توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم، أنه لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يستمر التوقع بهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك والجوف وحائل والقصيم والحدود الشمالية والشرقية، كما تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الرياض.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر تكون شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 12 - 40 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة. وفي الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة، وشرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 10 - 33 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today, expects that the opportunity for medium to heavy thunderstorm rain, which may lead to flash floods accompanied by hail showers, remains available in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah regions. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas as well as along the coastal parts of the Eastern Province. Meanwhile, light to moderate thunderstorm rain is still expected in parts of the Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, Qassim, Northern Borders, and Eastern regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will also affect parts of those areas as well as parts of the Riyadh region.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 12 - 35 km/h, northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 12 - 40 km/h, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light with waves becoming moderate with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12 - 35 km/h, and easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 10 - 33 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate.