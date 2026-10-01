صعّدت إثيوبيا خلافها مع إريتريا بإغلاق سفارتها في أسمرة، وإعلان 10 دبلوماسيين إريتريين في أديس أبابا أشخاصاً غير مرغوب فيهم، متهمة إياهم بالتورط في أنشطة تمثل تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها القومي.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الإثيوبية، اليوم (الخميس)، إن الدبلوماسيين العشرة خالفوا اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية، وأمهلتهم 48 ساعة لمغادرة الأراضي الإثيوبية.

وبررت أديس أبابا قرارها بما وصفته بـ«أعمال العداء والعدوان المباشرة وغير المباشرة» التي ترتكبها أسمرة ضدها، داعية الحكومة الإريترية إلى وقف جميع الأعمال التي تتعارض مع المبادئ المنظمة للعلاقات بين الدول ذات السيادة.

وفي محاولة لتأكيد إبقاء الباب مفتوحاً أمام التهدئة، شددت الخارجية الإثيوبية على قوة الروابط التاريخية والثقافية والشعبية التي تجمع البلدين، مؤكدة أن أديس أبابا لطالما أعطت الأولوية للتعايش السلمي والاستقرار الإقليمي والاندماج.

وأكدت إثيوبيا تمسكها بالحل السلمي للنزاعات، وتعهدت بمواصلة العمل مع دول منطقة القرن الأفريقي من أجل تحقيق السلام والأمن وتعزيز الاندماج الإقليمي.