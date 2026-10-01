أعلن الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزلي، تنفيذ الطيران 15 غارة جوية استهدفت مواقع وتحركات لمليشيا الحوثي في عدد من مناطق محافظة تعز.
وأوضح النزلي أن الغارات استهدفت مواقع في رأس ضريز، منطقة الاعمور، جاشع أثاور، راس حمي بالخزان بجبهة الكعاوش، وفي قرية الجنيد في حيفان محافظة تعز.
وأكد أن العمليات أسفرت، وفق ما أعلنه، عن تحييد العشرات من عناصر المليشيا وتعزيزاتها، وتدمير معدات وآليات عسكرية.
The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazli, announced that the air force carried out 15 airstrikes targeting positions and movements of the Houthi militia in several areas of Taiz Governorate.
Al-Nazli explained that the strikes targeted locations in Ras Dariz, the Al-Amour area, Jash'a Athawr, Ras Hami in the Al-Ka'awash front, and in the Al-Junaid village in Haifan, Taiz Governorate.
He confirmed that the operations resulted, according to his announcement, in neutralizing dozens of militia elements and their reinforcements, as well as destroying military equipment and vehicles.