The official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced today (Thursday) the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles targeting the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

Al-Maliki clarified in a statement via his official account on the platform "X" that the forces also intercepted and destroyed 4 drones in the city of Khamis Mushait.

He confirmed the coalition forces' ongoing commitment to taking and implementing the necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia.