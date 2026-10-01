أعربت الأمانة الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب عن استنكارها الشديد للاعتداء الذي قامت به ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على محطة تقدم الخدمات الكهربائية للمسجد النبوي في المدينة المنورة بالمملكة العربية السعودية. وقالت في بيان من مقرها في العاصمة التونسية اليوم:" إنها إذ تعبر عن إدانتها الصارمة وشجبها المطلق لهذه الاعتداء الإرهابي الجبان الذي يمثل استفزازًا صارخًا لمشاعر المسلمين وانتهاكًا سافرًا لحرمة المقدسات، وتأكيدًا آخر لاستمرار هذه الميليشيا في سلوكها العدواني ونهجها الإجرامي الذي دأبت عليه في الاستهداف المتعمد للمدنيين والأعيان المدنية، فإنها تؤكد تضامنها التام ووقوفها الكامل إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية في الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية المقدسات الإسلامية، وللحفاظ على مقدراتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
«وزراء الداخلية العرب» يستنكر استهداف الحوثيين محطة كهرباء تخدم المسجد النبوي
The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers expressed its strong condemnation of the attack carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on the electrical service station for the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It stated in a statement from its headquarters in the Tunisian capital today: "While expressing its firm condemnation and absolute denunciation of this cowardly terrorist attack, which represents a blatant provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a gross violation of the sanctity of holy sites, and another confirmation of the continued aggressive behavior and criminal approach of this militia, which has persistently targeted civilians and civilian objects, it reaffirms its full solidarity and complete support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the measures it takes to protect Islamic sanctities, and to preserve its resources, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory."