions in the coming years.