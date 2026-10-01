فازت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، بعضوية مجلس المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO) للفترة 2027–2029م، وذلك عقب انتخابها من الدول الأعضاء في اجتماع الجمعية العمومية رقم (48) والذي عقد اليوم في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس.
ويمثل المملكة في مجلس المنظمةمحافظ الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة الدكتور سعد بن عثمان القصبي، بما يعكس حضور المملكة ومشاركتها الفاعلة في أعمال المنظمة، وتعزيز إسهامها في تطوير منظومة التقييس على المستويين الدولي والإقليمي.
ويأتي هذا الفوز للمرة السابعة للمملكة، والثانية على التوالي في المنصب ذاته وذلك تأكيدًا على المكانة الدولية التي تحظى بها المملكة في مجال التقييس، ودورها الفاعل في دعم وتطوير أعمال التقييس والمشاركة في رسم التوجهات ذات الصلة بالمواصفات والمعايير الدولية، كما يمثل امتدادًا لمشاركاتها الفاعلة في أعمال اللجان الفنية والمجالس والبرامج الدولية ذات العلاقة بالتقييس والجودة.
وتمثل المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO) التجمع الدولي لجميع هيئات التقييس الوطنية بالعالم، إذ تضم المنظمة أكثر من (160) عضوًا، وتعنى بتطوير المواصفات القياسية الدولية وتعزيز التعاون في مجالات التقييس المختلفة، بما يدعم تسهيل التبادل التجاري والصناعي والخدمي بين الدول الأعضاء.