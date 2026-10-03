أعلنت الولايات المتحدة فرض عقوبات جديدة على أفراد وكيانات قالت إنهم جزء من شبكة جمعت أكثر من مليوني دولار لصالح حركة حماس، عبر جمعيات خيرية مقرها فرنسا وقنوات للعملات المشفرة، في أحدث تحرك أمريكي لاستهداف مصادر تمويل الحركة وشبكاتها الدولية.

وقالت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، الجمعة، إن العقوبات تستهدف 3 أفراد وجمعيتين خيريتين مقرهما فرنسا، مشيرة إلى أن الشبكة جمعت أكثر من مليوني دولار خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2026، بينها نحو 1.5 مليون دولار بعد هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023 الذي شنته حماس على إسرائيل.

ووصفت الوزارة الشبكة بأنها تعتمد هيكلًا ماليًا متعدد السنوات، وقالت إن الأموال جرى تحويلها إلى حماس من خلال واجهات خيرية قالت إنها مضللة، إلى جانب قنوات للعملات المشفرة، معتبرة أن ذلك يعكس قدرة الحركة على تطوير أساليب جمع الأموال لتجنب اكتشافها.

أسماء على قائمة العقوبات

شملت العقوبات سليم عبد الله سليم الزق، الذي قالت وزارة الخزانة إنه عضو في حماس ويشرف على الشبكة المالية، كما يعمل مع المكتب الإعلامي للحركة.

كما استهدفت العقوبات فوزي باريكا وأمل وليد، اللذين ربطتهما الوزارة بجمعيتي Association Baraka وEnsemble C Mieux، وكلتاهما مقرهما فرنسا.

وقالت وزارة الخزانة إن باريكا ووليد يعملان من فرنسا، حيث يديران جمعيتين تقدمان نفسيهما على أنهما منظمتان خيريتان تهدفان إلى جمع أموال لأغراض إنسانية لمساعدة المدنيين في قطاع غزة.

وبحسب الوزارة، فإن الشبكة جمعت أكثر من 2 مليون دولار على مدار ست سنوات، مع جمع الجزء الأكبر من هذه الأموال بعد أكتوبر 2023.

تداعيات حرب غزة

وتأتي العقوبات الجديدة ضمن سلسلة إجراءات أمريكية تستهدف شبكات التمويل المرتبطة بحماس، بما في ذلك الجهات التي تقول واشنطن إنها تستغل العمل الخيري أو الوسائل المالية الرقمية لتحويل الأموال إلى الحركة.

وكانت وزارة الخزانة قد فرضت خلال عام 2026 إجراءات أخرى استهدفت شبكات ومنظمات قالت إنها مرتبطة بتمويل حماس.