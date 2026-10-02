The Yemeni Armed Forces have called on citizens, vehicle drivers, and civilian transport means in Taiz Governorate and the connected areas to avoid a number of roads used by the Houthi militia for their movements and military supplies, until further notice, in order to ensure their safety and protect their lives and property from the dangers of military operations.

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, explained that the warning includes a number of roads and axes in the governorate, urging civilians to adhere to the notice and avoid approaching the movements, gatherings, or vehicles of the militia, and to follow the official reports and instructions regarding safe routes.

19 Roads and Axes

The notice specified 19 roads and axes, most notably the Sana'a-Dhamar-Ibb-Al-Qaidah-Al-Huban-Castle Roundabout road, and the Al-Huban-Dhamnah-Rahdah-Hayfan-Al-Qubayta-Mafalis road, in addition to roads and intersections in Shar'ab Al-Salam, Shar'ab Al-Runah, Al-Rubay'i, Al-Kadhah, Al-Wazi'ah, and Mawza, as well as several roads leading to Jabal Habashi, Khadir, and Al-Makha.

The warnings also included the Al-Aqroud-Samah road, the Al-Sharijah-Al-Rasin road, the Wadi Ghayl Bani Omar road, the Al-Rudaf-Shabou-Mawza road, and the Al-Zuwaim-Al-Ajid-Mawza road.

“The Safety of Civilians is a Top Priority”

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized the necessity of not approaching any gatherings or vehicles belonging to the militia, confirming that the announced measures are “precautionary and temporary,” and that the safety of civilians and the protection of their lives and property remain a top priority.

They called on citizens to follow the reports and official instructions related to safe routes and to adhere to them until further notice.