في لحظة لم تتوقعها، اختفت امرأة مسنة تحت قدميها بعدما انهارت فتحة صرف صحي أثناء مرورها فوقها، لتسقط داخل حفرة عميقة في أحد شوارع إسطنبول، في مشهد صادم وثقته كاميرات المراقبة.
الحادثة وقعت في منطقة أفجلار بالجانب الأوروبي من المدينة، حين سقطت المرأة، البالغة من العمر 76 عامًا، داخل فتحة الصرف الصحي بشكل مفاجئ، قبل أن يعود الغطاء المتحرك إلى مكانه، ما جعلها عالقة في الداخل دون أن يتمكن أحد من رؤيتها في البداية.
وأظهر مقطع الفيديو رجلًا كان يسير في الاتجاه المعاكس، قبل أن ينتبه إلى ما حدث ويتدخل على الفور، ويطلب المساعدة لإنقاذ المرأة، في الوقت الذي كان يمكن أن تبقى فيه داخل الفتحة دون أن يكتشف أحد سقوطها.
وبحسب تقارير محلية، يصل عمق فتحة الصرف إلى نحو 4 أمتار، فيما احتاج إخراج المرأة إلى تدخل فرق فنية متخصصة، بعدما فشل المارة في انتشالها بمفردهم.
وأثارت الواقعة موجة من الانتقادات تجاه الجهات المسؤولة عن المنطقة، وسط تساؤلات حول إجراءات السلامة وصيانة فتحات الصرف في الشوارع، بعدما تحولت الفتحة إلى خطر كاد أن يودي بحياة المرأة.
وبعد إنقاذها، نُقلت المسنة إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، فيما لم تتضح حتى الآن طبيعة إصاباتها ومدى خطورتها.
In an unexpected moment, an elderly woman disappeared beneath her feet after a sewer opening collapsed while she was walking over it, falling into a deep hole in one of Istanbul's streets, in a shocking scene captured by surveillance cameras.
The incident occurred in the Avcılar district on the European side of the city, when the 76-year-old woman suddenly fell into the sewer opening before the moving cover returned to its place, leaving her trapped inside without anyone initially able to see her.
The video footage showed a man walking in the opposite direction, before he noticed what had happened and immediately intervened, calling for help to rescue the woman, at a time when she could have remained inside the opening without anyone discovering her fall.
According to local reports, the depth of the sewer opening is about 4 meters, and it required the intervention of specialized technical teams to extract the woman after passersby failed to pull her out on their own.
The incident sparked a wave of criticism towards the authorities responsible for the area, raising questions about safety measures and the maintenance of sewer openings in the streets, after the opening turned into a danger that nearly cost the woman's life.
After her rescue, the elderly woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the nature and severity of her injuries have not yet been clarified.