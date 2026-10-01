أعلن الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزلي، تنفيذ الطيران 15 غارة جوية استهدفت مواقع وتحركات لمليشيا الحوثي في عدد من مناطق محافظة تعز.

وأوضح النزلي أن الغارات استهدفت مواقع في رأس ضريز، منطقة الاعمور، جاشع أثاور، راس حمي بالخزان بجبهة الكعاوش، وفي قرية الجنيد في حيفان محافظة تعز.

وأكد أن العمليات أسفرت، وفق ما أعلنه، عن تحييد العشرات من عناصر المليشيا وتعزيزاتها، وتدمير معدات وآليات عسكرية.