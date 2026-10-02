رعى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، احتفالية المنطقة باليوم العالمي لكبار السن، التي نفذها فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ومركز التنمية الاجتماعية بالمنطقة، على مدى يومين، تزامناً مع اليوم العالمي لكبار السن الذي يوافق الأول من أكتوبر من كل عام.

وتجوّل في المعرض والأركان المصاحبة للفعالية، واطّلع على ما تقدمه الجهات المشاركة من برامج ومبادرات وخدمات موجهة لكبار السن، مستمعاً إلى شرح من مدير فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بالمنطقة المهندس أحمد القنفذي، عن الجهات المشاركة ومحتويات الأركان.

كما استمع نائب أمير المنطقة، إلى شرح مماثل من مدير مركز التنمية الاجتماعية أحمد عزيز عن الفعالية وبرامجها وأهدافها، التي تتضمن تعزيز دور كبار السن في المجتمع، والاستفادة من خبراتهم وكفاءاتهم، وإشراكهم في البرامج التنموية، وتعزيز الترابط بين أطياف المجتمع.

وركزت الاحتفالية على تحسين جودة حياة كبار السن، وتعزيز اندماجهم ورفاههم الاجتماعي، وتشجيعهم على المشاركة المجتمعية والتطوع واتباع نمط حياة صحي، إلى جانب تعزيز الصورة الإيجابية لكبار السن، وتقدير مساهماتهم ودورهم في خدمة المجتمع.