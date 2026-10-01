أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، اليوم (الخميس)، اعتراض وتدمير صاروخين باليستيين استهدفا مدينتي خميس مشيط وجازان.

وأوضح المالكي، في بيان عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»، أن القوات اعترضت ودمرت كذلك 4 طائرات مسيّرة في مدينة خميس مشيط.

وأكد استمرار قوات التحالف في اتخاذ وتنفيذ الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة لردع المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية.