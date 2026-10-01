أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، اليوم (الخميس)، اعتراض وتدمير صاروخين باليستيين استهدفا مدينتي خميس مشيط وجازان.
وأوضح المالكي، في بيان عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»، أن القوات اعترضت ودمرت كذلك 4 طائرات مسيّرة في مدينة خميس مشيط.
وأكد استمرار قوات التحالف في اتخاذ وتنفيذ الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة لردع المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية.
The official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced today (Thursday) the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles targeting the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan.
Al-Maliki clarified in a statement via his official account on the platform "X" that the forces also intercepted and destroyed 4 drones in the city of Khamis Mushait.
He confirmed the coalition forces' ongoing commitment to taking and implementing the necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia.