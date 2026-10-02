In an unexpected moment, an elderly woman disappeared beneath her feet after a sewer opening collapsed while she was walking over it, falling into a deep hole in one of Istanbul's streets, in a shocking scene captured by surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred in the Avcılar district on the European side of the city, when the 76-year-old woman suddenly fell into the sewer opening before the moving cover returned to its place, leaving her trapped inside without anyone initially able to see her.

The video footage showed a man walking in the opposite direction, before he noticed what had happened and immediately intervened, calling for help to rescue the woman, at a time when she could have remained inside the opening without anyone discovering her fall.

According to local reports, the depth of the sewer opening is about 4 meters, and it required the intervention of specialized technical teams to extract the woman after passersby failed to pull her out on their own.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism towards the authorities responsible for the area, raising questions about safety measures and the maintenance of sewer openings in the streets, after the opening turned into a danger that nearly cost the woman's life.

After her rescue, the elderly woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the nature and severity of her injuries have not yet been clarified.