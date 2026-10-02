في لحظة بدت وكأنها مشهدٌ مكتوب بعناية، خطف مهاجم منتخب الدنمارك راسموس هويلوند الأنظار حين احتفل بهدفه في شباك البرتغال بالقفزة الشهيرة التي ارتبطت بكريستيانو رونالدو، ليحوّل الدقيقة 53 إلى لقطة مشتعلة في مباراة جاءت وسط واحدة من أعقد أزمات المنتخب البرتغالي في السنوات الأخيرة.
وجاءت المواجهة على ملعب (باركن) في كوبنهاغن، حيث حلّ المنتخب البرتغالي ضيفًا على الدنمارك في الجولة الثالثة من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، وسط غياب قائده التاريخي الذي غادر المعسكر قبل المباراة بيوم واحد، تاركًا خلفه عاصفة من الأسئلة.
هويلوند، الذي سجّل هدف التعادل الثاني لبلاده، اندفع نحو الجماهير وقفز عاليًا مطلقًا صرخة «Siiiu» الشهيرة، في احتفالية بدت وكأنها رسالة مباشرة للبرتغاليين، خصوصًا أنها جاءت بعد ساعات من مغادرة رونالدو لمعسكر المنتخب إثر خلاف حاد مع المدرب خورخي جيسوس.
احتفال هويلوند لم يكن مجرد لحظة عاطفية بعد هدف، بل تحوّل إلى لقطة رمزية أضافت طبقة جديدة من التوتر على المشهد البرتغالي، وجعلت ملعب (باركن) مسرحًا لاحتفالية تحمل اسم لاعب لم يكن حاضرًا، لكنه كان الأكثر حضورًا في تفاصيل المباراة.
In a moment that seemed like a carefully scripted scene, Denmark's national team striker Rasmus Hojlund caught everyone's attention when he celebrated his goal against Portugal with the famous jump associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, turning the 53rd minute into a fiery highlight in a match that came amid one of the most complex crises for the Portuguese national team in recent years.
The encounter took place at the (Parken) Stadium in Copenhagen, where the Portuguese national team visited Denmark in the third round of the UEFA Nations League, amidst the absence of their historic captain who left the camp a day before the match, leaving behind a storm of questions.
Hojlund, who scored his country's second equalizing goal, rushed towards the fans and jumped high, letting out the famous "Siiiu" shout, in a celebration that seemed like a direct message to the Portuguese, especially since it came just hours after Ronaldo left the national team camp following a heated dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.
Hojlund's celebration was not just an emotional moment after a goal; it turned into a symbolic scene that added a new layer of tension to the Portuguese narrative, making the (Parken) Stadium a stage for a celebration bearing the name of a player who was not present, yet was the most present in the details of the match.