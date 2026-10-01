Ethiopia escalated its dispute with Eritrea by closing its embassy in Asmara and declaring 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa as persona non grata, accusing them of being involved in activities that pose a direct threat to its national security.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today (Thursday) that the ten diplomats violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and gave them 48 hours to leave Ethiopian territory.

Addis Ababa justified its decision by citing what it described as "acts of hostility and direct and indirect aggression" committed by Asmara against it, calling on the Eritrean government to cease all actions that contradict the principles governing relations between sovereign states.

In an attempt to keep the door open for de-escalation, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry emphasized the strong historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties that bind the two countries, affirming that Addis Ababa has always prioritized peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and integration.

Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution of disputes and pledged to continue working with countries in the Horn of Africa to achieve peace and security and enhance regional integration.