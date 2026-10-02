في لحظة بدت وكأنها مشهدٌ مكتوب بعناية، خطف مهاجم منتخب الدنمارك راسموس هويلوند الأنظار حين احتفل بهدفه في شباك البرتغال بالقفزة الشهيرة التي ارتبطت بكريستيانو رونالدو، ليحوّل الدقيقة 53 إلى لقطة مشتعلة في مباراة جاءت وسط واحدة من أعقد أزمات المنتخب البرتغالي في السنوات الأخيرة.

وجاءت المواجهة على ملعب (باركن) في كوبنهاغن، حيث حلّ المنتخب البرتغالي ضيفًا على الدنمارك في الجولة الثالثة من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، وسط غياب قائده التاريخي الذي غادر المعسكر قبل المباراة بيوم واحد، تاركًا خلفه عاصفة من الأسئلة.

هويلوند، الذي سجّل هدف التعادل الثاني لبلاده، اندفع نحو الجماهير وقفز عاليًا مطلقًا صرخة «Siiiu» الشهيرة، في احتفالية بدت وكأنها رسالة مباشرة للبرتغاليين، خصوصًا أنها جاءت بعد ساعات من مغادرة رونالدو لمعسكر المنتخب إثر خلاف حاد مع المدرب خورخي جيسوس.
احتفال هويلوند لم يكن مجرد لحظة عاطفية بعد هدف، بل تحوّل إلى لقطة رمزية أضافت طبقة جديدة من التوتر على المشهد البرتغالي، وجعلت ملعب (باركن) مسرحًا لاحتفالية تحمل اسم لاعب لم يكن حاضرًا، لكنه كان الأكثر حضورًا في تفاصيل المباراة.