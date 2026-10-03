A medical study that monitored the health status of hundreds of astronauts revealed that fractures were recorded in the five years following their return to Earth, highlighting the long-term effects that a microgravity environment may have on bone health.

242 Astronauts Under Observation

The researchers relied on the "Lifetime Health Monitoring of Astronauts" database from the American space agency NASA, and the study included 242 astronauts for whom medical data was available for at least five years after their return from space missions.

7 Fracture Cases Over 5 Years

The results showed that 7 astronauts, equivalent to 2.9% of the participants, suffered fractures during the five years following their flight, with six of the seven injuries occurring within the first two years after returning to Earth.

Among the recorded cases were three fractures in the hip or spine, areas whose bone strength is closely related to bone mineral density.

How Does Microgravity Affect Bones?

The results are of interest to researchers due to the known effects of microgravity on the skeletal system; living in space can lead to a loss of bone mineral density and a decrease in strength due to the reduced mechanical loads that the body experiences compared to life on the Earth's surface.

NASA points out that exposure to changing gravity can cause changes in the skeleton and weaken bone strength during and after space missions, which may increase the risk of fractures, especially during long missions.

Researchers Warn Against Inferring Causality

However, the researchers emphasized that the study's results do not prove that space missions were the direct cause of the fractures; the analysis found no statistically significant correlation between the occurrence of fractures and either the duration of the flight, the astronaut's age, or the time elapsed since returning to Earth.

Long Missions Raise New Questions

The issue gains greater importance as space agencies move towards longer missions to the Moon and Mars, as extended journeys require the development of more effective means to maintain bone health, including exercise, proper nutrition, and possibly pharmaceutical interventions when necessary.

In a separate recent study published in early October, researchers found that the rate of hip fractures after returning to Earth was higher following space missions lasting more than 90 days compared to the periods following shorter missions or among non-astronauts, prompting researchers to call for more studies on the long-term structural effects of space travel.