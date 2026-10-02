توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم، أنه لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يستمر التوقع بهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك والجوف وحائل والقصيم والحدود الشمالية والشرقية، كما تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الرياض.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر تكون شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 12 - 40 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة. وفي الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة، وشرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 10 - 33 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.