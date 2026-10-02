«عكاظ» (الرياض)

أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات التحالف تمكنت خلال الساعات الأولى من صباح (الجمعة) من اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية باتجاه مدينة خميس مشيط.