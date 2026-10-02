The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, sponsored the region's celebration of the International Day of Older Persons, which was organized by the branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Social Development Center in the region, over two days, coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons that falls on October 1st each year.

He toured the exhibition and the accompanying booths of the event, and learned about the programs, initiatives, and services offered by the participating entities aimed at older persons, listening to an explanation from the Director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch in the region, Engineer Ahmed Al-Qunfudh, about the participating entities and the contents of the booths.

The Deputy Emir of the region also listened to a similar explanation from the Director of the Social Development Center, Ahmed Aziz, about the event, its programs, and its objectives, which include enhancing the role of older persons in society, benefiting from their experiences and competencies, involving them in development programs, and strengthening the ties among different segments of society.

The celebration focused on improving the quality of life for older persons, enhancing their integration and social well-being, encouraging them to participate in community activities and volunteer work, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, in addition to promoting a positive image of older persons and appreciating their contributions and role in serving the community.