The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today, expects that the opportunity for medium to heavy thunderstorm rain, which may lead to flash floods accompanied by hail showers, remains available in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah regions. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas as well as along the coastal parts of the Eastern Province. Meanwhile, light to moderate thunderstorm rain is still expected in parts of the Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, Qassim, Northern Borders, and Eastern regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will also affect parts of those areas as well as parts of the Riyadh region.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 12 - 35 km/h, northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 12 - 40 km/h, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light with waves becoming moderate with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12 - 35 km/h, and easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 10 - 33 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate.