تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات التحالف تمكنت خلال الساعات الأولى من صباح (الجمعة) من اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية باتجاه مدينة خميس مشيط.
The official spokesman for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the coalition forces managed during the early hours of Friday to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait.