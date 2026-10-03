The United States announced new sanctions on individuals and entities it said are part of a network that raised over two million dollars for Hamas, through charities based in France and cryptocurrency channels, in the latest American move to target the movement's funding sources and its international networks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury stated on Friday that the sanctions target three individuals and two charities based in France, noting that the network raised over two million dollars between 2020 and 2026, including about 1.5 million dollars after the October 7, 2023 attack launched by Hamas on Israel.

The department described the network as relying on a multi-year financial structure, stating that the funds were transferred to Hamas through charitable fronts that it claimed were misleading, alongside cryptocurrency channels, considering that this reflects the movement's ability to develop fundraising methods to avoid detection.

Names on the Sanctions List

The sanctions included Salim Abdullah Salim Al-Zaq, whom the Treasury Department said is a member of Hamas and oversees the financial network, and also works with the movement's media office.

The sanctions also targeted Fawzi Barika and Amal Walid, whom the department linked to the associations Association Baraka and Ensemble C Mieux, both based in France.

The Treasury Department stated that Barika and Walid operate from France, where they manage charities that present themselves as humanitarian organizations aimed at raising funds to assist civilians in the Gaza Strip.

According to the department, the network raised over 2 million dollars over six years, with the majority of these funds collected after October 2023.

Consequences of the Gaza War

The new sanctions come as part of a series of American measures targeting funding networks linked to Hamas, including entities that Washington says exploit charitable work or digital financial means to transfer money to the movement.

The Treasury Department had imposed other measures in 2026 targeting networks and organizations it said were linked to Hamas funding.