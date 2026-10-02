عادت ملفات الجاسوسية الرقمية والصراع الاستخباراتي العابر للحدود لتتصدر المشهد الإعلامي والدبلوماسي، عقب إطلاق منظمة العفو الدولية (أمنستي) تقريراً ضخماً يتهم السلطات المغربية بإدارة «منظومة مراقبة شاملة». التقرير زعم استخدام اختراقات إلكترونية وتجسساً ميدانياً ضد حقوقيين وصحفيين.

وفي المقابل، أطلقت أطراف إعلامية وسياسية مغربية هجوماً تحريرياً مضاداً وفنّدت هذه الادعاءات، واصفة إياها بـ«النفاق الباريسي» والأسطوانة المشروخة التي تهدف للتشويش على المنجزات الدبلوماسية للرباط، ومسلّطة الضوء على تورط دول أوروبية (وفي مقدمتها فرنسا) في تطوير ونشر برمجيات تجسس أشد شراسة.

اتهامات بـ«سلطوية تكنولوجية»

نشرت منظمة العفو الدولية تقريراً استقصائياً موسعاً يقع في 126 صفحة بعنوان: «نحن نبدأ بالحكم: في قلب منظومة المراقبة المغربية». واعتبرت المنظمة الحقوقية أن المغرب اعتمد ممارسات «استبدادية تكنولوجية» لبث الخوف وإسكات الصحفيين والحقوقيين داخل البلاد وخارجها.

بنت المنظمة جزءاً جوهرياً من معطياتها على إفادات مصدر أمني مغربي سابق في «المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني» (DGST) أُطلق عليه الاسم المستعار «سفير». وتضمنت شهادته ادعاءات بزرع كاميرات وميكروفونات لاسلكية مشفرة خفية داخل أجهزة التكييف والإضاءة في منازل المستهدفين، وسياراتهم، ومكاتبهم، وأماكن الاحتجاز والمقاهي. كما ادعى التواطؤ مع محلات بيع الهواتف المستعملة لبيع أجهزة خضعت لزرع برمجيات تجسس مسبقة، وزراعة برمجيات التحكم عن بُعد (RCS) في حواسيب مقاهي الإنترنت، وزرع البرمجيات ماديّاً في أجهزة المستهدفين أثناء عبورهم المرافق الجمركية والمطارات، فضلاً عن استغلال التسجيلات المصورة والصوتية لشن حملات تشهير وابتزاز.

ووثّق المختبر الأمني للمنظمة أساليب متعددة للاختراق الرقمي شملت هجمات النقرة الواحدة عبر روابط خبيثة، والهجمات بلا نقرة التي تصيب الجهاز تلقائياً، وهجمات حقن الشبكة عبر شبكة اتصالات المغرب. وأوضح التقرير أن التتبع الرقمي بدأ منذ سبتمبر 2017، حيث أظهر تحليل قائمة تضم 103 أرقام هواتف مغربية تحديد هوية 65 شخصية، بينها 34 مدافعاً عن حقوق الإنسان، و22 صحفياً وإعلامياً، وخمسة محامين، وأربعة أكاديميين، إلى جانب 25 ممثلاً سياسياً ومسؤولاً، وخمسة دبلوماسيين.

وأكد التقرير أن «بيغاسوس» ليس سوى أداة ضمن منظومة واسعة اشتراها المغرب من مورّدين دوليين:

  • شركة «NSO Group» الإسرائيلية مطورة «بيغاسوس»، والتي كشفت وثائق قضائية أمريكية عن إطلاقها اسماً رمزياً على العميل المغربي هو «مورغن».
  • شركة «Amesys» الفرنسية المزودة لنظام المراقبة الجماعية «إيجل».
  • شركة «Hacking Team» الإيطالية لنظام «RCS».
  • شبكة «Gamma Group / FinFisher» البريطانية الألمانية لبرمجيات «FinSpy».

وأفادت «أمنستي» بأن الحسابات السحابية (iCloud) المستخدمة في استهداف الصحفي المغربي المنفي هشام المنصوري، وكلود مانجان (زوجة الناشط المعتقل النعمة الأسفاري)، هي ذاتها الحسابات التي استُخدمت لاستهداف وزراء إسبان وسياسيين فرنسيين.

