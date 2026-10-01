أعربت الأمانة الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب عن استنكارها الشديد للاعتداء الذي قامت به ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على محطة تقدم الخدمات الكهربائية للمسجد النبوي في المدينة المنورة بالمملكة العربية السعودية. وقالت في بيان من مقرها في العاصمة التونسية اليوم:" إنها إذ تعبر عن إدانتها الصارمة وشجبها المطلق لهذه الاعتداء الإرهابي الجبان الذي يمثل استفزازًا صارخًا لمشاعر المسلمين وانتهاكًا سافرًا لحرمة المقدسات، وتأكيدًا آخر لاستمرار هذه الميليشيا في سلوكها العدواني ونهجها الإجرامي الذي دأبت عليه في الاستهداف المتعمد للمدنيين والأعيان المدنية، فإنها تؤكد تضامنها التام ووقوفها الكامل إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية في الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية المقدسات الإسلامية، وللحفاظ على مقدراتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.