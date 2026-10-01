The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazli, announced that the air force carried out 15 airstrikes targeting positions and movements of the Houthi militia in several areas of Taiz Governorate.

Al-Nazli explained that the strikes targeted locations in Ras Dariz, the Al-Amour area, Jash'a Athawr, Ras Hami in the Al-Ka'awash front, and in the Al-Junaid village in Haifan, Taiz Governorate.

He confirmed that the operations resulted, according to his announcement, in neutralizing dozens of militia elements and their reinforcements, as well as destroying military equipment and vehicles.