وتعود خلفيات اتهام المغرب بالتجسس إلى سنوات سابقة أبرزها تفجر أزمة «مشروع بيغاسوس» عام 2021 عندما ادعت تحقيقات صحفية استهداف أرقام شملت الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ووزراء وصحفيين، إلى جانب اتهامات إسبانية مشابهة باختراق هواتف مسؤولين بارزين كـ«بيدرو سانشيز»، فضلاً عن تسريبات قديمة لتقارير تزعم تعاقد الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية مع شركات عالمية مثل «Amesys» الفرنسية و«Hacking Team» الإيطالية منذ 2009، وهي اتهامات ظلت الرباط تنفيها جملة وتفصيلاً معتبرة إياها ادعاءات مرسلة تفتقر لأي دليل جنائي تقني ملموس وتقف خلفها دوافع سياسية.

الرواية المضادة: «أسطوانة بالية وتوظيف سياسي»

في المقابل، واجهت وسائل الإعلام والفعاليات السياسية والأمنية في المغرب هذه الاتهامات بموجة تفنيد حادة، معتبرة أن ما نشرته «أمنستي» ووكالة الأنباء الفرنسية يعيد تدوير خرافة إعلامية بلا أدلة.

جددت الرباط تأكيدها أنها دولة قانون تضمن سرية الاتصالات، وتحدت المنظمات الدولية تقديم أدلة تقنية دامغة وملموسة تثبت الادعاءات أمام المحاكم المستقلة بدلاً من الاعتماد على الشائعات. ووصفت شهادة المنشق المزعوم «سفير» بأنه «شاهد مجهول لا يمكن لأحد استجوابه»، وأن كلامه حول زراعة الميكروفونات عبر أصحاب المحلات وتجنيد الجيران ينتمي للثرثرة السطحية التي تفتقر لأي سند وثائقي.

أما على الصعيد القضائي، فقد أوضحت المصادر المغربية أن فشل محاولات مقاضاة وسائل الإعلام الفرنسية التي سبق لها توجيه هذه المزاعم حول المغرب، لم يكن بسبب ثبوت التهمة على المغرب، بل لأن القضاء الفرنسي قضى بعدم قبول الدعاوى لعلة إجرائية شكلية تنص على أن قانون الصحافة لعام 1881 يحصر حق التظلم من التشهير بالحرائر والأفراد لا بالدول، مما يعني أن جوهر الاتهامات لم يُحسم قضائياً أبداً.

كما أبرز التفنيد المغربي التناقض الصارخ في ملف «الضحايا المفترضين»، حيث وقفت وزيرة الدفاع الفرنسية السابقة فلورانس بارلي أمام قاضي التحقيق لتصرح ببرود أنها «لا تتذكر شيئاً عن القضية»، وأنه ليس لديها أدنى شك في تعرضها لتجسس من أي جهاز استخباراتي أو دولة. وتساءل الإعلام المغربي: إذا كانت الوزيرة المعنية تنفي الأمر، فباسم من يتحدث الإعلام الفرنسي؟

وسلطت التقارير المغربية الضوء على ازدواجية المعايير لدى المؤسسات الفرنسية والغربية:

  • كشف تقرير لجنة التقصي بالبرلمان الأوروبي (PEGA) أن برمجية «بيغاسوس» بيعت لـ 22 مشغلاً حكومياً داخل 14 دولة أوروبية (بينها بلجيكا، هولندا، إسبانيا، ألمانيا، بولندا)، دون أن تخصص أمنستي دراسة واحدة لتلك الدول.
  • كانت الاستخبارات الداخلية الفرنسية (DGSI) تفاوض شركة NSO سراً حتى عام 2021 لاقتناء «بيغاسوس» بميزانية بين 60 و80 مليون يورو.
  • طوّرت فرنسا برمجيتها الخاصة بالتجسس (Predator) عبر تحالف «Intellexa» بتمويل مباشر من وزارة المالية الفرنسية وبمباركة رئاسية.
  • حصلت الاستخبارات الفرنسية على موافقة رئاسية لتطوير برنامج التجسس المحلي «Touscan» عبر شركة «Nexa Technologies»، في حين تورطت شركات فرنسية في تصدير أنظمة مراقبة جماعية لدول المنطقة بعيداً عن ضجيج الإعلام.

وختمت المصادر المغربية بالمدلولات السياسية، مشيرة إلى أن مزاعم تجسس المغرب على الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون ووزرائه لو صحت بالعرف الدبلوماسي لحدث قطع كامل للعلاقات. لكن الواقع شهد تقارباً تاريخياً توج باعتراف فرنسا الرسمي بسيادة المغرب على صحرائه، وهو ما يؤكد أن صناع القرار في الإليزيه يدركون يقينياً أن ملف «بيغاسوس» لم يكن سوى فقاعة إعلامية صُنعت لابتزاز الرباط والتشويش على نجاحاتها الأمنية والدبلوماسية.