من المدارس إلى المتراس، ومن العمل إلى جبهات القتال، تتسع دائرة استغلال الإنسان اليمني في الحرب، فيما تدفع الفئات الأضعف الثمن الأكبر، بحسب ما كشفت إفادات حقوقية وتقارير رصد محلية ودولية تتحدث عن تجنيد الأطفال واستغلال الفقر والاحتياج، إلى جانب انتهاكات تطال المدنيين والعمال واللاجئين والمهاجرين.

وفي هذا السياق، أفاد رئيس الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات محمد العمدة لـ«عكاظ»، بأن استهداف الأحياء السكنية وتجنيد الأطفال واستغلال حاجة عمال النظافة واللاجئين والمهاجرين الأفارقة، تكشف ممارسات حوثية تجعل الإنسان وقوداً لإدامة الحرب، وتحمل الفئات الأشد ضعفاً كلفة استمرار سلطة السلاح.

وأعلن أن الشبكة وثقت أنماطاً متعددة من الانتهاكات الحوثية، شملت القتل والإصابة والقنص وقصف المنازل والقرى والاختطاف والإخفاء القسري والتعذيب والتشريد وزراعة الألغام والحرمان من التعليم والخدمات الأساسية.

وأكد أن القانون الدولي الإنساني يحظر استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والهجمات العشوائية وغير المتناسبة، مشدداً على أن وجود هدف عسكري في منطقة مأهولة لا يجعل الحي بأكمله هدفاً مشروعاً.

ووضع العمدة تجنيد الأطفال في صدارة أخطر أوجه استنزاف المجتمع اليمني. وبحسب تقرير الشبكة بعنوان «أطفال اليمن من المدارس إلى المتارس»، وثق الفريق الميداني مقتل نحو 9,728 طفلاً مجنداً، استناداً إلى حالات قال إنها شُيعت في مراسم معلنة بثتها وسائل إعلام تابعة للحوثيين، إضافة إلى إصابة 12,730 طفلاً مجنداً، وفق بيانات الراصدين وسجلات مستشفيات في عدد من المحافظات.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الأرقام لا تمثل حصراً نهائياً في ظل قيود الوصول وحجب المعلومات، داعياً إلى توثيق مستقل وأوسع للظاهرة.

وتشير تقارير أممية إلى استمرار تجنيد الأطفال واستخدامهم في اليمن، وأفصحت الأمم المتحدة أنها تحققت من تجنيد واستخدام 262 طفلاً، بينهم 127 طفلاً نُسبت حالات تجنيدهم واستخدامهم إلى الحوثيين. وتحدثت عن «مراكز صيفية» يتعرض فيها أطفال لمحتوى وأنشطة عسكرية.

وبحسب العمدة، تشمل وسائل استقطاب الأطفال التعبئة الفكرية والإغراء بالمال والوظائف والشهادات الدراسية واستغلال الفقر، إلى جانب الضغط والإكراه، مؤكداً أن وصف هذه الممارسات بـ«التطوع» لا يغير حقيقتها إذا انتهت بتدريب الأطفال عسكرياً أو استخدامهم في الأعمال العدائية.

ووثقت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات نحو 36,179 واقعة انتهاك وجريمة بحق الأطفال خلال الفترة من يناير 2017 حتى 8 سبتمبر 2026.

الفقر بوابة إلى جبهات القتال

وبحسب تقريرها، قُتل 5,495 طفلاً، بينهم 712 رضيعاً، وأصيب 7,124 طفلاً. كما وثقت الشبكة 317 حالة اختطاف وإخفاء قسري، و117 حالة تعذيب لأطفال في السجون، بينهم 9 قالت إنهم عُذبوا حتى الموت، إضافة إلى 53 حالة اغتصاب وتشريد وتهجير 49,965 طفلاً.

ويمثل التعليم جانباً آخر من الأزمة؛ إذ تقول الشبكة إن نحو 4.5 مليون طفل حُرموا من التعليم، فيما استخدمت منشآت تعليمية لأغراض عسكرية وتدريب المجندين، وفق التقرير.

وربط العمدة بين التجنيد والانهيار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في اليمن، مؤكدا أن الفقر والحاجة تحولا إلى أدوات للاستقطاب والضغط على الأسر.

وقال إن بعض الأطفال يُستقطبون عبر الوعود بالمال والوظائف والشهادات والمساعدات، فيما يتعرض آخرون للضغط أو الإكراه. وتشير الأمم المتحدة إلى أن الفقر والبطالة وضعف فرص التعليم وسبل العيش تزيد قابلية الأطفال للتجنيد.

فيما حذر العمدة من أن خطورة الظاهرة تتجاوز الخسائر المباشرة، إذ إن الطفل الذي يترك المدرسة ويحمل السلاح قد يدخل مرحلة الرشد محملاً بآثار العنف والصدمة النفسية أو الإعاقة، ما يهدد المجتمع على المدى الطويل.

العمال والمهاجرون في دائرة الاستغلال

ولا تقتصر المخاوف على الأطفال، إذ يشير العمدة إلى تعرض فئات هشة أخرى، بينها عمال النظافة واللاجئون والمهاجرون الأفارقة، لخطر الاستغلال.

وأكد أن حاجة أي طرف إلى المقاتلين لا تبرر إكراه المدنيين أو استغلال ظروفهم الاقتصادية، مشدداً على أنه لا يجوز ربط الراتب أو الغذاء أو المساعدة بحمل السلاح.

أما اللاجئون والمهاجرون الأفارقة، فقد يكونون أكثر عرضة للاستغلال بسبب صعوبات اللغة وغياب الوثائق والدخل والخوف من الاحتجاز. ويقول العمدة: «من فرّ بحثاً عن الأمان لا يجوز دفعه إلى حرب جديدة، ومن جاء طلباً للعمل لا يجوز خداعه بفرصة رزق تتحول إلى مهمة عسكرية».

جيل كامل يدفع ثمن الحرب

حذر محمد العمدة من أن أخطر تداعيات هذه الممارسات تتمثل في آثارها الممتدة على جيل كامل، معتبراً أن إفراغ المدارس واستغلال الفقر والحاجة يهددان مستقبل المجتمع اليمني، وليس فقط الضحايا المباشرين للحرب.

وسبق أن دعت الأمم المتحدة أطراف النزاع إلى إنهاء تجنيد الأطفال واستخدامهم وإعادة دمج المرتبطين بالجماعات المسلحة اجتماعياً واقتصادياً، وأعربت عن قلقها من استخدام المدارس والمستشفيات لأغراض عسكرية.

ورأى العمدة أن مواجهة هذه الانتهاكات تبدأ بوقف الهجمات غير المشروعة على المدنيين، وإنهاء تجنيد الأطفال، والتحقيق في استغلال العمال واللاجئين والمهاجرين، وضمان وصول الجهات الإنسانية إلى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر.

ولخص رؤيته لمستقبل اليمن بقوله: «السلام الذي يحتاجه اليمنيون يبدأ بعودة الطفل إلى مدرسته، وأمان الأسرة في منزلها، وحصول العامل على رزقه دون ابتزاز، وتمتع اللاجئ بالحماية».

ولفت إلى أنه بين المدرسة والجبهة، تتجاوز المعركة خطوط القتال؛ فكل طفل يفقد مقعده الدراسي لصالح المتراس يمثل خسارة لمستقبل البلاد، وكل عامل أو مهاجر تُستغل هشاشته يضيف ضحية جديدة إلى حرب تستنزف المجتمع. وتبقى الرسالة التي يؤكدها العمدة وهي أن: حماية مستقبل اليمن تبدأ بحماية الإنسان.