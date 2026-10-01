

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, has won membership in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Council for the period 2027–2029, following its election by member countries at the 48th General Assembly meeting held today in the French capital, Paris.

The Kingdom is represented in the Council by the Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Dr. Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi, reflecting the Kingdom's presence and active participation in the organization's work, and enhancing its contribution to the development of the standardization system at both international and regional levels.

This victory marks the seventh time for the Kingdom and the second consecutive term in the same position, confirming the international status that the Kingdom enjoys in the field of standardization and its active role in supporting and developing standardization efforts and participating in shaping relevant trends in international specifications and standards. It also represents an extension of its active participation in the work of technical committees, councils, and international programs related to standardization and quality.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) represents the international gathering of all national standardization bodies worldwide, comprising more than 160 members, and is concerned with developing international standards and enhancing cooperation in various standardization fields, thereby facilitating trade, industrial, and service exchanges among member countries.