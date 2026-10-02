في خطوة دبلوماسية متبادلة، أمهلت مصر مستشار السفارة الإثيوبية في القاهرة 48 ساعة لمغادرة أراضيها، بعد ساعات من إعلان أديس أبابا أحد أعضاء السفارة المصرية شخصًا غير مرغوب فيه، ومطالبته بالمغادرة خلال المهلة نفسها.

وقال مصدر مصري مسؤول إن القاهرة اتخذت القرار تطبيقًا لمبدأ المعاملة بالمثل، معتبرًا الإجراء الإثيوبي بحق الدبلوماسي المصري «مؤسفًا وغير مبرر».

وأكد المصدر أن مصر طالما شددت على رفضها التام التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول أو التعليق على أحداثها، ومن بينها إثيوبيا، احترامًا لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإثيوبية قد أعلنت، في وقت سابق أمس الخميس، اعتبار الدبلوماسي المصري أحمد محرم أحمد سليمان شخصًا غير مرغوب فيه، وأبلغت السفارة المصرية في أديس أبابا بضرورة مغادرته الأراضي الإثيوبية خلال 48 ساعة، مشيرة إلى أن القرار اتُخذ استنادًا إلى اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية.

ولم توضح المذكرة الإثيوبية سبب إعلان الدبلوماسي المصري شخصًا غير مرغوب فيه.

وفي المقابل، قال المصدر المصري إن الجانب الإثيوبي دأب، بحسب تعبيره، على تعليق ما وصفه بفشله في إدارة ملفاته وأزماته الداخلية على ما يدعيه من وجود أدوار لأطراف خارجية، للتغطية على أزماته المتتالية.

ويأتي تبادل القرارين في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة تطورات متسارعة، ما يضيف فصلًا جديدًا إلى مسار العلاقات المصرية ـ الإثيوبية.