كشفت دراسة طبية تابعت الحالة الصحية لمئات رواد الفضاء عن تسجيل إصابات بكسور خلال السنوات الخمس التالية لعودتهم إلى الأرض، في نتائج تسلط الضوء على التأثيرات طويلة الأمد التي قد تتركها بيئة انعدام الجاذبية تقريباً على صحة العظام.

242 رائد فضاء تحت المتابعة

واعتمد الباحثون على قاعدة بيانات «المراقبة الصحية مدى الحياة لرواد الفضاء» التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا»، وشملت الدراسة 242 رائد فضاء توفرت عنهم بيانات طبية لمدة خمس سنوات على الأقل بعد عودتهم من رحلاتهم الفضائية.

7 حالات كسور خلال 5 سنوات

وأظهرت النتائج إصابة 7 رواد فضاء، بما يعادل 2.9% من المشاركين، بكسور خلال السنوات الخمس التالية للرحلة، فيما وقعت ست من الإصابات السبع خلال أول عامين بعد العودة إلى الأرض.

وكان من بين الحالات المسجلة ثلاثة كسور في الورك أو العمود الفقري، وهي مناطق ترتبط قوة عظامها بصورة وثيقة بكثافة المعادن في العظام.

كيف تؤثر الجاذبية الصغرى في العظام؟

وتثير النتائج اهتمام الباحثين بسبب التأثير المعروف للجاذبية الصغرى في الهيكل العظمي؛ إذ يمكن أن تؤدي الإقامة في الفضاء إلى فقدان كثافة المعادن في العظام وتراجع قوتها نتيجة انخفاض الأحمال الميكانيكية التي يتعرض لها الجسم مقارنة بالحياة على سطح الأرض.

وتشير «ناسا» إلى أن التعرض للجاذبية المتغيرة يمكن أن يحدث تغيرات في الهيكل العظمي ويضعف قوة العظام أثناء الرحلات الفضائية وبعدها، ما قد يزيد مخاطر الكسور، خصوصاً مع المهمات الطويلة.

الباحثون يحذرون من استنتاج علاقة سببية

لكن الباحثين شددوا على أن نتائج الدراسة لا تثبت أن الرحلات الفضائية كانت السبب المباشر في الكسور؛ إذ لم يجد التحليل ارتباطاً ذا دلالة إحصائية بين حدوث الكسور وكل من مدة الرحلة أو عمر رائد الفضاء أو المدة المنقضية منذ عودته إلى الأرض.

المهمات الطويلة تثير تساؤلات جديدة

وتكتسب المسألة أهمية أكبر مع اتجاه وكالات الفضاء نحو مهمات أطول إلى القمر والمريخ، إذ تتطلب الرحلات الممتدة تطوير وسائل أكثر فاعلية للحفاظ على صحة العظام، تشمل التمارين الرياضية والتغذية المناسبة، وربما التدخلات الدوائية عند الحاجة.

وفي دراسة منفصلة أحدث نُشرت مطلع أكتوبر، وجد باحثون أن معدل كسور الورك بعد العودة إلى الأرض كان أعلى عقب الرحلات الفضائية التي تجاوزت مدتها 90 يوماً مقارنة بالفترات التالية للرحلات الأقصر أو لدى غير رواد الفضاء، ما دفع الباحثين إلى الدعوة لمزيد من الدراسات حول الآثار الهيكلية طويلة الأمد للرحلات الفضائية.