دعت القوات المسلحة اليمنية المواطنين وسائقي المركبات ووسائل النقل المدنية في محافظة تعز والمناطق المتصلة بها، إلى تجنب عدد من الطرق التي تستخدمها مليشيا الحوثي لتحركاتها وإمداداتها العسكرية، حتى إشعار آخر، حرصاً على سلامتهم وحماية أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم من مخاطر العمليات العسكرية.

وأوضح الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي أن التحذير يشمل عدداً من الطرق والمحاور في المحافظة، داعياً المدنيين إلى الالتزام بالتنويه وعدم الاقتراب من تحركات أو تجمعات أو آليات المليشيا، ومتابعة البلاغات والتعليمات الرسمية بشأن الطرق الآمنة.

19 طريقاً ومحوراً

وحدد التنويه 19 طريقاً ومحوراً، أبرزها طريق صنعاء-ذمار-إب-القاعدة-الحوبان-جولة القصر، وطريق الحوبان-الدمنة-الراهدة-حيفان-القبيطة-المفاليس، إضافة إلى طرق ومفارق في شرعب السلام وشرعب الرونة والربيعي والكدحة والوازعية وموزع، وعدد من الطرق المؤدية إلى جبل حبشي وخدير والمخا.

كما شملت التحذيرات طريق الأقروض-سامع، وطريق الشريجة-الراسن، وطريق وادي غيل بني عمر، وطريق الردف-شعبو-موزع، وطريق الزويم-العجيد-موزع.

«سلامة المدنيين أولوية قصوى»

وشددت القوات المسلحة اليمنية على ضرورة عدم الاقتراب من أي تجمعات أو آليات تابعة للمليشيا، مؤكدة أن الإجراءات المعلنة «احترازية ومؤقتة»، وأن سلامة المدنيين وحماية أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم تظل أولوية قصوى.

ودعت المواطنين إلى متابعة البلاغات والتعليمات الرسمية المتعلقة بالطرق الآمنة، والالتزام بها حتى صدور إشعار آخر