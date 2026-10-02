The relevant authorities approved a reward of 2000 riyals for each session for members of boards of directors and similar bodies for institutions, agencies, and government entities covered by the decision, provided that the total rewards do not exceed 30,000 riyals annually for each member.

A member coming from outside the city where the meeting is held, who is not an employee, will receive an amount of 1500 riyals, in addition to the cost of a first-class flight ticket from their city to the meeting city, round trip, while employees will be treated according to the applicable regulations and rules.

The decision clarified that the rewards include boards of directors and similar bodies for institutions, agencies, and government entities that are not subject to the regulations on rewards for members of boards of directors of agencies and the committees emanating from them, issued by Cabinet Decision No. (135) dated 13/2/1445 AH.

The decision excluded from the application of the rewards the boards of directors and similar bodies for institutions, agencies, and government entities not covered by Cabinet Decision No. (363) dated 7/8/1436 AH, as well as entities specifically exempted from the previous or current reward regulations.



It also included the exemption of entities for which a specific text was issued to include them under the regulations for rewards for members of boards of directors of agencies and the committees emanating from them, whether the previous regulations issued by Cabinet Decision No. (385) dated 11/7/1442 AH, or the regulations issued by Cabinet Decision No. (135) dated 13/2/1445 AH, or the application of those regulations to them.

The decision came after a study regarding the inapplicability of the regulations on rewards for members of boards of directors of agencies and the committees emanating from them to several boards of directors of the agencies and committees affiliated with them.