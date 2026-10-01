A responsible source at the Ministry of Interior clarified that the relevant authorities in the Kingdom have initiated the necessary procedures to deal with the emergency situation declared on Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073), granting it permission for an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday, 19 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to September 30, 2026. The aircraft landed safely at exactly 9:45 AM with 174 passengers on board, in addition to a crew of 8 members, all of whom received the necessary care. At exactly 5:40 PM, all passengers completed their journey on a replacement aircraft via Fly Dubai, while the flight crew returned to Dubai on another aircraft of the same airline, except for the captain and his assistant, who were taken to the hospital for necessary treatment based on the assessment of their health condition.

The source indicated that the preliminary investigations conducted by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, with the participation of a security team from the sisterly United Arab Emirates, indicated that an assault occurred on the aircraft's captain by his assistant, resulting in various injuries to both.

The source confirmed that the captain and his assistant – after their health condition improved and the medical team permitted them – left the Kingdom heading to Abu Dhabi on the morning of Thursday, 20 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to October 1, 2026, accompanied by the Emirati security team.

The responsible source affirmed that the Kingdom handles emergency situations in accordance with its international and humanitarian commitments, and as stipulated by the regulations and instructions adopted by the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and security of air navigation and the readiness of the aviation and security systems in the Kingdom, as well as its ability to respond quickly and effectively to exceptional cases.