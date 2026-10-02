دعت القوات المسلحة اليمنية المواطنين وسائقي المركبات ووسائل النقل المدنية في محافظة تعز والمناطق المتصلة بها، إلى تجنب عدد من الطرق التي تستخدمها مليشيا الحوثي لتحركاتها وإمداداتها العسكرية، حتى إشعار آخر، حرصاً على سلامتهم وحماية أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم من مخاطر العمليات العسكرية.
وأوضح الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي أن التحذير يشمل عدداً من الطرق والمحاور في المحافظة، داعياً المدنيين إلى الالتزام بالتنويه وعدم الاقتراب من تحركات أو تجمعات أو آليات المليشيا، ومتابعة البلاغات والتعليمات الرسمية بشأن الطرق الآمنة.
19 طريقاً ومحوراً
وحدد التنويه 19 طريقاً ومحوراً، أبرزها طريق صنعاء-ذمار-إب-القاعدة-الحوبان-جولة القصر، وطريق الحوبان-الدمنة-الراهدة-حيفان-القبيطة-المفاليس، إضافة إلى طرق ومفارق في شرعب السلام وشرعب الرونة والربيعي والكدحة والوازعية وموزع، وعدد من الطرق المؤدية إلى جبل حبشي وخدير والمخا.
كما شملت التحذيرات طريق الأقروض-سامع، وطريق الشريجة-الراسن، وطريق وادي غيل بني عمر، وطريق الردف-شعبو-موزع، وطريق الزويم-العجيد-موزع.
«سلامة المدنيين أولوية قصوى»
وشددت القوات المسلحة اليمنية على ضرورة عدم الاقتراب من أي تجمعات أو آليات تابعة للمليشيا، مؤكدة أن الإجراءات المعلنة «احترازية ومؤقتة»، وأن سلامة المدنيين وحماية أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم تظل أولوية قصوى.
ودعت المواطنين إلى متابعة البلاغات والتعليمات الرسمية المتعلقة بالطرق الآمنة، والالتزام بها حتى صدور إشعار آخر
The Yemeni Armed Forces have called on citizens, vehicle drivers, and civilian transport means in Taiz Governorate and the connected areas to avoid a number of roads used by the Houthi militia for their movements and military supplies, until further notice, in order to ensure their safety and protect their lives and property from the dangers of military operations.
The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, explained that the warning includes a number of roads and axes in the governorate, urging civilians to adhere to the notice and avoid approaching the movements, gatherings, or vehicles of the militia, and to follow the official reports and instructions regarding safe routes.
19 Roads and Axes
The notice specified 19 roads and axes, most notably the Sana'a-Dhamar-Ibb-Al-Qaidah-Al-Huban-Castle Roundabout road, and the Al-Huban-Dhamnah-Rahdah-Hayfan-Al-Qubayta-Mafalis road, in addition to roads and intersections in Shar'ab Al-Salam, Shar'ab Al-Runah, Al-Rubay'i, Al-Kadhah, Al-Wazi'ah, and Mawza, as well as several roads leading to Jabal Habashi, Khadir, and Al-Makha.
The warnings also included the Al-Aqroud-Samah road, the Al-Sharijah-Al-Rasin road, the Wadi Ghayl Bani Omar road, the Al-Rudaf-Shabou-Mawza road, and the Al-Zuwaim-Al-Ajid-Mawza road.
“The Safety of Civilians is a Top Priority”
The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized the necessity of not approaching any gatherings or vehicles belonging to the militia, confirming that the announced measures are “precautionary and temporary,” and that the safety of civilians and the protection of their lives and property remain a top priority.
They called on citizens to follow the reports and official instructions related to safe routes and to adhere to them until further notice.