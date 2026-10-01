The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers expressed its strong condemnation of the attack carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on the electrical service station for the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It stated in a statement from its headquarters in the Tunisian capital today: "While expressing its firm condemnation and absolute denunciation of this cowardly terrorist attack, which represents a blatant provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a gross violation of the sanctity of holy sites, and another confirmation of the continued aggressive behavior and criminal approach of this militia, which has persistently targeted civilians and civilian objects, it reaffirms its full solidarity and complete support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the measures it takes to protect Islamic sanctities, and to preserve its resources, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory."