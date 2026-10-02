In a reciprocal diplomatic move, Egypt has given the Ethiopian embassy advisor in Cairo 48 hours to leave its territory, just hours after Addis Ababa declared one of the members of the Egyptian embassy a persona non grata and demanded his departure within the same timeframe.

A responsible Egyptian source stated that Cairo made the decision in application of the principle of reciprocity, considering the Ethiopian action against the Egyptian diplomat "regrettable and unjustified."

The source emphasized that Egypt has always stressed its complete rejection of interference in the internal affairs of countries or commenting on their events, including Ethiopia, in respect of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced earlier on Thursday that the Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Moharram Ahmed Suleiman was declared a persona non grata and informed the Egyptian embassy in Addis Ababa of the necessity for him to leave Ethiopian territory within 48 hours, indicating that the decision was made based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Ethiopian memorandum did not clarify the reason for declaring the Egyptian diplomat a persona non grata.

In contrast, the Egyptian source stated that the Ethiopian side has, according to his expression, been accustomed to attributing what he described as its failure to manage its files and internal crises to alleged roles of external parties, as a cover for its ongoing crises.

The exchange of these decisions comes at a time when the region is witnessing rapid developments, adding a new chapter to the course of Egyptian-Ethiopian relations.