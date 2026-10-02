أقرت الجهات المختصة مكافأة قدرها 2000 ريال عن كل جلسة لأعضاء مجالس الإدارة وما في حكمها للمؤسسات والهيئات والأجهزة الحكومية المشمولة بالقرار، على ألا يتجاوز إجمالي المكافآت 30 ألف ريال سنوياً لكل عضو.

وسيُصرف للعضو القادم من خارج مدينة انعقاد الاجتماع من غير الموظفين مبلغ 1500 ريال، إضافة إلى قيمة تذكرة طيران بالدرجة الأولى من مدينته إلى مدينة الاجتماع ذهاباً وإياباً، فيما يُعامل الموظفون وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المطبقة عليهم.

وأوضح القرار أن المكافآت تشمل مجالس الإدارة وما في حكمها للمؤسسات والهيئات والأجهزة الحكومية التي لا تنطبق عليها ضوابط مكافآت أعضاء مجالس إدارة الأجهزة واللجان المنبثقة عنها، الصادرة بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (135) وتاريخ 13/2/1445هـ.

واستثنى القرار من تطبيق المكافآت مجالس الإدارة وما في حكمها للمؤسسات والهيئات والأجهزة الحكومية غير المشمولة بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (363) وتاريخ 7/8/1436هـ، وكذلك الجهات المستثناة بنص خاص من ضوابط المكافآت السابقة أو الحالية.


كما شمل الاستثناء الجهات التي صدر لها نص خاص يقضي بشمولها بضوابط مكافآت أعضاء مجالس إدارة الأجهزة واللجان المنبثقة عنها، سواء الضوابط السابقة الصادرة بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (385) وتاريخ 11/7/1442هـ، أو الضوابط الصادرة بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (135) وتاريخ 13/2/1445هـ، أو تطبيق تلك الضوابط عليها.

وجاء القرار بعد دراسة تتعلق بعدم انطباق ضوابط مكافآت أعضاء مجالس إدارة الأجهزة واللجان المنبثقة عنها على عدد من مجالس إدارة الأجهزة واللجان التابعة لها.